Smoke continues to remain a challenge in fighting the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire officials are anticipating warmer weather and along with it a drying trend, for the rest of the week. The Cedar Creek Fire is now 122,463 acres and is at 38-percent containment. Significant progress was made on the southern fire perimeter by Lucas Lake on Monday.
Elk Creek Fire, Day 2 update
ELKTON, Ore. — The Elk Creek Fire popped up Monday evening near Tom Folley Road in Elkton, where fire officials had initially estimated the wildfire to be about 2 to 3 acres in size. Since initially reported, the fire has grown. Fire crews worked throughout the night, completing about...
Crews work to secure southern edge of the Cedar Creek Fire
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Crews are working to secure part of the Cedar Creek Fire that broke containment lines over the weekend. It happened along the southern edge, near Lucas Lake, due to dry fuels and higher temperatures. On Monday, firefighters used aircraft to drop water in the area, and...
Unseasonable warm temperatures contribute to Cedar Creek Fire growth in the southern edge
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Fire growth in the "slopover" area continues because of dry fuels and unseasonably warm temperatures. The area actively burning is the southern fire edge near Lucas Lake. Securing and holding this "slopover" area to prevent impacts to the Highway 58 corridor continues to be highest priority for fire crews and resources.
Air quality ranges from 'Unhealthy' to 'Hazardous' as smoke settles in
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Smoky skies can be seen all over Western Oregon, causing poor air quality in many areas. Light winds and stagnant air brought the smoky and hazy skies back in along the I-5 corridor. Eugene, Springfield and Roseburg are seeing "Unhealthy" air quality levels, while Oakridge,...
EPD Party Patrol over the weekend
EUGENE, Ore. — With the start of the new school year at the University of Oregon, Eugene Police staffed overtime enforcement efforts and focused patrols to target illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in the neighborhood areas around the university. According to police, on October 7,...
Three arrested in Springfield neighborhood shooting
The Springfield Police Department has released details of a murder investigation started when a man was shot in a Springfield neighborhood October 4. Springfield Police say patrol officers responded to the 6100 block of Graystone Loop just before 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4 for a man with a gunshot would.
Eugene Police: Gun violence prevented between groups of armed and masked subjects downtown
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a chaotic scene in downtown Eugene in the early hours of Sunday morning led to multiple firearms being seized from multiple people. Shortly before 2:00 a.m. Sunday, October 9, extra patrol units and the Street Crimes Unit were staffed downtown in an effort to curb increasing issues with gun violence downtown, say police.
'Vets and Their Pets' Veteran's Day celebration returns at Aviva Health in Roseburg
Aviva Health's "Vets and Their Pets" Veteran's Day event is making its post-COVID return. The event will be held Thursday, November 10 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Aviva Health's Roseburg main campus at 150 NE Kenneth Ford Drive, just north of Costco. The event has not been held...
University of Oregon offers new financial aid program to Native American students
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon just launched a new program to cover the cost of tuition and fees for Native American students. The university unveiled the ‘Home Flight Scholars Program’ Monday at the Many Nations' Longhouse on campus. The University of Oregon says Native American...
Oregon Ducks roll into their bye week
Oregon football has reached their bye week, with a record of 5 – 1, including 5 straight wins after their ugly week one loss to Georgia. But even though it seems the Ducks have turned it around there is still more they can improve on in this off week.
Ducks hope to bounce back this basketball season
EUGENE, Ore. — We're right in the heart of football season but the college basketball season is almost here. The Oregon men start their season in four weeks. Where hopes are high for Dana Altman's squad after missing out on the NCAA tournament last season. Led by 5th year...
