Redding teen paints mural in Bridgeport depicting immigrants at US border
A teen in Bridgeport has been painting a mural on Main Street that shows a group of people at the United States border. It was created to draw attention to the hardships immigrants face.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
District 5 Supervisor Candidates Browning & Kelstrom: Friendly Forum disagreements
According to Chris Kelstrom, although he and his fellow Shasta County District 5 candidate Baron Browning are vying for the same seat in the general election next month, the two men are friends. In fact, Kelstom says he and Baron were friends before the campaign, they are friends now, and he hopes they’ll remain friends after the election, no matter the outcome.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Who Are Those Guys? A Closer Look at the Shasta Freedom Coalition
In the classic Hollywood Western Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, the titular characters played by Paul Newman and Robert Redford are followed by a six-rider posse after their second train robbery. For the rest of the film, the lawmen dog the two outlaws as they flee the western United States and attempt to escape to Bolivia. We never quite see the chasing posse in detail, just the silhouettes of the riders in the distance, but every time Butch and Sundance look back, they’re there.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Mountains, Apples, and Tehama Public Shushed
I hope your week was as good as mine. Mr. Standish and I finally hiked Brokeoff Mountain in Lassen Park last Tuesday. It’s the Big Kahuna. The Beast. We nixed it the week before because it was cold, windy, and crowded. This week we were greeted with perfect weather and there wasn’t even any wind at the top. That never happens.
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Supervisor Delivers Abortion Speech During Board Meeting: ‘California will be the death capital of the world.’
The Shasta County Board of Supervisors has as much jurisdiction over federal and state abortion decisions as it has over the DMV, FBI, CIA or PTA. And District 5 Supervisor Les Baugh knows it. But guess what? Baugh doesn’t give two squirts about acknowledging federal/state/county jurisdiction designations. Raise your...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of vegetation fire in Tehama County stopped
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in Tehama County on Monday. CAL FIRE said the Sunriver Fire burned 1/2 acre near Sunriver Drive and Highway 36E. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
actionnewsnow.com
'Miracle Kid' bounces back from 2 rattlesnake bites
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A 4-year-old from Tehama County is out of the hospital after he was bit by a rattlesnake two times. The incident happened Thursday evening near the boy's driveway in Cottonwood. His family tells Action News Now, he was playing when he was bit by a baby rattlesnake that emerged from under a rock. The family has asked that the boy's name not be used to protect his privacy.
krcrtv.com
It's a scary good time headed to Shasta County this weekend
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Shasta Halloween has put together a line of events including a trunk-or-treat and a chili cook-off starting this Saturday at Moseley Family Cellars. "It's insane," said Stephanie Croce, head of Shasta Halloween. "We have so many vendors. We have Twin View Towing sponsoring a bunch and doing a whole lot. It's literally our entire community coming together for this and it's going to be so much fun."
krcrtv.com
Tehama County teen recognized for heroic actions after saving choking classmate
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — A teenager in Red Bluff is being recognized for his heroic actions after saving one of his fellow classmates who was reportedly choking on a piece of plastic. Officials with the Red Bluff High School said Student Isaac Rosas Delcid jumped into action when he...
krcrtv.com
'Cookie Monster' set to make grand appearance at Burney Library
BURNEY, Calif. — Has your child ever asked to meet the Cookie Monster? Well, here's their chance. If you want to take your kids to meet Sesame Street's Cookie Monster, he'll be at the Burney Library on Main Street on Wed. Oct. 12 at 11 a.m. Here at KRCR,...
Mysterious ‘Ghost Boat’ uncovered by receding waters of California's Shasta Lake has ties to WWII
Last fall, a boat was discovered at the bottom of a Central California lake as the waters receded due to unprecedented drought conditions that have plagued much of the western U.S., and new details are being learned about where the mysterious "Ghost Boat" came from.
mendofever.com
Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
actionnewsnow.com
Bella Vista Water District water transmission line damaged, some with low water pressure
BELLA VISTA, Calif. - A Bella Vista Water District water transmission line was damaged and has caused an unplanned water outage, according to the district's website. It says one of PG&E’s contractors working in the area damaged the water line of a 30-inch concrete cylinder pipe. The Bella Vista...
actionnewsnow.com
Man sentenced for killing neighbor in City of Shasta Lake
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A Shasta County man convicted of murder was sentenced to four months-to-life and 82 years in state prison for a deadly shooting in March, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Dwight Honeycutt, 59, was sentenced on Monday for shooting and killing Roberto Gonzalez,...
98online.com
Woman struck by bull at Redding Rodeo credits it with saving her life after finding cancer
(KRCR) REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Rodeo made the national headlines in May when a runaway rodeo bull jumped into the crowd and out of the arena, hurting several people. But now a new story emerges as a Redding family is crediting that same bull for saving their daughter’s life on that rodeo night.
krcrtv.com
Over 100 animals rescued from property in Lassen County after animal neglect investigation
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. — Officials in Lassen County rescued 115 animals from a property in Adin, Calif. this week. On the same property, deputies found a pile of animal carcasses 30 feet long by 20 feet wide and 4 feet deep including horses, cows, dogs, pigs, lambs, chickens, skunks, ducks and deer.
krcrtv.com
Customers with low water pressure after water line damaged in Bella Vista
BELLA VISTA, Calif. — A major water transmission line in the Bella Vista Water District was damaged on Tuesday, leaving some customers with low water pressure. According to the company's website, the 30-inch concrete cylinder pipe was damaged by one of PG&E's contractors while they worked in the area.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after shattering store windows on Hilltop Drive in Redding Saturday
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police say that a man was arrested for throwing rocks at and shattering store windows in Redding on Saturday at around 11:50 p.m. After receiving reports that a man, later identified as Rafael Zendejas, 51, of Redding, was possibly trying to burglarize smash windows the 99 Cents Only Store at 2611 Hilltop Dr., police arrived at the scene and saw multiple shattered windows and Zendejas walking from the 99 Cents Only Store to Ross Dress for Less at 2651 Hilltop Dr.
actionnewsnow.com
Driver arrested in Red Bluff area for possession of over 2 pounds of suspected cocaine
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Tehama County Probation Department says that K9 unit, Riggs, helped officers find suspected cocaine during a traffic stop on Thursday in the Red Bluff area. K9 Riggs, during a free-air sniff, alerted officers to the presence of suspected cocaine in a locked suitcase in a...
actionnewsnow.com
4-year-old bitten by rattlesnake in Tehama County
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A child was taken to the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake in Tehama County. The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Cottonwood on Saddleback Ridge Loop and Hooker Creek Road. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit confirmed a 4-year-old boy was bit. He was taken...
