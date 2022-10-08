ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakridge, OR

Comments / 0

Related
kpic

Elk Creek Fire, Day 2 update

ELKTON, Ore. — The Elk Creek Fire popped up Monday evening near Tom Folley Road in Elkton, where fire officials had initially estimated the wildfire to be about 2 to 3 acres in size. Since initially reported, the fire has grown. Fire crews worked throughout the night, completing about...
ELKTON, OR
kpic

Crews work to secure southern edge of the Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Crews are working to secure part of the Cedar Creek Fire that broke containment lines over the weekend. It happened along the southern edge, near Lucas Lake, due to dry fuels and higher temperatures. On Monday, firefighters used aircraft to drop water in the area, and...
OAKRIDGE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakridge, OR
kpic

EPD Party Patrol over the weekend

EUGENE, Ore. — With the start of the new school year at the University of Oregon, Eugene Police staffed overtime enforcement efforts and focused patrols to target illegal alcohol use, noise ordinance violations and unruly gatherings in the neighborhood areas around the university. According to police, on October 7,...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Three arrested in Springfield neighborhood shooting

The Springfield Police Department has released details of a murder investigation started when a man was shot in a Springfield neighborhood October 4. Springfield Police say patrol officers responded to the 6100 block of Graystone Loop just before 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4 for a man with a gunshot would.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Heavy Equipment#Helicopters#The Cedar Creek Fire#The Big Swamp Fire
kpic

Oregon Ducks roll into their bye week

Oregon football has reached their bye week, with a record of 5 – 1, including 5 straight wins after their ugly week one loss to Georgia. But even though it seems the Ducks have turned it around there is still more they can improve on in this off week.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Ducks hope to bounce back this basketball season

EUGENE, Ore. — We're right in the heart of football season but the college basketball season is almost here. The Oregon men start their season in four weeks. Where hopes are high for Dana Altman's squad after missing out on the NCAA tournament last season. Led by 5th year...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy