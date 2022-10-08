ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KING 5

ALDS Game 1: Mariners vs. Astros | Live updates, reactions

SEATTLE — Mariners vs. Astros live updates. Yordan Alvarez stuns the Mariners with a walk-off three-run home run and the Astros lead the series 1-0. Alex Bregman crushed a home run to left field to cut the lead to 7-5. Seventh inning:. Eugenio Suarez pushed the Mariners' lead out...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Mr. ‘Marinahzz’ coming to Seattle for playoff games

OLYMPIA, Wash. — What started as an online rant has turned into a meme, a song and now, a trip to Seattle. “Everyone in Seattle has been so cool,” Nicky Sarcotta said. Sarcotta, a 23-year-old construction worker from Staten Island, New York, was upset in August when the Seattle Mariners beat his New York Yankees.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seahawks vs. Cardinals could be moved to 2:30 p.m. due to Mariners home playoff game

SEATTLE — The NFL announced its plans Wednesday to clear up a potential schedule conflict with the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Mariners this weekend. The Mariners, who are facing the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series (ALDS) this week, have a potential playoff game at T-Mobile Park at 12:07 p.m. on Sunday. That presented a conflict with the Seahawks, who have a game at Lumen Field against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:05 p.m. The two stadiums are about 0.2 miles away from each other.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Mariners voice Rick Rizzs says team 'can go all the way' in postseason

SEATTLE — The longest-tenured broadcaster in Seattle Mariners history believes the 2022 team is poised to make a deep run this postseason. Rick Rizzs, the voice of the Mariners for the last 37 seasons, is optimistic about the Mariners' chances against the top-seeded Houston Astros in the American League (AL) Division Series.
