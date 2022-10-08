Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Residents hope there is a solution for the traffic onto Fort Myers Beach
Residents trying to return to Fort Myers Beach are having to wait in long lines of traffic to back to their homes. It is the result of there being only one way on and off of the island. “It just sucks,” said Bob Anderson, who is upset about the traffic....
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County closing inland points of distribution for food, water
Lee County says it is closing the remaining inland points of distribution for food and water on Wednesday afternoon. The county will close PODs at 5 p.m. at the following locations, as “water and power are restored, businesses reopen and nonprofits reopen, making additional food and meals available”:
Fort Myers working to remove stranded boats from downtown
Many people are wondering when are the boats going to be removed from near Centennial Park and the Yacht Basin.
WINKNEWS.com
North Fort Myers man: Street ‘became’ Caloosahatchee River during Ian
A North Fort Myers resident who saw WINK News visiting Sunrise Drive on Tuesday morning asked anchor Annette Montgomery to go see East North Shore Drive, another site of major flooding during Hurricane Ian. Several street lights were out, and cars sat with their hoods and trunks open. Neighbors say...
WINKNEWS.com
Some in Cape Coral still waiting for power after Ian
Some people in Cape Coral are still having power issues in their neighborhoods. One woman said it was starting to become frustrating. Finding generators was difficult for many people who live in Cape Coral. Those who did get electricity before others invited neighbors to cool off. “I didn’t think it...
WINKNEWS.com
Luminary Hotel hosting community BBQ, rally in downtown Fort Myers
The Luminary Hotel is hosting a community barbeque and rally on Wednesday afternoon, giving people a chance to get some food and take their minds off the impacts of hurricane Ian. The event goes from noon to 4 p.m. Attendees will also have the chance to bring home food and...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral Oktoberfest canceled
The German American Social Club announced on Wednesday morning that Oktoberfest 2022 is canceled. “First, we acknowledge that our club is located within a federally proclaimed disaster area and that our local infrastructure cannot support such an activity while providing extensive relief and recovery efforts anticipated to continue far beyond this month,” the club wrote in a press release.
WINKNEWS.com
Sisters in Siesta Bay looking for temporary housing after Ian
Many have become displaced after the damage and toll Hurricane Ian took on the people of Southwest Florida. “It was a 10-foot wave that went through the park. I mean, 900 homes are gone,” Sandra Duke, from Siesta Bay said. Duke and her sister Cheryl Garniss lived in Siesta...
Why does the Chairman of the County Commissioners Cecil Pendergrass want to give David Hoffman the owner of the Hertz Arena millions for upgrades?
The following is a Notice that was in the News-Press on 10/11/2022. Early Notice and Public Review of a Proposed Activity in a 100-Year Floodplain. To: All interested Agencies Groups and Individuals This is to give notice that Lee County, under Part 58, has determined that the following proposed action under the Rebuild Florida Critical Facility Hardening Program (HUD Grant Number I0171) is located in the 100-year floodplain and Lee County will be identifying and evaluating practicable alternatives to locating the action in the floodplain and the potential impacts on the floodplain from the proposed action, as required by Executive Order 11988 in accordance with HUD regulations at 24 CFR 55.20 Subpart C Procedures for Making Determinations on Floodplain Management and Protection of Wetlands.
Matlacha and Pine Island residents searching for answers
Matlacha and Pine Island are some of the hardest hit areas by Hurricane Ian. Many residents want answers on what the latest is on recovery and how long it could take to get basic services back.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach residents devastated after returning to destroyed homes, businesses
Residents of Fort Myers Beach were allowed to return to the island on Sunday and see the conditions of their homes and businesses. Many residents were not able to get into their homes and some people had to use ladders to climb over their roofs just to get an inside look at what they used to call home.
WINKNEWS.com
Farmer Joe’s distributes food in Cape Coral, remains closed because of Hurricane Ian roof damage
Farmer Joe’s grocery store in Cape Coral looks fine from the outside, but Hurricane Ian wrecked parts of its roof. The store at 1401 SW Pine Island Road opened to packed crowds in January and has grown to about 400 employees. But Farmer Joe’s will be closed for weeks,...
thesandpaper.net
Ian Is a Warning to Coastal Areas From FL to NJ
As a New Jersey native who lives part time in Florida, I am not sure how to write the most important letter to the editor, for me, since I got out of college in 1978. The devastation here in Fort Myers, Fla., makes Superstorm Sandy look like an afternoon thunderstorm, and we are 15 miles from the Gulf Coast.
WINKNEWS.com
Orlando trio arrested, accused of looting on Fort Myers Beach
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested three men from Orlando for looting on Fort Myers Beach. Gustavo Rizo, 23, Rotmel Rodriguez-Plasencia, 26, and Abdiel Lopez-Rivera, 32, were arrested after some called deputies to report a tow truck crew that was taking items from a home. Deputies...
WINKNEWS.com
‘Pirate of Fort Myers Beach’ drowned saving fiancée and dog from Ian
A man known as the “Pirate of Fort Myers Beach” is going to be remembered as a hero after losing his life while saving his fiancée and their dog by pulling them out of a flooded house during Ian. While it’s unusual for pirates to be role...
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel becoming hopeful making progress one day at a time
An image of hope nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian demolished the City of Sanibel. The first trucks and crews drove over the Sanibel Causeway. To some people, it may just look like crews on their way to restore power, but for the people of Sanibel, it’s much more than that, it’s hope.
WINKNEWS.com
Cleaning debris in SWFL left behind from Hurricane Ian
We are two weeks past Hurricane Ian but in many ways, the cleanup is just beginning. Piles of debris start to clutter outside people’s homes who just want to leave Ian in the past. Collecting all of the storm debris mostly falls on the county, and they’re doing a...
WINKNEWS.com
School District of Lee County opening temporary student enrollment offices
The School District of Lee County is opening temporary student enrollment offices to help families displaced by Hurricane Ian. Lee County schools say the satellite offices will be open on Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., or until the last person in line receives assistance. The district...
WINKNEWS.com
Charlotte County leaders discuss infrastructure as emergency response phase comes to close
Charlotte County is almost exiting its emergency response phase nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ian, according to the county’s director of emergency management Patrick Fuller. Following the storm, the county had a team of people who reported to work immediately to begin the push process. A series of maps...
Shrimp, stone crab, grouper costs impacted after Hurricane Ian
The winds from Hurricane Ian devastated dozens of shrimping trawlers in southwest Florida. The fishermen who rely on those boats for their livelihoods are now scrambling to get back in the Gulf of Mexico.
