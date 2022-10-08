ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

fortwaynesnbc.com

AC Coroner: Monroeville man ID’d in New Haven crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s office says a Monroeville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to the area of State Rd. 930 and Maplecrest Road where they found...
NEW HAVEN, IN
Fox 59

Indianapolis crews attempt to rescue people on Regions Tower

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis firefighters were trying to rescue multiple people on the side of the Regions Tower in downtown Indianapolis late Monday. IFD was sent to the Regions Tower on North Pennsylvania Street just after 10 p.m. It was not specified of how many people were stuck and how...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Fox 59

Police respond to armed bank robbery in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — Police are investigating after Star Financial Bank was robbed Tuesday afternoon. The Fishers Police Department said officers are responding to Star Financial Bank on East 96th Street by Lantern Road after a report of an armed robbery. The department says they believe the suspect or suspects fled the area in a vehicle south into Indianapolis.
FISHERS, IN
WOWO News

Garbage Rate Increases Become Official Following Tuesday Night Fort Wayne City Council Meeting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne residents will officially see the first increase in trash and recycling rates July 1st of next year, with the hikes spread over 30 months. According to The Journal Gazette, The Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department will collect bulk trash from residents on a call-in basis after providing the service while officials explored contracting a private company. Fort Wayne City Council members approved both requests unanimously Tuesday. The first increase is set for July 1st, when single-family households will see their solid waste bills rise from $12 a month to $15.80.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Crash report reveals new details in Mayor Henry crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana Officer’s standard crash report denied by the city but obtained by WANE 15 detailed new evidence in the crash that resulted in the arrest of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry Sunday. The report says the driver who was hit by Henry’s...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Leroy Smith
WLFI.com

Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne Police Department adds new furry friend to their team

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is gaining a new addition to its department: a therapy dog named Tinsley. Tinsley is a nine-month-old Blue Heeler Australian Cattle Dog and his purpose in the department is to help officers struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Man arrested, facing multiple charges related to September incident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested Wednesday morning around 7:40 and is facing charges related to an incident in September. Police say Adrian Collins was arrested near the intersection of Fourth Street and Spy Run Avenue and booked into the Allen County Jail. Collins faces charges stemming...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Man from Tuesday's crash on Maplecrest identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified the man found dead after driving his car off Maplecrest Road on Tuesday. The man has been identified as Terry Jay Tomei, Jr., 37, of Monroeville. The cause of death is impalement injuries of the head and neck...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Trio carrying guns at Greenwood Park Mall receives 1-year ban

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several individuals have been banned from the Greenwood Park Mall after police say they were carrying guns inside the property Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the mall around 3 p.m. after getting a report of individuals carrying firearms in the mall’s food court area. Officers...
GREENWOOD, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

FWPD: One shot in gas station parking lot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says one person was shot in the parking lot of a gas station at the intersection of S. Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Police say the victim then ran across the street to the Cash America...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne adds 30 new pickleball courts to community parks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has teamed up with Fort Wayne Pickleball Inc. to add 30 new pickleball courts to the city’s community parks. A ceremony was held Tuesday morning at Hamilton Park. Pickleball is an up-and-coming sport that combines tennis, badminton, and...
FORT WAYNE, IN

