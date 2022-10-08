ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

No. 9 Calvin 'escapes' Hope with 1-0 women's soccer win

By Dan D'Addona, The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
The Holland Sentinel
 4 days ago

HOLLAND - Facing a nationally ranked rival that has yet to allow a goal all year, the Hope College women's soccer team had its work cut out.

The Flying Dutch were able to put together a barrage of scoring chances in the second half, but in the end, it was an early goal by Calvin that made the difference in a 1-0 win for the Knights on Saturday at Hope's Van Andel Soccer Stadium.

"We definitely had some chances in the second half. We need to start the game in that mindset because their early goal really put us on our heels," Hope's Madison Holloway said. "We need to execute in the attacking third. They are tough defensively, but we need to keep that attacking mindset."

Hope had several shots on goal with Holloway (Holland Christian) putting together two stellar chances late in the second half. But Calvin goalie Kalex Dodge was able to get her hands on one and the other sailed just wide of the net.

"We have a long ways to go, but we have a lot of potential. We can take away that we can hang with this high caliber of a team. We have to play a little quicker and have that mindset to take it to them from the start," Holloway said.

The No. 9 Knights improved to 12-0 and 4-0 in the MIAA. Hope dropped to 6-3 and 2-1-1 in the MIAA.

Calvin's Lucy Iverson scored on an assist from Kaitlyn Van Laare off oa corner kick in the eighth minute of the game, the only goal allowed by keeper Parker Hutchinson, who had three saves.

"Our defense is solid. It starts with our outside backs, who do a lot of work. Our center backs are tall and Kalex has been solid," Calvin coach Emily Ottenhoff said. "Escape is a good word (for this game). Hope put a ton of pressure on us. The game was physical and Hope is extremely athletic. We are thankful they didn't get a hold of one of those (chances)."

Hope coach Leigh Sears said some early miscues were the differnce.

"We made some poor decisions and didn't complete passes well. Are they solid? Yes. Are they beatable? Yeah," Sears said. "We played a much better second half and once we find our consistency, we will be hard to beat."

