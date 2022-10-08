Towns across Summit County are diving into budgeting for 2023, and the town of Dillon is moving forward with its process to finalize a budget for next year. The town will host a public hearing for the budget on Nov. 1, and council will vote to adopt in early December. For 2023, the town of Dillon is looking at several large capital projects over the course of the year. One is improvements to the Dillon Amphitheater, which is currently budgeted at $700,000. Others include a security camera project for $250,000, and $800,000 is budgeted for a walkability plan.

DILLON, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO