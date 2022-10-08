ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biggsville, IL

West Central's defense turning up the heat on opposing offenses this season

By Matt Levins, The Hawk Eye
BIGGSVILLE, Ill. -- The West Central High School football team's offense has drawn rave reviews statewide this season, and with good reason.

Through the Heat's first six games -- all wins -- West Central is averaging 60.7 points per game in the 8-man game in Illinois. The Heat have had to punt just once all year.

What has gone mostly unnoticed is the Heat's stingy defense. West Central is allowing 21.3 points per game and has been opportunistic, forcing turnovers and getting stops in big moments.

Last week, the Heat held Freeport Aquin to 20 points, half its season average. And 14 of those points came against the West Central JV defense late in the game.

So while the offense gets most of the accolades, the defense is earning quite a reputation of its own this season.

"Our defense is huge," West Central senior defensive back Kaiden Droste said. "When our varsity defense came out they had six. That's a team that scores 20 to 30, maybe even in the 40s every single game. We held them to six until we put our JV in. Even then they held them to just two more touchdowns after that. That's just incredible. We can't win games if we don't keep people from scoring every single time. When we score every single possession like we have all but one time, it's hard to lose when you score every single time you have it."

"They're playing real well. Their eyes are good. They do their own job and they tackle pretty well. That always lends itself to good defense," said West Central assistant coach Steve Arnold, who is in charge of the safeties and linebackers.

Defensive back Colton Fletcher had the key play in last week's win, intercepting an Aquin pass deep in West Central territory to thwart a drive which would have gotten the Bulldogs back into the game in the first half.

Opportunistic

"Our defensive line got their quarterback under pressure," Fletcher said. "It was a hard position to be in. Their wide receiver just couldn't jump high enough because of the high throw and I just happened to be there to catch it and get a few yards on the run."

"I'm so proud of our secondary," West Central head coach Jason Kirby said. "Colton came in this year and has grown so much and has worked so hard to be great at his position. He takes such great pride in it. I'm one of the coaches of the defensive backs, so I see him every day. He works so hard on his footwork and his key reads. His eyes don't wander. He doesn't get beat deep because he's focused on his key read. He does an awesome job. He's a lot more physical than people give him credit for and that shows in his tackles."

More high school football:Burlington fends off Mount Pleasant's last-ditch upset effort in game of bizarre plays

Each of the assistant coaches has specific duties on defense. Kirby coaches the cornerbacks. Tom Williams coaches the defensive ends and Steve Lumbeck coaches the rest of the linemen. Richard Clifton also gets input in the defensive schemes.

Parker Meldrum and Droste made textbook tackles, something the Heat work on every day in practice.

"Parker and Kaiden do a nice job of communicating," Arnold said. "They play well in our system. This year their eyes have been very good. All the window dressing doesn't distract them. They read their key and then they go hurt."

"Our kids are playing awfully well," Kirby said. "Our coaches are doing an awesome job of preparing our kids. Our kids are paying close attention to the scouting report. When they get in a formation and our kids are recognizing the formation and knowing the play that is coming, that's all the preparation that our coaches do for them. I am so proud of our assistant coaches. I am so lucky to have them on our staff."

Since switching to the 8-man game in 2020, West Central is 25-2. The Heat were 6-0 heading inton Saturday's afternoon's showdown at Milledgeville.

The 8-man game suits the Heat just fine, thank you.

"Very sound. That was one of the things when we went to 8-man is up front, our center and two guards, we want to rest them on defense. Defensively, a Body Link and a Mikhail West, they play defensive tackle. That's their job. That's what they do," Arnold said. "When you're going both ways, you get tired. Jason can go fast if he wants to . When it results in an 80-yard counter by Kaiden Droste for a touchdown, that's going to make you a little more tired."

"It's pretty fun, especially when you are out here with all your buddies," West Central senior Mason Carnes said. "We are all friends. Nobody picks on anyone. We're just one big happy family and we come out here and have fun."

"Our kids are really living in the moment and playing every down as hard as they can," Kirby said. "It's fun to watch them. It's a blast to go to practice with them every day."

Matt Levins is a sports reporter for the USA Today Network in Burlington, Iowa, who has covered local sports for 32 years at The Hawk Eye. Reach him at mlevins@thehawkeye.com.

Comments / 0

