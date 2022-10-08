ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big plays, bigger numbers: Neosho's offense can do it all.

By Ryan Collingwood, Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago
OZARK −A cursory glance at Jared Siler's statistics would suggest Neosho adheres to a stringent, hard-nosed ground game.

The state's leading rusher totaled 46 carries for 334 yards and five touchdowns in the Wildcats' 63-42 win over Ozark on Friday, a Central Ozarks Conference track meet on turf.

But that was about half the output for Neosho's high-octane offense, a balanced unit that continues to light up scoreboards under second-year head coach Brandon Taute.

Quenton Hughes, that state's leading passer, completed 25 of 34 passes for 388 yards and three touchdowns to give Neosho its fourth win, exceeding the program's total victories the three previous seasons.

His favorite target, Isaiah Green, one of the state's leading receivers (1,024 yards), hauled in 16 passes for 224 yard and a touchdown.

This three-pronged attack has been a big part of the program's resurgence, helping the Wildcats (4-3) put up more than 50 points in five of their seven games.

"We can build off of each other," said Hughes, who has passed for 2,184 yards and 22 touchdowns this season. "If they take away the pass, we run it. If they take away the run, we can pass. We rebound off each other and it's been working all year."

Taute, who had a successful run as the offensive coordinator at Joplin High School, runs a video game-like offense that can buzz down the field in a hurry.

Neosho often exceeds 500 yards of total offense and runs more than70 plays, giving its playmakers ample opportunity.

"We get a ton of plays off because we always run hurry-up and don't take much time off the clock," said Siler, who has 1,618 yards rushing this season.

An All-District running back in 2021, Siler recalled his 2020 sophomore season under a previous coaching regime with a run-heavy system, when the Wildcats went 0-10.

There was plenty of football that went around on Friday, though, including Siler's 66-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Siler, who said he isn't sure if he'll pursue collegiate football, wants to get the most out of what could possibly be the last few weeks in a helmet.

"The line did amazing tonight, the holes were opening up," said Siler, who averaged 231 rushing yards a game. "I did my part."

Neosho and Ozark (2-6) traded touchdowns much of the first half in a game, but after Hughes found Green behind the secondary on a 44-yard strike to help give the Wildcats a 35-28 halftime advantage, the tide turned.

Neosho, which recovered a pooch kick to start the second half, scored four of the game's next five touchdowns.

Hughes, who also had a 35-yard touchdown strike to Cade Camerer and 49-yard score to Brock Franklin, was all smiles.

"We just take whatever the defense gives us. That's what I love about this offense," Hughes said.

In a brawny Class 5 district with several state powers, Neosho won back-to-back games for the first time since its previous winning campaign in 2018 (8-4).

With Webb City and Joplin on deck, Siler hopes that momentum continues.

"We have to keep that endurance, because at the end of the season you tend to get tired, so you have to keep that energy up," Siler said.

After nearly 50 carries on Friday, he would know. He didn't appear tired.

"That was nice," he said of the mass carries. "I'm not going to lie.'

