saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU vs. Florida: 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history
The Florida-LSU game has been one of college football’s most compelling rivalries. The schools have met 68 times, and Florida leads the all-time series by just 1 game, 33-32-3. When the Gators and Tigers renew their rivalry Saturday night (7 pm, ESPN), there’s a great chance the game will deliver another classic.
saturdaydownsouth.com
T-Bob Hebert says he wants short-term success for LSU: 'Florida is not better than you'
T-Bob Hebert understands LSU and Florida are in similar situations with their program rebuilds as both have first-year coaches, and that’s why his expectations want more from the Tigers. “We are in the middle of the process,” Hebert said on “Off the Bench” on ESPN Baton Rouge. “And so...
LSU football: Florida game could decide the Tigers’ fate
LSU football was humbled over the weekend. The Tigers were riding a four-game winning streak that had fans believing the rebuild was accelerated in Brian Kelly’s first year. Unfortunately, we know that’s no longer the case. The Bayou Bengals aren’t in the same place as Tennessee right now—that’s OK! There are destined to be some growing pains during this transitional period.
rockmnation.com
Rock M Nation Reacts: Which QB Should Start Next Week?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Mizzou Football’s season has been derailed each of the last three weeks with missed opportunities...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida QB Anthony Richardson inks NIL deal with Fanatics
Anthony Richardson has added a new NIL deal to his portfolio. The Florida quarterback in September signed with Champs Sports, and on Monday, he came to terms on another deal with Fanatics, the sports apparel retailer, according to On3:. As part of the deal, Richardson is signing jerseys, posters and...
ppchsnews.com
Emily Arcia: The Girl Who Dances On Water
It’s a warm day in Gainesville, Florida. Hairspray, hair ties, and costume accessories fill any and every open space, it’s a performance–a competition–and the win will be difficult. The challengers: the water and a panel of judges. Accepting the challenge: a 14 year old girl in a bedazzled leotard and hair pulled back in a tight hairdo. At the start of the music she gives one big breath, a quick smile, and a graceful jump, plunging to the bottom of the pool but never touching the ground. The competitor, Emily Arcia, knows the choreography. Darting left, right, up, and down, her legs treading water, her hands mimicking dances of their own. This is what those countless hours of practice were for and she was ready.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: University of Florida protesters disrupt Q&A with Ben Sasse
A group of protesters disrupted a forum for students at the University of Florida with Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), who is the sole finalist to be the new president of the university. The group had congregated outside the hall Monday while Sasse held a Q&A forum with students. The crowd...
Several deaths confirmed along the First Coast during Ian. Here's what we know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The number of deaths continues to rise across the state as recovery efforts continue in Florida and beyond. The Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related. There are now a total of 103...
WCJB
NCFL schools locked down due to active shooter hoax
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Multiple North Central Florida school districts received what they call “hoax calls” reporting an active shooter on various school campuses on Tuesday. It’s part of an apparent state-wide trend. In Columbia County, sheriff’s deputies were sent out to Columbia High School on Tuesday...
WCJB
Suwannee County hurricane Ian relief
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - More resources from North Central Florida are helping people in the aftermath of hurricane Ian. The Suwannee County sheriff’s office today posted pictures from a trip to Southwest Florida,. They provided supplies to victims of the storm. Employees of the sheriff’s office, Suwannee County...
939theeagle.com
Governor Parson: Missouri’s pork industry contributes $1-billion annually to the state’s economy
Missouri’s governor has signed a proclamation recognizing October as pork month. State department of Agriculture (MDA) director Chris Chinn has presented the proclamation to the Columbia-based Missouri Pork Association (MPA). MPA executive vice president Don Nikodim describes pork as a great value and a versatile product. “If you check...
Columbia County and Lake City Launch the “North Florida Rural” Hurricane Ian Relief Project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Columbia County Board of County Commissioners and City of Lake City launched the North Florida Rural Hurricane Ian Relief project this week. The project is in partnership with CDT, Inc. to collect emergency relief items for those in need due to Hurricane Ian devastation. A...
WCJB
Gainesville Country Club shows no signs of reopening
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Country Club has yet to give any indication that it plans on reopening, despite the club’s target reopening date being this month. The golf course was closed back in July to “perform maintenance on the course and surrounding facility.”. The target date...
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri is in a Small Town
Every town in America has its go-to spot for some delicious Chinese Food. So it should come as no surprise that the Best Chinses Food Restaurant in the State of Missouri is not in Kansas City or St. Louis, but it is in a small town in the heart of the Show-Me State.
WCJB
Falling tree hit car and blocks Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Eastbound lanes were closed on a busy road after a tree fell on a car in Alachua County on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred along the 1500 block of Newberry Road, near Parker Road according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. No one was injured...
WCJB
“I’ve got to get out of here”: Gainesville residents react to six shootings in six days
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Gainesville Police Department are investigating six shootings within the past six days. “It’s one thing for them to be out here killing each other, but it’s another thing when one of these stray bullets hits one of these babies,” said Barbara Flanders.
News4Jax.com
3rd person arrested in ‘Operation Lucky 777s’
A third person has been arrested in connection with “Operation Lucky 777s.”. On Friday morning, Clay County deputies, under the Cops Without Borders initiative, arrested Raymond Brewer, 44, at his Jacksonville home on Bellrose Avenue. There was a warrant for Brewer’s arrest in connection to “Operation Lucky 777s,” which...
Family loses home to fire in Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Just before 3 p.m. Saturday, firefighters were dispatched to a mobile home fire on Wyatt and Leisure Hills Road. Black smoke was visible from Highway 63 due to the size of the fire. Boone County Fire said no people were hurt, but the mobile home was completely destroyed. The total damage The post Family loses home to fire in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Secretary for family-owned Missouri business admits embezzling $1.2M
A woman working for a family-owned agricultural business in Ralls County admitted last week to stealing more than a million dollars from her employer over a six-year period.
939theeagle.com
Columbia getting its third ALDI grocery store in highly-visible location
One of America’s fastest-growing retailers is building its third Columbia grocery store near the Wal-Mart on Conley, close to Highway 63. Officials at the city familiar with the site tell 939 the Eagle that a new ALDI is what is being built in that highly-visible location. ALDI currently has two Columbia stores: on East Green Meadows road and on the Business Loop.
