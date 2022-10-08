ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Complaint: 17-year-old faces charges from Tri-State Fair shooting

By Jordan Gipson, Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago
According to a criminal complaint, it is believed that Eleazar Suarez, 17, knowingly shot volunteer firefighter Brady Carroll and Deputy William Snyder with a 9mm firearm at the fair shooting incident last month.

On Sept. 19, during the Tri-State Fair operations, the officers were were there to provide medical care, security, and to respond to any emergency situations. Suarez and another man got into a physical altercation, leading law enforcement to respond. Suarez then began running from the scene. As responders were closing in on the suspect, Carroll saw Suarez raising a firearm and begin firing the weapon.

Body cam footage from another officer showed the defendant firing at both Deputy Snyder and Carroll, both being struck and sustaining injuries. Deputies returned fire, striking Suarez. A 9mm firearm was recovered at the time. The ammunition from Deputy Snyder's ballistic vest matched that of the defendant's firearm.

Eleazar was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a public servant.

The other officers involved, Snyder, Sgt. Eric Hooker and Deputy David Deleon who returned fire, striking Salazar, were cleared by a grand jury of any charges or wrongdoing.

On Sept. 19, four people were injured in the shooting at the Tri-State Fairgrounds including the suspect and the two first responders, who were treated and released after they were taken to the hospital with injuries from the incident.

Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

