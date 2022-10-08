Texas vs. Oklahoma final score: Longhorns beat the Sooners 49-0, the largest margin in school history

Read full article on original website
Related
Burnt Orange Nation
Winning is Hard Podcast: Can Texas snap their losing streak to Iowa State?
As we bask in the celebration of the Longhorns Red River beatdown last week, they still have a football game to be played this Saturday. And it comes against an opponent they haven’t beaten since 2018. The Iowa State Cyclones. So while you still watch the highlights of last...
Burnt Orange Nation
Reacts Survey: Best Texas win over Oklahoma...ever?!
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Has it gotten old yet? No? Good. The Longhorns are coming off their largest win...
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas Newcomers Report: Longhorns’ freshman OT Kelvin Banks is a force to reckon with
Welcome back to this week’s Texas Longhorns newcomer report. It’s less a report, frankly, than it is a quick rundown of how some of Texas football’s new faces – freshmen, as well as those who joined the Longhorns via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Short and sweet,...
Burnt Orange Nation
Longhorns Daily News: Next up on Texas’ ‘revenge tour’ – Iowa State
The Texas Longhorns have had nearly an entire year to soak in last season’s 5-7 record. That sort of disappointment comes with motivation, such as what sophomore tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders offered up after Texas’ stomping of the Oklahoma Sooners last weekend. “It was a big win...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas offers Oklahoma State commit Jelani McDonald
The Longhorns have extended an offer to four star Waco (TX) Connally athlete Jelani McDonald. McDonald has six reported offers and has been committed to Oklahoma State since the beginning of July. McDonald 17th ranked athlete in the country according to 247Sports’ composite rankings and is the 202nd ranked prospect...
Burnt Orange Nation
Inside the Numbers: Ja’Tavion Sanders on record-setting pace
There’s no other way to say it, the Texas Longhorns put the boots to their archrival Oklahoma Sooners. The Longhorns took advantage of a reeling Oklahoma team, coming off two humiliating losses, and managed to one-up the Kansas State Wildcats and the TCU Horned Frogs with the 49-point drubbing. Texas jumped out to an early lead, never looked back, and had a luxury rarely afforded to teams in this rivalry game, resting their starters for the entirety of the fourth quarter.
Burnt Orange Nation
Return of Jahleel Billingsley gives Texas offense another weapon
A Texas Longhorns offense boosted by the return of starting quarterback Quinn Ewers in Saturday’s 49-0 win over the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl will receive another boost this weekend against the Iowa State Cyclones when senior tight end Jahleel Billingsley returns from a six-game suspension. “Yeah, it’s...
For Whom The Car Tolls: Austin, Texas Roadways Having Billing Issues
Driving in Texas is rather stressful at times. With so many people in the area trying to get to a certain area, it can be a wheel-gripping time for anyone, old or new to the area. The one thing that everyone must be prepared for one Texas roads however is one thing: Tolls.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Texas
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and also happen to love burgers, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four amazing burger spots in Oklahoma that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
The Devil’s Backbone: Ghost Riders From Blanco to Wimberly, Texas
While the scenery is breathtaking, the Devil's Backbone, located between the towns of Wimberly and Blanco, Texas is also described as the most haunted stretch of highway in the state. The winding 51-mile route along Texas Farm Roads 12, 165, 2325, 32, and U.S. Highway 281 is made up of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Georgetown, Texas, boasts haunted history
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Many of the buildings in downtown Georgetown, Texas, are said to be haunted. Some say that the Williamson Museum, located across the street from the courthouse, has ghostly visitors. "We have about five ghosts that actually hang out here in the museum building," said museum educator...
Big build-to-rent housing developer to make Texas debut in Hutto
A national developer of build-to-rent homes has chosen Hutto for one of its first two communities in Texas.
Driver airlifted after making 'unsafe' U-turn on US 190: Texas DPS
A 74-year-old man was emergency airlifted this weekend after making an "unsafe" u-turn on US 190, Texas DPS said.
Check out Some Great Concerts Coming Up in South Texas
Take a look at some awesome concerts coming to south Texas and we will start out at Schroeder Hall! They are closing out 2022 with big shows in December. Kevin Fowler kicks off the month of December with the return of the 'Deck the Halls' tour on Friday, December 2nd, Joey Greer will open the show.
Report: Texas is home to the best chili in the US, here’s where you can find the best bowl of Texas Red Chili
DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many things special to the state of Texas, the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns, barbecue, and Tex-Mex, but one thing is for sure, the best chili in the entire country can be found in the Lone Star State. A report from TheTravel.com states that the...
Stuck in a not-so-perfect storm: Some buyers of new homes are dropping out of contracts
One local realty company said folks who bought at the top of Austin's housing market earlier this year or even earlier now find themselves trapped in confusing contracts with their builders.
Human remains found in Williamson County near SH 45, MoPac
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found in the southern part of the county north of State Highway 45 and MoPac Tuesday evening.
fox7austin.com
Austin City Limits sees 234 incidents reported during Weekend One, ATCEMS says
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded to a total of 234 incidents at Austin City Limits 2022 (ACL) Weekend One. ACL Weekend One kicked off with an impressive amount of festival goers this year with around 70,000 people in attendance each day. Along with those festival goers...
Comments / 1