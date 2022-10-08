ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Passaic County, NJ

22,000 people in Passaic and Morris counties lose power Saturday

By Gene Myers, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
The Bergen Record
 4 days ago

An estimated 22,000 people lost power on Saturday, according to Jersey Central Power & Light.

While the company expected power to be restored to all of its customers in Bergen and Passaic counties by 3 p.m., 15% of Pompton Lakes residents were still without power at about 5 p.m. according to its map .

Wanaque, Lincoln Park, Ringwood, Pequannock, Pompton Lakes, Riverdale, Bloomingdale and Wayne lost power starting at 11:15 a.m., spokesperson Christy Hajoway said.

“We had an equipment issue at a substation serving the area, she said, adding the company was “actively investigating the cause.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: 22,000 people in Passaic and Morris counties lose power Saturday

Comments / 5

Related
Daily Voice

Bail Reform Poster Boy Wanted On Warrants Out Of Eight North Jersey Towns Nabbed By Maywood PD

A serial burglar wanted on warrants out of no fewer than eight towns in four counties was captured by Maywood police and charged with a break-in at a local dry cleaner. Nicolas G. Torres, 40, of Passaic, has been repeatedly arrested and then subsequently released under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law, mostly on commercial burglary charges, over the past several years, records show.
MAYWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Franklin Lakes Driver Charged With Manslaughter In Crash That Killed Bergenfield Great Grandpa

UPDATE: A motorist from Franklin Lakes was charged with reckless manslaughter in the death of a 92-year-old great-grandfather from Bergenfield in Teaneck this past summer. Scott Lieberman, a 61-year-old businessman, was driving a brand-new Ferrari that T-boned an SUV in Teaneck on June 25, killing retired teacher Albert Schnellbacher, Teaneck police said in an accident report at the time.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
City
Riverdale, NJ
City
Lincoln Park, NJ
City
Wayne, NJ
Morris County, NJ
Government
City
Passaic, NJ
County
Morris County, NJ
Morris County, NJ
Business
Bergen County, NJ
Government
City
Ringwood, NJ
City
Bloomingdale, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Business
Passaic County, NJ
Business
Passaic County, NJ
Government
County
Passaic County, NJ
City
Wanaque, NJ
City
Pequannock Township, NJ
City
Pompton Lakes, NJ
Daily Voice

Hackensack's Lido Restaurant Opening Another Location

Lido Restaurant is opening a second location in Bergen County. After 66 years in Hackensack, the popular restaurant is expanding to North Arlington. Famous for its thin-crust pizza and sliced steak sandwiches, Lido will be moving into the space formerly occupied by Centanni. An opening date has not yet been...
HACKENSACK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ.com

Two N.J. towns declare state of emergency amid water main break

Montclair and Glen Ridge declared water emergencies on Saturday, asking residents and businesses to refrain from using water unless it is essential. The states of emergency came as a massive water main break in Nutley has threatened to disrupt service for hundreds of thousands of people in Essex, Hudson and Passaic counties. In a message to residents, Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller said the township must reduce its water usage, or risk running out of water to meet its most critical needs.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
wrnjradio.com

UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old Warren County girl located

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ (Warren County) – The Phillipsburg Police Department is asking for help locating a missing girl. Moira Kathcart, 13, was reported missing to the Washington Township Police department and was last seen in the 100 block of Filmore Street on October 11, police said. Anyone with information regarding...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
baristanet.com

Montclair Crime: Man Found With Toxic Chemicals Outside Wellmont’s ‘Almost Dead’ Concert

Montclair, NJ – The week in Montclair crime from Lieutenant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:. October 4, 2022 (Cambridge Road): A 2018 Mazda CX-5 was reported stolen from a driveway on Cambridge Road. The keys were reported to have been left inside. The vehicle was recovered on October 8, 2022 in Newark. A 22-year-old male from Linden was taken into custody.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
bestofnj.com

Michael’s Roscommon House in Belleville Welcomes All

The motto at Michael’s Roscommon House in Belleville has always been “Where you’re a stranger only once”. The longstanding Irish sports bar is now past the 40 years in business milestone, with no signs of slowing down. Just like the famous show, Cheers, they pride themselves on learning their customer’s names.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
Daily Voice

PA Woman, 19, Shot In Paterson

A 19-year-old woman from Allentown, PA was hospitalized after being shot in Paterson on Saturday, Oct. 8, authorities said. The victim was already on her way to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center when police arrived at the shooting scene — North 9th Street and Belmont Avenue — around 9:40 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.
PATERSON, NJ
trendingwork.com

New Jersey’s Anthony Cavallo was killed in a motorcycle crash!

Anthony Cavallo, of Clark, New Jersey, reportedly died in a motorcycle accident. Many people who knew Anthony Cavallo mourn his untimely loss because he was such a wonderful friend to so many. Many people in Anthony Cavallo’s local community have resorted to social media to express their grief over his...
CLARK, NJ
Multi Media Solutions Today

A hidden gem in the heart of Paterson New Jersey.

You must visit this place at least once, it's a pleasant experience. The Great Falls of the Passaic River is a prominent waterfall, 77 feet high, on the Passaic River in the city of Paterson in Passaic County, New Jersey, United States. The falls and surrounding area are protected as part of the Paterson Great Falls National Historical Park, administered by the National Park Service.
PATERSON, NJ
The Bergen Record

The Bergen Record

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Bergen, Passaic, Morris and Essex counties in NJ.

 http://northjersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy