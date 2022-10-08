ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta County, CA

District 5 Supervisor Candidates Browning & Kelstrom: Friendly Forum disagreements

According to Chris Kelstrom, although he and his fellow Shasta County District 5 candidate Baron Browning are vying for the same seat in the general election next month, the two men are friends. In fact, Kelstom says he and Baron were friends before the campaign, they are friends now, and he hopes they’ll remain friends after the election, no matter the outcome.
Who Are Those Guys? A Closer Look at the Shasta Freedom Coalition

In the classic Hollywood Western Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, the titular characters played by Paul Newman and Robert Redford are followed by a six-rider posse after their second train robbery. For the rest of the film, the lawmen dog the two outlaws as they flee the western United States and attempt to escape to Bolivia. We never quite see the chasing posse in detail, just the silhouettes of the riders in the distance, but every time Butch and Sundance look back, they’re there.
Mountains, Apples, and Tehama Public Shushed

I hope your week was as good as mine. Mr. Standish and I finally hiked Brokeoff Mountain in Lassen Park last Tuesday. It’s the Big Kahuna. The Beast. We nixed it the week before because it was cold, windy, and crowded. This week we were greeted with perfect weather and there wasn’t even any wind at the top. That never happens.
Supervisor Delivers Abortion Speech During Board Meeting: ‘California will be the death capital of the world.’

The Shasta County Board of Supervisors has as much jurisdiction over federal and state abortion decisions as it has over the DMV, FBI, CIA or PTA. And District 5 Supervisor Les Baugh knows it. But guess what? Baugh doesn’t give two squirts about acknowledging federal/state/county jurisdiction designations. Raise your...
'Miracle Kid' bounces back from 2 rattlesnake bites

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A 4-year-old from Tehama County is out of the hospital after he was bit by a rattlesnake two times. The incident happened Thursday evening near the boy's driveway in Cottonwood. His family tells Action News Now, he was playing when he was bit by a baby rattlesnake that emerged from under a rock. The family has asked that the boy's name not be used to protect his privacy.
It's a scary good time headed to Shasta County this weekend

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Shasta Halloween has put together a line of events including a trunk-or-treat and a chili cook-off starting this Saturday at Moseley Family Cellars. "It's insane," said Stephanie Croce, head of Shasta Halloween. "We have so many vendors. We have Twin View Towing sponsoring a bunch and doing a whole lot. It's literally our entire community coming together for this and it's going to be so much fun."
'Cookie Monster' set to make grand appearance at Burney Library

BURNEY, Calif. — Has your child ever asked to meet the Cookie Monster? Well, here's their chance. If you want to take your kids to meet Sesame Street's Cookie Monster, he'll be at the Burney Library on Main Street on Wed. Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. Here at KRCR,...
Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties

The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
Man sentenced for killing neighbor in City of Shasta Lake

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A Shasta County man convicted of murder was sentenced to four months-to-life and 82 years in state prison for a deadly shooting in March, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Dwight Honeycutt, 59, was sentenced on Monday for shooting and killing Roberto Gonzalez,...
Man arrested after shattering store windows on Hilltop Drive in Redding Saturday

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police say that a man was arrested for throwing rocks at and shattering store windows in Redding on Saturday at around 11:50 p.m. After receiving reports that a man, later identified as Rafael Zendejas, 51, of Redding, was possibly trying to burglarize smash windows the 99 Cents Only Store at 2611 Hilltop Dr., police arrived at the scene and saw multiple shattered windows and Zendejas walking from the 99 Cents Only Store to Ross Dress for Less at 2651 Hilltop Dr.
4-year-old bitten by rattlesnake in Tehama County

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A child was taken to the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake in Tehama County. The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Cottonwood on Saddleback Ridge Loop and Hooker Creek Road. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit confirmed a 4-year-old boy was bit. He was taken...
