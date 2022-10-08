Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Erin C. McCrea and Fritz Sperry release ‘Mountain Mtn. Rangers’ sequel
Locals Erin C. McCrea and Fritz Sperry have teamed up again to create a children’s book. The pair released “Mountain Mtn. Rangers: The Avalanche Dragons” last year and now have a new book in the series. Called “Mountain Mtn. Rangers: Leave No Trace,” the installment aims to...
Summit Daily News
Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest to visit Bluebird Market Hall for event
Silverthorne resident Tieghan Gerard, known for her popular Half Baked Harvest cooking website and recipe books, will visit Bluebird Market Hall Thursday, Oct. 13. People can learn more about Gerard and her latest book, “Half Baked Harvest Every Day,” during the public interview and audience Q&A session at the event. According to a news release, a limited number of signed books will be available for purchase.
Summit Daily News
Bluebird Market to host ski films in October, November, featuring Teton Gravity’s ‘Magic Hour’ and more
Bluebird Market’s Summit Assembly space is familiar with hosting live music and other entertainment, but it will also become a venue for multiple ski films in October and November. The first, Teton Gravity Research’s “Magic Hour,” will be shown Friday, Oct. 14. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the...
Summit Daily News
Vail is opening two high-altitude bars sculpted out of ice and snow￼
This time, the ski patrol won’t be able to raid the booze stash. Bringing back an amenity last seen when the Beatles were big, Vail will entice skiers and snowboarders with two “ice bars” high on the mountain this season. Sculpted out of ice and snow, the party spots will have full bars with limited food menus, and seating will be available.
Summit Daily News
Breck Film’s winter film series continues with ‘Anywhere from Here’
Breck Film’s third annual winter film series is the first time the nonprofit scheduled it to show movies across the county. The trio of snowsports films began at Silverthorne’s First Friday, and two more events are slated in the series. Matchstick Productions latest film, “Anywhere from Here,” will...
Summit Daily News
Rotary Club of Summit County announces winner of car raffle
Rotary Club of Summit County had a drawing for its annual car raffle, and Summit Daily News editor Andrew Maciejewski was the owner of the lucky ticket. As the winner, Maciejewski was offered the choice of a 2022 Ford Escape on a three-year lease or $20,000 in cash. “I got...
Summit Daily News
￼Breckenridge comedian Pat Treuer wins award for ‘Of the Comics’ podcast
Comedian Pat Treuer’s “Of the Comics” podcast recently received the Outstanding Podcast Award at the Catalyst Content Festival. According to the organization’s site, the annual festival held in Duluth, Minnesota, is a global showcase of the world’s newest stories. Awards are given for acting, writing, cinematography, directing and more.
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Brewery wins bronze medal at Great American Beer Festival
This year’s Great American Beer Festival in Denver had 25 Colorado breweries walk away with medals. Of those, Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Breckenridge Brewery won a bronze medal in the American wheat beer category for its Agave Wheat. There were 64 entries in the category, according to the festival. Überbrew...
Summit Daily News
’16 years of waiting is enough,’ a Silverthorne resident says as talks of adding a fire station in town resume
The Silverthorne Town Council will hear from local fire leaders about possibly adding a fire station in town in response to growing calls from the public about safety concerns. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m., Town Council will hold its regularly scheduled meeting at Town Hall, 601 Center Circle....
Summit Daily News
Ask Eartha: What is the difference between aluminum and plastic?
Recently I noticed that some grocery stores offer aluminum water bottles in addition to plastic water bottles. Both are recyclable, does it really matter which one I buy?. Despite many of us owning (and occasionally forgetting to bring) reusable bottles, consumption of bottled water is on the rise. In 2020, Americans consumed 15 billion gallons — roughly 22,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools worth — of bottled water. We are hydrated, but we are not recycling. The average American uses 167 bottles per year but recycles just 38 of those bottles.
Summit Daily News
Dillon continues discussions on paid overnight parking ahead of winter season
Dillon Town Council is continuing its discussion on narrowing down prices for overnight parking in town. Throughout the summer, the town has discussed how to tackle paid overnight parking in town lots as a solution to its parking deficiency. Hours of any parking enforcement would likely be from 2-6 a.m., and the town has approximately 550 spaces distributed among 12 lots.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Major accidents on Colorado Highway 9 should prompt action by CDOT
Two major accidents happened in the past two weeks on Colorado Highway 9 north of Silverthorne, resulting in serious injuries and one fatality. Given the increased traffic due to the rising local population with the addition of the Summit Sky community and development on the north side of Three Peaks in Silverthorne, and the amount of heavy commercial vehicles commuting on this stretch of highway — it is no surprise. Adjacent to this section of deadly highway is a dog park, soccer fields and frisbee golf course.
Summit Daily News
Drunken brawl preceded hit-and-run that killed one, injured six at Golden bar￼
A chaotic drunken brawl preceded the hit-and-run at a Golden bar that killed one man and injured six other people early Sunday morning, according to court records. Adrian Ponce, 26, was killed when a pickup truck driver plowed a Chevy Silverado into a crowd of people outside Rock Rest Lodge on Mt. Vernon Road in Golden around 1:43 a.m. Sunday. A bar patron, Ronnie Fisher, 27, and two bar employees, Robert Fulcomer, 52, and Michael Gause, 28, were also seriously injured.
Summit Daily News
Summit Daily News to host election forum on Thursday
The Summit Daily News is hosting an election forum on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. at the Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place, Frisco. During the event, attendees will hear from candidates of this year’s contested races including State Senate District 18, State House of Representatives District 13, sheriff, county commissioner and county clerk and recorder.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Sponsors of the Colorado abortion law should not be reelected this year
Summit Daily News guest columnist Susan Knopf’s recent abortion commentary stated: “No one is seeking the right to kill a baby.” No one? Really?. In April, the Colorado legislature passed the most extreme pro-abortion law in the country. Two legislators who sponsored that law are candidates to represent Summit County in the upcoming election: State Reps. Julie McCluskie and Dylan Roberts. Their law provides:
Summit Daily News
Summit Tigers mountain bike team soars to 3rd place finish in Eagle
The Summit Tigers mountain bike team had one sole mission heading into its last race of the regular season: finish in the top three of the Division 2 team rankings. All season long, the team has set its eyes on breaking into the top three only to finished right outside in fourth. At every race throughout the season, the team finished directly behind the team’s foe from the other side of Vail Pass — Eagle Valley.
Summit Daily News
Town of Dillon works toward approving a final 2023 budget
Towns across Summit County are diving into budgeting for 2023, and the town of Dillon is moving forward with its process to finalize a budget for next year. The town will host a public hearing for the budget on Nov. 1, and council will vote to adopt in early December. For 2023, the town of Dillon is looking at several large capital projects over the course of the year. One is improvements to the Dillon Amphitheater, which is currently budgeted at $700,000. Others include a security camera project for $250,000, and $800,000 is budgeted for a walkability plan.
Summit Daily News
Summit County government proposes 2023 budget that pushes $20 million toward affordable housing projects
The Summit Board of County Commissioners will have less money to work with next year, according to 2023 budget discussions that began Tuesday. The county currently has $60.2 million available within the general fund, about three million less than 2022’s budget, which came in around $63 million. Finance Director for Summit County government, David Reynolds, said last year’s spike was attributed to funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Summit Daily News
Opinion | Paul Olson: Who would George Washington vote for?￼
Actual Final Jeopardy answer: From the Greek for “alone,” it was nixed by Parliament in 1649 after being deemed “unnecessary, burdensome, & dangerous.”. Correct “Jeopardy!” question: What is monarchy?. In spite of being deemed a dangerous hinderance to good government, Parliament restored the monarchy in...
