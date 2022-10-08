An estimated 22,000 people lost power on Saturday, according to Jersey Central Power & Light.

While the company expected power to be restored to all of its customers in Bergen and Passaic counties by 3 p.m., 15% of Pompton Lakes residents were still without power at about 5 p.m. according to its map .

Wanaque, Lincoln Park, Ringwood, Pequannock, Pompton Lakes, Riverdale, Bloomingdale and Wayne lost power starting at 11:15 a.m., spokesperson Christy Hajoway said.

“We had an equipment issue at a substation serving the area, she said, adding the company was “actively investigating the cause.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: 22,000 people in Passaic and Morris counties lose power Saturday