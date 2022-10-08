ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU vs. Florida: 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history

The Florida-LSU game has been one of college football’s most compelling rivalries. The schools have met 68 times, and Florida leads the all-time series by just 1 game, 33-32-3. When the Gators and Tigers renew their rivalry Saturday night (7 pm, ESPN), there’s a great chance the game will deliver another classic.
BATON ROUGE, LA
FanSided

LSU football: Florida game could decide the Tigers’ fate

LSU football was humbled over the weekend. The Tigers were riding a four-game winning streak that had fans believing the rebuild was accelerated in Brian Kelly’s first year. Unfortunately, we know that’s no longer the case. The Bayou Bengals aren’t in the same place as Tennessee right now—that’s OK! There are destined to be some growing pains during this transitional period.
BATON ROUGE, LA
rockmnation.com

Rock M Nation Reacts: Which QB Should Start Next Week?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Mizzou Football’s season has been derailed each of the last three weeks with missed opportunities...
COLUMBIA, MO
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida QB Anthony Richardson inks NIL deal with Fanatics

Anthony Richardson has added a new NIL deal to his portfolio. The Florida quarterback in September signed with Champs Sports, and on Monday, he came to terms on another deal with Fanatics, the sports apparel retailer, according to On3:. As part of the deal, Richardson is signing jerseys, posters and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ppchsnews.com

Emily Arcia: The Girl Who Dances On Water

It’s a warm day in Gainesville, Florida. Hairspray, hair ties, and costume accessories fill any and every open space, it’s a performance–a competition–and the win will be difficult. The challengers: the water and a panel of judges. Accepting the challenge: a 14 year old girl in a bedazzled leotard and hair pulled back in a tight hairdo. At the start of the music she gives one big breath, a quick smile, and a graceful jump, plunging to the bottom of the pool but never touching the ground. The competitor, Emily Arcia, knows the choreography. Darting left, right, up, and down, her legs treading water, her hands mimicking dances of their own. This is what those countless hours of practice were for and she was ready.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

IN THIS ARTICLE
News4Jax.com

COLUMBIA, MO

