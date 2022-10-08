Three takeaways from Missouri football's 24-17 loss to Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Missouri football had its chances on the road at Florida on Saturday. The Tigers were unable to capitalize on enough of them and fell 24-17 at the hands of the Gators.

Brady Cook's fourth-down pass sailed on Tauskie Dove, turning the ball over on downs and sealing the win for UF in The Swamp.

MU fell to 2-4 on the season and 0-3 in the SEC. The Tigers have a bye next week before facing Vanderbilt at home.

Here are three takeaways from Saturday’s game in Gainesville:

Another slow start

Missouri coaches spoke about wanting to start faster on the road this week after struggling early against Kansas State and Auburn. Instead, the Tigers did the opposite.

The defense looked solid early on, as it has throughout the season. However, Missouri’s offense and special teams directly caused two early Gator scores.

After a holding penalty on center Connor Tollison negated a big gain on Missouri’s second drive of the game, the Tigers were forced to punt. They then surrendered a big return, with only an Ennis Rakestraw tackle saving a touchdown.

The defense came through on that Florida drive, holding the Gators to a field goal. However, when MU took back over offensively, disaster struck.

Quarterback Brady Cook looked to make something happen in the passing game. Unfortunately for the Tigers, Florida’s Jaydon Hill saw it coming the whole way and jumped the route.

After a 49-yard return for a Gator touchdown, Florida led by 10. A few minutes later the quarter ended with Missouri down two scores on the road, once again.

Coming home

Missouri linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper was on familiar ground for Saturday’s game. He joined the Tigers as a transfer this offseason, after spending the first three years of his college career at Florida.

Earlier in the week, Hopper had said he expected the game to not be any different than usual for him. His coaches said they believed him, but still expected him to try and give his old team his best game.

Hopper got the start at linebacker as usual for the Tigers and went to work. Late in the first half, Gator quarterback Anthony Richardson tried to throw, but Hopper was there to make his job more difficult.

Hopper took down Richardson as he threw and the play was initially ruled a strip sack, with Missouri recovering deep in Gator territory. After a review, that call was confirmed and the Tigers took over.

Missouri’s offense was unable to fully finish the ensuing drive, but Harrison Mevis nailed a 28-yard field goal to tie the game at 10. After Mizzou’s bad start, the two teams went to the locker room for halftime knotted up at 10.

In the second half, Hopper continued to make an impact for the Tigers. Florida nearly scored on its opening drive, but the linebacker was able to affect the ball carrier enough for his teammates to catch up and make the tackle, and the Gators missed a field goal to end the drive pointless.

Run the rock

After Tyler Badie, who led the SEC in rushing yards last season, headed off to the NFL, it’s been a slow start this season for Missouri’s ground game. The Tigers sat eighth in the SEC in rushing yards going into Saturday’s game.

With some banged-up wide receivers, including Barrett Banister, who missed the game with an injury, and Dominic Lovett, who managed to play, the Missouri running backs took on more of a role.

Cody Schrader, who will be on a scholarship starting in January, scored Missouri’s first touchdown of the first half on a four-yard run after breaking a tackle in the backfield.

Nate Peat contributed in a major way throughout the first half, going to the locker room at the break with 80 yards rushing.

The Tigers ended the first half with 99 yards rushing, though that total dropped slightly when Cook was sacked late in the second quarter; the Tigers had been over 100 yards.

In the second half, Missouri continued to go back to the well. Peat made solid plays, but the Tiger offense was stalled at times by the inability of the line to block consistently.

That issue cost the Tigers several promising drives.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Three takeaways from Missouri football's 24-17 loss to Florida