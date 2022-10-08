ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

New Canaan volleyball takes down defending FCIAC champ Greenwich

In a volleyball match that featured five sets and 235 points, New Canaan overcame defending FCIAC and Class LL champion Greenwich 3-2 Monday in Greenwich. Greenwich and New Canaan each won a set with more than 30 points and the Rams had a 2-1 lead before the Cardinals roared back to force a fifth and final frame. New Canaan took that set for a wild 30-32, 31-29, 25-20, 11-25, 17-15 win.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Letter: Norwalk Library guest 'rejuvenates' audience during National Hispanic Heritage Month

We were honored to have author Magdalena Gómez with us last Saturday to commemorate National Hispanic Heritage Month. Magdalena took her painful story and, with her exuberant personality, turned the time into healing for some people (you never know what people are enduring) and the reviving dreams for others. Hans, our security guard, has a book inside of him and no one knew. The audience felt comfortable sharing vulnerabilities with her as she signed their books. People left genuinely rejuvenated. I could both hear it and see it during the program and as they were leaving. Don't get me wrong. This was not a simple, gloomy program. Magdalena is unapologetically loud, though she knows when to whisper, and there was lots of laughter. The atmosphere was just ripe for the healing after Magdalena told the story of her mother who had been sexually trafficked, the union of her parents, and how she was conceived and reared.
NORWALK, CT
21 CT restaurants make it to Yelp's 'Top 100 In New England' list

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut restaurants are well-represented on Yelp's recently-released list of the Top 100 Places to Eat in New England, including two in the top 10 and four in the top 20. Zeneli in New Haven, a traditional Neapolitan-style pizzeria on...
Southern Connecticut State University mourns death of student

NEW HAVEN — A 29-year-old senior at Southern Connecticut State University died Monday night, according to a statement from the university. Nico Saraceni, an interdisciplinary studies major with concentrations in creative writing and film studies, was a Newtown High School graduate. Saraceni transferred to SCSU in fall 2021 from Keene State University in Keene, N.H.
NEW HAVEN, CT
CT couple brings new life to Litchfield golf course

LITCHFIELD – Jonathan Philips has food service in his blood. His wife, Jill Ferrarotti, has golf in her blood. Their careers intertwine at Stonybrook Golf Course, where Philips runs an expanded restaurant called Clubhouse Provisions, and Ferrarotti runs the renovated pro shop. The public, nine-hole Stonybrook at 263 Milton...
LITCHFIELD, CT
‘Haunted’ Annabelle doll is traveling around CT this Halloween: Here’s what to know

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After being locked within the Warrens' Occult Museum in Monroe, making very few trips in recent years, the real "haunted" Annabelle doll will be visible to public this Halloween at two different events. The first is Oct. 29 at The Warrens' Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon at Mohegan Sun, and the second is Oct. 30 as part of a special "Mischief Night" presentation in New Milford. In addition to the famous doll, which has spawned it own series of movies, a number of other items from the Warrens' collection will be present at these events.
MONROE, CT
Stratford convenience store owners open new Shelton location

SHELTON — The search for everyday grocery items has gotten a lot easier for those living downtown. The owners of 24/7 Express on Barnum Avenue in Stratford officially opened their second location in the space formerly home to Walgreens Pharmacy, before becoming White Cross Pharmacy, at 73 Center St.
SHELTON, CT
Police: Hartford man charged with trafficking fentanyl in Vermont

A Connecticut man is facing charges in Vermont after authorities say an investigation revealed he was involved in a fentanyl distribution operation in the area. Vermont State Police said 26-year-old Devontrez Flowers, of Hartford, was arrested last Wednesday and charged with fentanyl trafficking following a "weeks-long investigation" into allegations that he was distributing fentanyl in the Burlington area. Vermont's largest city of about 43,000 sits about 40 miles west of the capital city of Montpelier along the shores of Lake Champlain.

