Tulsa, OK

Police identify suspect in Tulsa McLain shooting

By Caroline Sellers/KFOR
 4 days ago

TULSA, Okla. ( KFOR ) – According to the Tulsa Police Department, the McLain shooting suspect is in custody.

Following the shooting on Sept. 30, police found four victims total involved in the shooting. Three were treated for their injuries and one died as a result of the shooting.

Tulsa police identified Niavien Lee Golden on Saturday, October 8, after he surrendered himself.

Niavien Lee Golden. Image courtesy Tulsa Police Department.

Police recognized that Golden is a juvenile, but they say that murder is a youthful offender act and that Golden will be charged as an adult.

