Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
The Walking Dead just revealed how the final episode will end
The Walking Dead season 11c spoilers follow. The Walking Dead's final run begins with one last mystery, perhaps the biggest this show has ever had to contend with: how will TV's most successful horror franchise finally come to an end? (Sorry to American Horror Story.) While we haven't quite shuffled...
The True Story Behind Netflix's The Watcher
Ryan Murphy is bringing to life the terrifying true story of a couple who thought they bought their dream home in New Jersey Netflix is bringing to life another terrifying true crime story with its latest series The Watcher. Starring Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts, the Ryan Murphy series follows a married couple who moves into their dream home in New Jersey and gets harassed by a stalker. Through a series of letters, the real-life Broaddus family was tormented by letters from a mysterious writer who called themselves The...
The Blacklist Will Revisit A Season 1 Tragedy In Season 10 With New Series Regular
Get ready for a Blacklist throwback with the new series regular coming to Season 10!
Polygon
The Walking Dead shares special memories and future previews ahead of final episodes
Though the final eight episodes of The Walking Dead’s final season are already airing, the cast took their last bittersweet bow this weekend at New York City Comic-Con. Moderated as always by Talking Dead’s Chris Hardwick, the panel consisted of Walking Dead chief content officer Scott M. Gimple, Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Ridloff, Eleanor Matsuura, Michael James Shaw, and Paola Lázaro.
RELATED PEOPLE
Lena Headey Gets Married Surrounded By 'Game Of Thrones' Co-Stars
It was a Game of Thrones family affair over the weekend as stars of the hit HBO fantasy series reunited for the wedding of Cersei Lannister herself: Lena Headey. The actress, 49, married Ozark star Marc Menchaca, 47, in Puglia, Italy, on Oct. 6, surrounded by a small number of friends and family, including Thrones stars Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Michelle Fairley (Catelyn Stark) and Conleth Hill (Varys). Sophie Turner (Sansa stark) was also in attendance with her husband, Joe Jonas, and rumor has it Emilia Clarke and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau may have been there, too.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
AOL Corp
‘Chicago P.D.’ Fans Are Wrecked Over Jesse Lee Soffer's Heartbreaking Post Following Show Exit
Detective Jay Halstead has officially left the Chicago Police Department. The heartbreaking farewell was a moment Chicago P.D. fans had been dreading since actor Jesse Lee Soffer announced he would be leaving the NBC series after 10 seasons of playing the broody brunette detective. The 38-year-old actor, who's been on...
‘Grey’s Anatomy’s’ Dropped a Significant Plot Twist About Derek Shepherd’s Sisters
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19, Episode 1 of Grey’s Anatomy. Loyal Grey’s Anatomy viewers have seen multiple doctors come and go. Some characters exit Grey Sloan Memorial for a new job or an old flame, while others leave following a tragedy or death. The latter situation happened to Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) husband and the other half of #MerDer, Dr. Derek “McDreamy” Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Walker Independence Premiere Recap: Grade The CW's Prequel Spinoff
The Wild West was a rough and tumble place, so it’s kind of fitting that the series premiere of Walker Independence begins with a tumble in the sheets in a wagon headed out West that ends in tragedy. The Walker prequel spinoff introduces us to educated Bostonian Abigail Collins (played by Arrow‘s Katherine McNamara), who is making the trek to the booming frontier town of Independence, Texas, with her cop husband Liam. They’re both looking for a fresh start away from the corruption of Boston. But Abby feels like Liam, who is set to be Independence’s new sheriff, is hiding something...
msn.com
Christopher Schwarzenegger's incredible slimdown, plus see more celebs' before-and-after weight loss photos
Slide 1 of 157: Celebrities have inspired a lot of people with their weight loss journeys. Check out these before-and-after photos of famous people who've lost significant amounts of weight over the years, starting with this political family scion... Christopher Schwarzenegger -- the youngest son of movie star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and his ex-wife, journalist-author (and Kennedy family member) Maria Shriver -- is seen here in Los Angeles in August 2018. Keep reading to see his transformation three years later... and again four years later as he stepped out with his dad and brother in Germany looking slimmer than ever...Then keep reading to see dozens more celebrity before-and-after weight loss pics...
NME
‘The Walking Dead’s’ Maggie and Negan spin-off sets release date
The Walking Dead’s Maggie and Negan spin-off series has unveiled its release date. The show, called Dead City, is currently under production in New Jersey. Now, show makers have revealed that it will have a release date of April 2023 (via Digital Spy). Dead City is one of several...
IGN
The Walking Dead: Dead City, the Spin-Off Starring Maggie and Negan, Gets First-Look Images at NYCC 2022
The Walking Dead: Dead City, the upcoming spin-off series starring Lauren Cohan's Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan, recieved its first-look images at The Walking Dead panel at New York Comic Con 2022. While we didn't learn much more about the series that's set in New York City, the images...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
The Walking Dead: Dead City Releases Premiere Date and First Look
AMC Networks has released the official first look at the Maggie and Negan Walking Dead spinoff starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan, titled The Walking Dead: Dead City. Announced as Isle of the Dead in March, the new series premiering in 2023 on AMC sees Cohan and Morgan's enemies-turned-allies "traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror." As the adage goes: Keep your friends close and your enemies closer.
TV Fanatic
Outlander Season 7: New and Returning Cast Confirmed by Starz
Ahead of Season 7, Starz has revealed who will be a part of the cast. The premium cabler announced the return of several fan-favorite cast members today, in addition to five new cast members joining the popular time-traveling series for its upcoming seventh season, which is filming now in Scotland.
The Walking Dead showrunner says they purposefully "built" [SPOILER] to die
Angela Kang explains how they wrote the character to be as unlikeable as possible – so that their death would be all the more satisfying
Time Out Global
The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories
In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
TV Fanatic
The Big Bang Theory Cast Was "Blindsided" When Jim Parsons Announced Exit
When Jim Parsons announced his exit from The Big Bang Theory, there was some behind-the-scenes drama. Parsons decided in 2018, ahead of Season 12, that he was ready to move on from the megahit comedy. “I don’t think there was a part of me that actually thought I would do...
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: East New York Rises, NCIS: LA Returns Down
CBS revamped its Sunday line-up this season, and the numbers have so far been encouraging. The Equalizer drew 6.7 million viewers and a 0.5 rating last night, while freshman East New York (5.5 million/0.4 rating) picked up some steam in viewers. However, the demo was down a bit. NCIS: Los...
Vogue
A Closer Look At Emma D’Arcy’s Transformation In House Of The Dragon
When the audience is first introduced to Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra six episodes into HBO’s House of the Dragon, she’s giving birth and covered in sweat, with strands of icy blonde Targaryen hair falling over her porcelain face. Instantly, D’Arcy’s character is thrown into more drama (a legacy started with Game of Thrones); Princess Rhaenyra attends a funeral, Princess Rhaenyra defends her children, Princess Rhaenyra bleeds (again) at a royal wedding.
TV Fanatic
Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 9 Review: Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most
There are several different ways that I analyze TV. The first is that it's so demanding of attention that I must watch the next episode the moment I get it. Then, after I watch, I either need to write about it immediately or take some time to reflect. And then there are those shows or episodes that leave me without much feeling one way or the other.
Comments / 0