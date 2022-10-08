Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Linglestown Lights brings Halloween fun to Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local Penn State graduate is bringing Halloween fun to Linglestown, and this fall and holiday season you can experience it from the comfort of your car. If you live in the Linglestown area, you have probably heard of or even visited Linglestown Lights....
local21news.com
10-year-old Lebanon Co. Taekwondo champion fights to break records and help kids like him
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Nearly 200 medals hang on the attic walls of Joshua Aguirre’s home in Lebanon. What could take a person decades to achieve, Josh has already done at just 10-years-old. He's collected them quickly too. Owner of Family Karate, David Gladwell started teaching a then four-year-old Joshua martial arts and noticed his talent immediately.
'Yorktoberfest' kicks off this Saturday, featuring beers, wines, and more
YORK, Pa. — "Yorktoberfest" is set to take place this Saturday, Oct. 15 at the York Memorial Park Complex. Matthew Davis, of CrocodileDog Marketing, joined FOX43 on Oct. 11 to discuss the event. From 12 to 5 p.m., guests can shop, drink, and be merry all while celebrating the...
Popculture
Reality TV Host Chris Ritter Dies After Being Hit by Falling Tree Branch
Chris Ritter, the former host of The Appraisers, a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, has died after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading in Pennsylvania. He was 43 years old and leaves behind two sons and a loving wife. According to Philly Voice, Ritter was riding in a golf cart along a fairway on Monday, Oct. 3 when the branch snapped loose and struck him. An ambulance transported him to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later. The golf course in Sinking Spring. It was opened in 1928 and is one of the oldest public courses in eastern Pennsylvania, set about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
abc27.com
Hometown Hero: Harrisburg High School
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, Oct. 10’s hometown heroes filled up their plates and then went back for more at Harrisburg High School’s annual pancake breakfast. The Rotary Club sponsored the all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 8 as part of the high school’s homecoming weekend.
Thrifting: 4 Great Places for Second-Hand Shopping in Lancaster, PA
Thrifting has become somewhat of a buzzword lately. It might be the fact that wearing the same clothes as everyone else out there, and paying full price for it, isn't really tempting for the younger generation.
local21news.com
An increase in animal drop off and abandonment, one shelter is at full capacity
PINE GROVE, SCHUYLKILL CO. (WOLF) — Pine Grove Shelter is seeing an increase in animal drop offs - several animals have been abandoned and dropped off as strays by their owners. The shelter is currently at max capacity, while they say they don’t want to say no, they only...
Kohl's stores nationwide will once again be closed on Thanksgiving
YORK, Pa. — Kohl’s will once again be closed on Thanksgiving Day this year, the department store company announced Tuesday. "Last year, Kohl’s served millions of customers both in store and online throughout Black Friday week, and we look forward to delivering that same incredible experience to our customers again this year," the company said on its website. "Customers looking to shop Kohl’s on Thanksgiving Day will be able to shop on Kohls.com and in the Kohl’s App.
local21news.com
Rats on the road: volunteers cleaning up 'over 100 dumped' rats in Steelton, Pa.
STEELTON, Pa. (WHP) — Steelton Borough Police are searching for the person responsible for illegally dumping domesticated rats in the area. Volunteers from the community have been trying to roundup the rats all day. The rat race is on in Steelton for Michon Zalewsky, founder of the Eclipse Project,...
Brothers open cosmetology school in Dauphin County
A church building in Middletown has been transformed into a cosmetology school. The building at 135 E. Emaus St. was most recently a daycare facility and is owned by Erin Walk and her business partner and cousin, Amy Shreffler. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners decided to close this daycare because it was a before and after program for school-aged children. Most of the children that attended the program were home because of the pandemic so the remaining children and staff consolidated into one of their other daycare facilities in the area.
Hundreds of tame rats dumped across Dauphin County: ‘They need help’
The release of possibly hundreds of domesticated rats at different Dauphin County locations has volunteers scrambling to rescue them. Over the course of two days, Bethany Pascoe said, she was able to capture more than 50 rats. Pascoe is co-director of Hazeljane’s Blessings, a dog rescue. She got involved in the unexpected rat release when a friend reached out Sunday, citing rumors of a crisis that had been spreading.
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Fulton Steamboat Inn – Lancaster, PA
Sponsored post – The Fulton Steamboat Inn hosted us. All opinions are my own. The Fulton Steamboat Inn is a themed hotel located along Route 30 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The hotel is meticulously-themed to make guests feel as they are on a steamboat in the Victorian era. Inside the...
local21news.com
PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes of the Strinestown Community Fire Company in action
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Strinestown Community Fire Company extinguished an overnight fire in Newberry Township, York County on Monday morning. For more, visit the company's Facebook page:. .
Harrisburg ponders fate of abandoned William Penn High School as building deteriorates
Harrisburg School District cannot continue to avoid the issue of the abandoned and deteriorating William Penn High School, the district’s administration told the school board Tuesday night, expressing the need to “open a dialogue” about the property’s ultimate fate. While the district has not made any...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $100K sold in Dauphin County
A Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball with Power Play ticket that was sold in Dauphin County won $100,000 in the Monday, Oct. 10, drawing.
Halloween parades 2022: When they’re happening in your neighborhood
The spooky season is upon us, and that means it’s time to line up and prepare for costumes, candy and other Halloween activities - particularly in the form of the Halloween parade. We’ve compiled a list of some upcoming parades in Dauphin, Cumberland and Perry counties. Here are a...
local21news.com
Jackpot winning lottery ticket for $250,000 sold in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — We got a winner! A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 jackpot winning ticket sold Friday, Oct. 7, matching five balls drawn 6-7-19-20-23, winning this Pennsylvanian $250,000. The ticket was sold by Rutters at 420 North Main St., Spring Grove. The store will be awarded $500 for...
abc27.com
New bike share program starts in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — “Susque-cycle,” a brand new bike share program with six stations, rolled out in Harrisburg in early October. The program is replacing a previous bike share program in Harrisburg that shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. The bikes can be returned to any of the six stations.
This Amish Buffet Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of Pennsylvania
If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Bird-in-Hand Family Restaurant & Smorgasbord. This all-you-can-eat Amish buffet is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings.
local21news.com
Grants approved, over $650K in funds for 17 projects in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Following the second round of the York County Tourism Grant Program, the committee approved $678,350 to be used for 17 projects or events, according to a press release. “We processed 24 applications for a total of $1,039,114 in grant funding requests. The selected events and...
