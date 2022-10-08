ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police: 4 killed in Fort Worth shooting over robbery involving drugs

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k2oRa_0iRZt02D00

FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people were fatally shot in North Texas on Friday night in a case Fort Worth police believe was an attempted robbery involving drugs, authorities said.

In a statement Saturday, police said three people died at the scene, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. A fourth person died at an area hospital, according to WFAA-TV.

Their identities and ages have not been released and no arrests have been made, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting as an attempted robbery involving drugs, The Dallas Morning News reported. Police recovered multiple weapons that were allegedly fired during the incident.

Police said the shooting occurred at about 7 p.m. CDT, WFAA reported.

According to home security videos viewed by the television station and the Star-Telegram, a black sports car was parked on a Fort Worth street for several minutes before an SUV arrived. A person exited the sports car and entered the SUV, and within seconds gunfire began, according to WFAA.

Witnesses told the Star-Telegram that they heard multiple shots fired, as well as screaming and shouting before and after the shooting.

A police spokesperson told the newspaper that the investigation was “unique and devolving” and said “we have to use caution before we release any public information.”

“I can’t recall when the last time there was a quadruple homicide in Fort Worth,” community leader Corey Session told WFAA. “This is unnerving.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 20

Big L
3d ago

Crime is getting worst in Texas and these folks worried about abortion and immigrants

Reply(4)
7
Butlahousin Mccarver
3d ago

🙏🙏🙏 goes out 2 tha south side of tha home town we all gotta do better as 1 r community

Reply
6
Related
WFAA

Fort Worth pastor uses dead teen photo to shock leaders

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth community leader and pastor, Reverend Kyev Tatum, explained why he used a photo of the dead teens in the Fort Worth quadruple murder as part of his invitation to a neighborhood meeting. The meeting will take place at his church this week. Tatum...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Robbery#Police#Drugs#Dallas#Violent Crime#Wfaa Tv#2022 Homicide
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano Man Describes Being Shot After Helping Neighbor During Domestic Dispute

A North Texas man says he ended up getting shot while trying to protect his neighbor and her young child during a domestic dispute. Plano police are still investigating the confrontation. Steven Bolton’s backyard still bares signs of a confrontation that nearly cost him his life. There’s a bullet hole...
PLANO, TX
nypressnews.com

Dallas Police arrest 1 person following fatal shooting

DALLAS — Dallas Police arrested a man Friday afternoon after he reportedly shot and killed another man. Officers responded at about 5:02 p.m. Friday to 5900 Roseville Drive, police say, regarding the shooting. Preliminary investigation determined one man was shot by another, police say. The victim was taken to...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Multiple Suspects Arrested for Theft of Thousands of Dollars Worth of Alcohol from Texas Distributer

Four suspects arrested in connection to stealing thousands of dollars' worth of alcohol from Texas distributer.Andreas M/Unsplash. The Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission confirmed the arrest of four individuals connected to the theft of thousands of dollars' worth of alcoholic beverages from a local North Texas distributer. WFAA reports that the four men identified as Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43, and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, all face charges of organized retail theft.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Surveillance video shows shootout that killed 4 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Surveillance video from a nearby home captured a shootout in Fort Worth that killed four people on Friday. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on East Jessamine Street. Fort Worth police say a gray Dodge Challenger was parked on the street just before 7 when...
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas Police Arrest Uncle Suspected of Murdering Nephew

Dallas police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting death last week. Kamal Alberty, 33, was found fatally shot on October 7, according to a news release on the Dallas police department’s blog site. Police responded to a call at 5:00 p.m. in the 5900 block of...
DALLAS, TX
KHOU

North Texas officer arrested for allegedly bringing phone into inmate's cell

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A North Texas officer has been placed under arrest after bringing a cell phone into an inmate's cell, according to the Collin County Sheriff's Office. On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, a detention officer discovered a cell phone and charger in an inmate’s cell in the Collin County jail. Detention Officer Tyler Moody, an employee since October 2019, confessed to sheriff’s investigators that he brought the contraband into the jail and provided it to the inmate.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Suspect wanted after chase near LBJ Freeway, police say

DALLAS — Dallas police are looking for the driver that led them on a chase near the Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway on Tuesday. The Mesquite Police Department (MPD) told WFAA that they were called by the Dallas department (DPD) to help stop suspects in a stolen vehicle. Mesquite officers tried to stop the car around IH-635 and La Prada Drive, but the suspects fled.
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

Police: 4 killed in drug related shooting in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Fort Worth police continue searching for the individual responsible for what is being described by authorities as a drug related shooting that killed four people. Officers responded to the shooting in south Fort Worth at around 7 p.m. on Friday. At the scene, police found...
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
76K+
Followers
137K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy