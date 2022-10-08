Read full article on original website
Kourtney Kardashian ‘Totally Encouraged’ Travis Barker To Go On Tour With Blink 182
Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is in full support of Travis Barker, 46, going back on stage with Blink 182, and in fact, she “encouraged” him to do it. The talented drummer plans on bringing his new wife on the road with him as he performs in front of various audiences each night, and she’s super “excited” about the opportunity to be there. When she joined Travis during his previous shows with Machine Gun Kelly, she got a little taste of how the rock star life is and is ready for it.
