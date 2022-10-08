ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Lee County closing inland points of distribution for food, water

Lee County says it is closing the remaining inland points of distribution for food and water on Wednesday afternoon. The county will close PODs at 5 p.m. at the following locations, as “water and power are restored, businesses reopen and nonprofits reopen, making additional food and meals available”:
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Some in Cape Coral still waiting for power after Ian

Some people in Cape Coral are still having power issues in their neighborhoods. One woman said it was starting to become frustrating. Finding generators was difficult for many people who live in Cape Coral. Those who did get electricity before others invited neighbors to cool off. “I didn’t think it...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral Oktoberfest canceled

The German American Social Club announced on Wednesday morning that Oktoberfest 2022 is canceled. “First, we acknowledge that our club is located within a federally proclaimed disaster area and that our local infrastructure cannot support such an activity while providing extensive relief and recovery efforts anticipated to continue far beyond this month,” the club wrote in a press release.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sisters in Siesta Bay looking for temporary housing after Ian

Many have become displaced after the damage and toll Hurricane Ian took on the people of Southwest Florida. “It was a 10-foot wave that went through the park. I mean, 900 homes are gone,” Sandra Duke, from Siesta Bay said. Duke and her sister Cheryl Garniss lived in Siesta...
FORT MYERS, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Why does the Chairman of the County Commissioners Cecil Pendergrass want to give David Hoffman the owner of the Hertz Arena millions for upgrades?

The following is a Notice that was in the News-Press on 10/11/2022. Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain. To: All interested Agencies Groups and Individuals This is to give notice that Lee County, under Part 58, has determined that the following proposed action under the Rebuild Florida Critical Facility Hardening Program (HUD Grant Number I0171) is located in the 100-year floodplain and Lee County will be identifying and evaluating practicable alternatives to locating the action in the floodplain and the potential impacts on the floodplain from the proposed action, as required by Executive Order 11988 in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Protection of Wetlands.
LEE COUNTY, FL
thesandpaper.net

Ian Is a Warning to Coastal Areas From FL to NJ

As a New Jersey native who lives part time in Florida, I am not sure how to write the most important letter to the editor, for me, since I got out of college in 1978. The devastation here in Fort Myers, Fla., makes Superstorm Sandy look like an afternoon thunderstorm, and we are 15 miles from the Gulf Coast.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Orlando trio arrested, accused of looting on Fort Myers Beach

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested three men from Orlando for looting on Fort Myers Beach. Gustavo Rizo, 23, Rotmel Rodriguez-Plasencia, 26, and Abdiel Lopez-Rivera, 32, were arrested after some called deputies to report a tow truck crew that was taking items from a home. Deputies...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sanibel becoming hopeful making progress one day at a time

An image of hope nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian demolished the City of Sanibel. The first trucks and crews drove over the Sanibel Causeway. To some people, it may just look like crews on their way to restore power, but for the people of Sanibel, it’s much more than that, it’s hope.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cleaning debris in SWFL left behind from Hurricane Ian

We are two weeks past Hurricane Ian but in many ways, the cleanup is just beginning. Piles of debris start to clutter outside people’s homes who just want to leave Ian in the past. Collecting all of the storm debris mostly falls on the county, and they’re doing a...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL

