ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Emulator Spotted in Official Steam Deck Video
Valve's new Steam Deck video released this week appears to include a reference to a Nintendo Switch emulation program, a discovery that's proven to be pretty funny to those who recognized the application. The video in question was shared in regards to a Steam Deck production update which made it so that the device was much easier to purchase and receive within a relatively short amount of time, so emulation certainly wasn't the focus, but it's become a topic of conversation now.
ComicBook
Sonic Frontiers Reveals Free Monster Hunter DLC
The upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog video game Sonic Frontiers will have its own Monster Hunter DLC. Sega revealed that there will be a free bit of downloadable content in Sonic Frontiers featuring special equipment based on the Monster Hunter franchise from Capcom. The collaboration is set to drop on November 14th, less than a week after Sonic Frontiers releases on November 8th for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
Five new Steam games you probably missed (October 10, 2022)
Sorting through every new game on Steam so you don't have to.
IGN
Among Us VR Gets November Release Date
Among Us VR, the virtual reality port of the 2018 online social game, arrives on November 10 and will cost $9.99. Initially announced at the 2021 Game Awards, Among Us VR allows you to play with up to ten players. You assume the role of either a crewmate or an imposter, with the former looking to complete all the tasks around the map while the player(s) posing as Imposter(s) try to kill all the crewmates without being detected.
itechpost.com
Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden Will Be Available on Modern Platforms this Januray 2023
The JRPG franchise Persona have remastered three of its games to make it available for current gaming platforms. Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will now be re-released. The Japanese role-playing games will soon be available to the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, and PC this coming January 19th, 2023, according to The Verge.
Polygon
Need for Speed Unbound leaves last-gen consoles behind, emphasizes style and speed
Electronic Arts’ next Need for Speed game, Need for Speed Unbound, takes street racing fans to a new open-world city called Lakeshore and features a heavily stylized look. Need for Speed Unbound will be available for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X, when it launches Dec. 2, the publisher announced Thursday.
IGN
Resident Evil Village on PSVR 2 Is Lady Dimitrescu’s Final Form
I knew it was a stunt as soon as I saw it, and yet it worked perfectly on me — Lady Dimitrescu in her eight-foot VR glory, towering over me as her vampiric daughters danced nearby. It’s the logical conclusion for Resident Evil Village’s legacy, which found fame in...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Losing Popular PS4 Horror Game Just Before Halloween
PlayStation Plus is about to lose one of its best horror games from PlayStation 4 just before Halloween arrives. When Sony revamped PS Plus earlier in 2022, it added an expansive library of titles from PS5, PS4, and other PlayStation platforms for subscribers to play. Much like Xbox Game Pass, though, these games don't stay in the PS Plus library forever, which means that titles end up departing from the service every now and then. And as of this time next week, one of the most seasonally appropriate games on PS Plus will no longer be available.
ComicBook
Starfield Reveals New Look at Dialogue System
Bethesda has shown off the new dialogue system that will be featured in its upcoming RPG Starfield. With Bethesda's last major open-world RPG, Fallout 4, the main protagonist had an actual voice, which was new when compared to other previous Bethesda titles. Rather than continue with this format, though, Starfield will go back to featuring a silent protagonist that converses with other characters via dialogue options. Now, thanks to a new video that has come about, we have a better idea of how this will work in the game.
However, Despite A Recent Trailer Suggesting Otherwise, It Appears As Though The Impending Dead Space Reboot Will Be A Next-Gen Exclusive, Unavailable On PS4
Despite the recent preview, the PS4 will not get the Dead Space remake. However, the latest teaser for EA Motive’s recreation of Dead Space showcases the stunning visuals that the unfathomable sci-fi horrors will have on next-gen devices. Although remakes can cause a lot of friction among fans of renowned games, Dead Space has high aspirations, mainly because the original title still holds up today despite its age.
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Releases New Squad Up Live-Action Trailer
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release at the end of October, and Activision Blizzard has released a new trailer to celebrate. The "Squad Up" trailer doesn't actually feature any new footage from the game or any specific details about it, instead focusing on squads around the world getting ready for the release. The trailer features a number of different celebrities throughout, including Nicki Minaj, Pete Davidson, Lil Baby, Lando Norris, Kane Brown, Bukayo Saka, Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr., and Faze Clan's Nuke Squad.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adds New Trial for Popular 2022 PS5 and PS4 Game
PlayStation Plus has added a new game trial that is tied to one of the most popular games of 2022 that released on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. Back when Sony overhauled PS Plus earlier this year, one of the new features that it added to the subscription service for its Premium tier included timed demos. And while these trials launched in a somewhat lackluster state, PS Plus subscribers can now give one of the year's best games a spin without having to outright buy it.
GTA 5 gets massive San Andreas map expansion
Over nine years on from the release of Grand Theft Auto V, and fans are still hooked. Well, not that they’ve really got much other choice - the next game in the series is in development, as we all know, but chances are, it’s a long way off from actually coming out. We’ve still not got an actual trailer, although we now know a lot more about it thanks to the colossal leak which surfaced online last month.
PS5 restock updates - Your guide to buying a PlayStation 5
We're rounding up all the latest PS5 restock updates as soon as they come in, so that you have a daily action plan for chasing stock.
FIFA・
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Leak Reveals Availability of Major 2023 Release
A new leak tied to Xbox Game Pass has seemingly revealed how long one of the platform's biggest additions in 2023 will be sticking around. Even though Game Pass has become a massive success in recent years, titles still come and go from the platform on a very routine basis. As such, it's hard for subscribers to ever know when their own favorite Game Pass game might be departing from the service. Luckily, when it comes to one of the biggest titles releasing next year, it sounds like it won't be exiting Xbox Game Pass for a very long time.
techeblog.com
What a Peaky Blinders Open World Game Made in Unreal Engine 5 Would Look Like on Next-Gen Consoles
If you’ve never seen Peaky Blinders, it’s basically a British crime drama set in Birmingham, England during the aftermath of World War I. It follows the Peaky Blinders crime gang, led by Cilian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, as he attempts to expand their criminal organization. If BBC Studios decided to make a game based on the series in Unreal Engine 5, this is how it would probably look.
Apex Legends Isn't The Same Game As When It First Started
Released as a smash-hit Battle Royale in 2019, "Apex Legends" has remained a top FPS title throughout its short life span. It was released with minimal marketing, out of the dark, from Respawn Entertainment and it took the gaming world by storm. Within 72 hours of launching "Apex Legends" had more than 10+ million players, and within its first month, it had achieved more than 50+ million players, according to a Unity blog.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 12 Teased by Ed Boon
Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has teased that Mortal Kombat 12 is going to release at some point. Ever since NetherRealm Studios wrapped up its work on Mortal Kombat 11 last year, fans have been wondering what the company might look to create next. And while those questions have continued to linger well into 2022, Boon has at least made it very clear that Mortal Kombat 12 is going to be a game that the studio will release one day.
ComicBook
Xbox Cloud Gaming Coming to Meta Quest 2
Xbox Cloud Gaming allows Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to stream a huge number of games on various devices, including tablets and mobile phones. The number of options will soon increase, as Meta has confirmed that Xbox Cloud Gaming will be made available on Meta Quest 2! Meta has not revealed when the app will be added to the Meta Quest Store, but the company says that more information will be revealed in the near future. At this time, it does not seem that Xbox has plans to add VR support to any of its games, but the system will support the use of an Xbox controller.
Gamespot
PS5 System Update Out Now, Doesn't Do Much Once Again
A new update for PlayStation 5 consoles has gone live, and as usual, don't expect it do too much for your gaming hardware beyond the usual performance and stability upgrade. "This system software update improves system performance," reads the very brief notes for update 22.02-06.02.00. The last substantial update for...
