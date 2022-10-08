ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

The Hockey Writers

3 Potential Trade Destinations for Maple Leafs’ Wayne Simmonds

According to hockey insider Elliotte Friedman, the Toronto Maple Leafs are shopping Wayne Simmonds. The veteran forward is entering the final season of his current contract and after a mediocre training camp has found himself on the outside looking in at the Maple Leafs’ roster. Let’s dive into three...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ 2022-23 Opening Night Roster Emerges

After eight preseason games, the only thing standing between the Detroit Red Wings and the regular season is time and opening night festivities. Training camp was as upbeat and competitive as we’ve seen in recent memory, and that led to the roster taking shape differently from how most of us expected it would prior to training camp.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Blues Weekly: Blues HOF, Perunovich, Kostin Traded & More

The St. Louis Blues will play regular-season hockey this week. The 2022-23 season begins on Tuesday night with an ESPN doubleheader in the United States, but the Blues won’t play until a few days later on Oct. 15 against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Last week was busy for the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Malgin, Aston-Reese & Line Combos

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll take a shot at imagining the team’s lineup after the dust has settled from yesterday’s waiver-wire business. The team’s lineup is taking shape, but it isn’t a finished product yet. Moving all the...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Weekly: Sweeney’s Surprising Decision, Zboril & More

The Boston Bruins begin the 2022-23 season Wednesday night on the road against the Washington Capitals. In the final preseason edition of Bruins Weekly, there were some surprising moves by the Black and Gold’s front office, a young defenseman who struggled a the end of camp, and more. Bruins...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

3 Red Wings Bounceback Candidates for 2022-23

The Detroit Red Wings officially begin their 2022-23 season on Friday night against the Montreal Canadiens. It is an exciting year for the rising Red Wings, as they sport plenty of new players to go along with youngsters who seem ready to play in the sport’s most competitive league. Yet, there are also a handful of players on their roster who are heading into this season with the hope of bouncing back from rough 2021-22 campaigns. Three specific ones stand out and here’s a look at why.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Capitals Enter Final Season as Stanley Cup Contenders

It’s now or never for the Washington Capitals. They are running out of time to win a second Stanley Cup in the Alex Ovechkin era, with the season ahead providing the franchise with its last shot at silverware for a while. The Capitals reconvene after a relatively quiet summer....
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hockey Writers

Can Oilers Shortened Roster Battle Through Odd Injury Trend?

The Edmonton Oilers are a team that relies heavily on the production of two players. While the roster is deeper at forward than it has ever been in the last three decades and success in the regular season and playoffs will come from the group working together, there’s no denying that any significant injury to Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl would greatly affect this group.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Anaheim Ducks Game Day: 10/12/22 vs Seattle Kraken

The 2022-23 season is finally here. For the second straight campaign, the Anaheim Ducks open their season at home to take on the Seattle Kraken. Home openers have been rare in Ducks’ franchise history, as this will only be their eighth in nearly 30 years. For as rare as...
SEATTLE, WA
The Hockey Writers

Flames Prospects Ružička & Klapka Bring Size & Potential

Depth is vital for any NHL team with championship aspirations. Therefore, today we’ll be taking a look at two Calgary Flames prospects who could eventually play supporting roles for the big club. Both men are from Europe, both happen to share a first name and each is at a different stage of his career. Adam Ružička of Slovakia has already seen NHL action, while Adam Klapka of the Czech Republic is huge and talented, but unproven. Both could turn out to be big-league regulars, but that will depend in part on what they show this season.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets’ Chinakhov Biggest Standout of Training Camp

The Columbus Blue Jackets have set their opening roster for the 2022-23 season. After placing both Joonas Korpisalo and Joona Luoto on the injured/non-roster list and then sending both Emil Bemstrom and David Jiricek to the Cleveland Monsters, 23 players remain. While the Blue Jackets had many great performances throughout...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blues#The St Louis Blues#The Columbus Blue Jackets#The Blue Jackets
The Hockey Writers

New Jersey Devils 2022-23 Season Preview

We are just one day away from the start of the New Jersey Devils’ 2022-23 regular season. It was another long offseason for the organization after missing the playoffs for a fourth consecutive year, but a slew of notable upgrades should have them more competitive this season. Among their...
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Malgin, Robertson & the Goalies

In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs’ News & Rumors, I’ll share the reason that Denis Malgin remains on the team’s lineup for the opening game on Wednesday and Nick Robertson was moved to the Toronto Marlies. Second, I’ll report on the goalie situation for the Maple...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Goaltending Worse This Year Than Last? Some Believe So

The 2022-23 season is officially here and Edmonton Oilers fans are ecstatic. After a 2021-22 campaign which saw their team not only finish with 104 points in the regular season but also advance all the way to the Western Conference Final, there is plenty of belief that this roster can contend for a Stanley Cup.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

2022-23 Seattle Kraken Stat Leader Predictions

Oct. 12, 2022, will mark the official start of the Seattle Kraken’s second-ever regular season. The 2021-22 campaign was one to forget, but thanks to some big offseason additions, there is hope Seattle’s 2022-23 season will be stronger. Here are some Kraken-based end-of-season predictions for the upcoming year.
SEATTLE, WA
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets Roundtable: 2022-23 Season Preview

The Columbus Blue Jackets open the 2022-23 season Wednesday night in Raleigh against the powerhouse Carolina Hurricanes. With that, we will start getting answers to burning questions. Training camp has come and gone. Many players stood out in a good way. As a result, tough roster decisions were made. But...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hockey Writers

Flyers Final Roster Reactions and Preseason Recap

The Philadelphia Flyers announced their final roster on Tuesday with some surprises that most analysts wouldn’t have predicted entering training camp. The John Tortorella era will begin on Thursday night in Philadelphia against the New Jersey Devils. Cam Atkinson will miss the regular-season opener, allowing the lineup to take better shape with a lot to prove after consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance for the first time since 1992-93 and 1993-94.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hockey Writers

Canucks Gameday Preview: Edmonton Oilers – 10/12/22

Don’t look now Vancouver Canucks fans, but the 2022-23 regular season is about to begin! The journey to the playoffs kicks off at Rogers Place later tonight as Elias Pettersson and company will take on Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers for the second straight year. Last time, the campaign started on Oct. 13 and saw Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Quinn Hughes score goals to tie the game 2-2, only to see Kyle Turris seal it in a shootout for an Oilers 3-2 win.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Ducks 2022-23 Roster Breakdown: Questions, Storylines & More

The Anaheim Ducks have officially set their Opening Night roster. It comes with a few surprises but nothing too out of left field and most of what we already knew was confirmed. Let’s break down how the Ducks will look to start the 2022-23 season. Forwards. Projected Lines &...
ANAHEIM, CA

