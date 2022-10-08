ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bob Huggins visits University of Cincinnati for reunion, Bearcats' Homecoming game

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NtuQg_0iRZwNHs00

Former University of Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Bob Huggins, who has coached the West Virginia Mountaineers since 2007, visited UC for a reunion of the 1991-92 men's basketball team he led to the Final Four in addition to Saturday's Homecoming football game against South Florida.

Huggins' teams from two seasons - '91-92 and 1992-93 - were recognized on the field at Nippert Stadium between the first and second quarters of the game. Huggins was UC's head coach from 1989 to 2005.

Social media reactions to the weekend visit from the legendary Huggins, enshrined last month as a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 inductee:

LOVE SPORTS? [ Subscribe now for unlimited access to Cincinnati.com ]

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
State
Florida State
City
Florida, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
linknky.com

Golf is ‘Always in Play’ at new Fort Thomas business

Fort Thomas residents who want to play a round of golf close to home have a new indoor option. Always in Play, a golf simulator bar, is now open. Friends Joe Herald and Pete Subach didn’t set out to open a business together. They just wanted to be able to play golf more often.
FORT THOMAS, KY
linknky.com

Monday NKY sports round-up: Girls soccer regional tournaments results

When the drawing took place Saturday morning at Dixie Heights, all indications pointed to this one turning into the tightest of the four 9th Region girls soccer quarterfinal games. It lived up to the billing as the host Highlands Bluebirds (13-6-3 overall) pulled out the tight 1-0 victory over the...
EDGEWOOD, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Huggins
cincinnatimagazine.com

A Passel Of Curious Cincinnati Street Names, Part One (A to E)

How did your street gets its name? Peruse this catalog of peculiar and prominent Cincinnati roads, places, lanes, drives, courts, and more to learn their curious histories. Annwood Street (East Walnut Hills) Most Cincinnati streets that memorialize people recognize men, but there are several honoring women. Anne (Bryan) Wood (1780-1867),...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

A disabled semi-truck is blocking a lane on a major ramp in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A disabled Fed-Ex semi-truck is blocking the right lane on northbound I-71/75, Tuesday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The Ohio Department of Transportation reported the disabled vehicle on the ramp from the Brent Spence Bridge to Fort...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a field fire on Sidney Road in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Reports of a field fire on Sidney Road in Green Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc#Cincinnati Com
WKRC

'A Night with Cincinnati Chili Royalty' looks at the history of the dish in the Queen City

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - When it comes to chili, everyone in the Tri-State is fiercely loyal to their favorite parlor. The debate on which is the best can get fiery, and we aren't even going to touch that topic. Instead, we'll tell you about an event celebrating all of the different ways to make Cincinnati's signature dish. Joey Witterstaetter, one of the organizers of an event called "A Night with Cincinnati Chili Royalty" shares details.
CINCINNATI, OH
momcollective.com

Expert Advice to Keep Your Home Warm This Winter

Thank you, Thomas & Galbraith, for partnering with us to provide Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky moms trusted tips on how to keep our homes warm this winter!. Imagine this scenario. Your husband is out of town for work and the kids have late-night soccer practice. During the day, ole’ Mother Nature decides to throw a cold spell at us, and by the end of practice, your kids are sporting a blue hue on their lips that not even the best lipsticks can replicate.
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
WLWT 5

Record-breaking 2,350-pound pumpkin takes top prize at Ohio festival

HAMILTON, Ohio — Chilly mornings yielded to picture-perfect fall days for Hamilton’s Operation Pumpkin over the weekend. Organizer Paige Hufford says the weekend was spectacular. “We had a great weekend. We had a lot of vendors that came downtown this year, and I think we had record-breaking numbers....
HAMILTON, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

Twitter Roasts Middletown Native J.D. Vance after Debate with Tim Ryan for Ohio's U.S. Senate Seat

Twitter is reacting to the acrimonious Oct. 10 debate between Ohio’s U.S. Senate candidates Republican J.D. Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan. During the debate – the first between the two candidates – Ryan, a 10-term congressman, accused Vance of starting a fake nonprofit to help opioid-addicted Ohioans. Vance, an author and venture capitalist, accused Ryan of putting on a “costume” in which he pretends to be a moderate for Halloween.
OHIO STATE
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy