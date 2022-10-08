Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Elite Daily
Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn's Relationship Timeline Is Ultra-Private
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are famously private about their romance. Since getting together in 2017, the couple has kept their relationship strictly out of the spotlight. To this day, they still haven’t walked a red carpet together... or even posted an Instagram pic. But whatever they’re doing (or not doing) seems to be working for them.
Elite Daily
Here’s Why HOTD Star Emma D’Arcy’s Drink Of Choice Broke Twitter
If you’re a fan of HBO’s House of the Dragon, then you know the work of British actor Emma D’Arcy, who plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen on the Game of Thrones prequel series. If you’re a fan of House of the Dragon who has been on social media in the past few days, then you probably also now know D’Arcy’s go-to cocktail: a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it.
Elite Daily
Jennifer Lawrence Said She's "Never" Doing A Film Franchise Again
Don’t expect Jennifer Lawrence to pick up Katniss Everdeen’s bow and arrows in the future. Though the Hunger Games movies helped make Lawrence the A-list star she is today, she made it very clear she’s moved on from blockbuster film franchises in order to focus on telling stories she’s more personally passionate about. The actor got real about how she feels about her past decisions and what movies she wants to make in the future during a talk at the BFI London Film Festival, and Jennifer Lawrence took the opportunity to proclaim she’s done with film franchises.
Orlando Bloom Opened Up About "One Of The Darkest Times" Of His Life Following A Near-Fatal Accident
Orlando Bloom suffered a near-fatal spinal cord injury after falling three floors from a window.
Kendall Jenner tries to express her 'creative' talents by taking up house flipping in the newest clip for The Kardashians season two
Kendall Jenner tried her hand at a new pursuit — house flipping — in the latest preview clip for season two of The Kardashians. In the new video, which was released on Wednesday, the 26-year-old model gets a tour of a major fixer-upper in the company of her good friend Fai Khadra.
Elite Daily
Chris Colfer’s Reaction To Lea Michele In Funny Girl Left Me Speechless
Ever since Lea Michele made her debut as Fanny Brice in Broadway’s Funny Girl revival on Sept. 6, several of Michele’s famous friends have made the trip to New York City to see her perform, including Jonathan Groff, Darren Criss, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. One person you won’t see in the Funny Girl audience anytime soon, however, is Michele’s former Glee co-star Chris Colfer.
Elite Daily
Chris Pine Shaved His Long Hair & His New Look Is Pure Silver Fox
A big win for the zaddy stan community has arrived. Chris Pine has gone full silver fox courtesy of a dramatic new haircut that shows off his natural hair color. Gone is the shaggy blond cult-leader lob the 42-year-old sported throughout the tumultuous press tour for Don’t Worry Darling. Now, Pine is sporting a super short cut with a full head — and face — of salt-and-pepper hair. While his hippie dad days will be missed, there’s a lot to love about Pine’s new look.
Elite Daily
OMG, Niall Horan Is Joining The Voice
The next season of The Voice is going to be a big one. On Oct. 12, NBC announced that Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will join the show as first-time coaches. Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton will also return to coach, though this foursome is only temporary. Shelton announced the upcoming season will be his last.
Elite Daily
The Midnight Club's Green Day Song Was A Mistake, Mike Flanagan Admits
The Midnight Club isn’t just a ‘mysterious ghost story; it’s also a time capsule of a very specific moment in the mid-‘90s. Since the series is set in 1994 (the same year its source material, Christopher Pike’s novel of the same name, was published), The Midnight Club is filled with overalls, bucket hats, and throwback jams. But one of the most pivotal songs didn’t exactly fit into the show’s timeframe. After viewers noticed the anachronism, showrunner Mike Flanagan admitted The Midnight Club’s Green Day song was a logistical mistake, but one that he doesn’t regret making.
Elite Daily
Red Velvet’s Seulgi Is Slaying Her Solo Era
Seulgi is a certified ace. Best known as Red Velvet’s lead vocalist and main dancer, she’s a fluid, ever-evolving K-pop idol. It would be an understatement to say she’s grown since debuting with the group in 2014 and forming a subunit with Red Velvet’s Irene in 2020 before joining the SM Entertainment group, GOT the beat, earlier this year. Her debut solo EP, 28 Reasons, is just the icing on the cake. The six-song release visually and sonically explores the dichotomy between good and evil and shows Seulgi has the skill to stand on her own.
Elite Daily
Elite Daily Newsletter: October 11, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on October 11, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Kim Got Real About Pete's Habit Of Dating "Hot Girls" Honestly some days I refuse to admit...
