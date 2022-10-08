Read full article on original website
ALDS Game 1: Mariners vs. Astros | Live updates, reactions
SEATTLE — Mariners vs. Astros live updates. Yordan Alvarez stuns the Mariners with a walk-off three-run home run and the Astros lead the series 1-0. Alex Bregman crushed a home run to left field to cut the lead to 7-5. Seventh inning:. Eugenio Suarez pushed the Mariners' lead out...
Mr. ‘Marinahzz’ coming to Seattle for playoff games
OLYMPIA, Wash. — What started as an online rant has turned into a meme, a song and now, a trip to Seattle. “Everyone in Seattle has been so cool,” Nicky Sarcotta said. Sarcotta, a 23-year-old construction worker from Staten Island, New York, was upset in August when the Seattle Mariners beat his New York Yankees.
Seahawks vs. Cardinals could be moved to 2:30 p.m. due to Mariners home playoff game
SEATTLE — The NFL announced its plans Wednesday to clear up a potential schedule conflict with the Seattle Seahawks and Seattle Mariners this weekend. The Mariners, who are facing the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series (ALDS) this week, have a potential playoff game at T-Mobile Park at 12:07 p.m. on Sunday. That presented a conflict with the Seahawks, who have a game at Lumen Field against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:05 p.m. The two stadiums are about 0.2 miles away from each other.
Seattle bars prep for upcoming Mariners ALDS games as playoff run continues
SEATTLE — We're just two days away from the Mariners' first game against the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series. Even though people won't be able to watch the team play at T-Mobile Park, many Seattle bars are eager to welcome fans to watch the game in their businesses.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mariners voice Rick Rizzs says team 'can go all the way' in postseason
SEATTLE — The longest-tenured broadcaster in Seattle Mariners history believes the 2022 team is poised to make a deep run this postseason. Rick Rizzs, the voice of the Mariners for the last 37 seasons, is optimistic about the Mariners' chances against the top-seeded Houston Astros in the American League (AL) Division Series.
'We went crazy': Surveillance video of Toyota of Seattle employees celebrating Mariners win goes viral
SEATTLE — When the Seattle Mariners came from behind to beat the Blue Jays on Saturday, it silenced a packed stadium in Toronto. There was one celebration back home that was caught on surveillance camera and has since been viewed millions of times. “We weren’t even thinking about what...
