fortwaynesnbc.com
AC Coroner: Monroeville man ID’d in New Haven crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s office says a Monroeville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to the area of State Rd. 930 and Maplecrest Road where they found...
Fox 59
Indianapolis crews attempt to rescue people on Regions Tower
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis firefighters were trying to rescue multiple people on the side of the Regions Tower in downtown Indianapolis late Monday. IFD was sent to the Regions Tower on North Pennsylvania Street just after 10 p.m. It was not specified of how many people were stuck and how...
Shots fired at unmarked vehicle undercover Indianapolis police officer was in
Shots were fired at an unmarked police vehicle while an undercover Indianapolis police officer was inside early Wednesday morning, according to police.
WANE-TV
City Councilwoman, residents show concern for proposed recycling plant in southeast Fort Wayne
‘zero waste doesn’t mean zero pollution,’ activist says. A 76-acre recycling plant proposed for the city’s southeast side with a 140-foot smelting tower and six other buildings higher than the the 50 feet allowed in that area has drawn opposition from neighboring farmers and residents. The proposal...
Fox 59
Police respond to armed bank robbery in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — Police are investigating after Star Financial Bank was robbed Tuesday afternoon. The Fishers Police Department said officers are responding to Star Financial Bank on East 96th Street by Lantern Road after a report of an armed robbery. The department says they believe the suspect or suspects fled the area in a vehicle south into Indianapolis.
WANE-TV
Indiana counties, cities to receive first installment of funds from national opioid settlement
Indiana is number 7 in the country for overdose deaths since 2013. City and county officials in the area expect their first installment of money from the $26 billion U.S. opioid settlement at the end of October or early November. The state’s share of the national opioid settlement amounts to...
WOWO News
Garbage Rate Increases Become Official Following Tuesday Night Fort Wayne City Council Meeting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne residents will officially see the first increase in trash and recycling rates July 1st of next year, with the hikes spread over 30 months. According to The Journal Gazette, The Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department will collect bulk trash from residents on a call-in basis after providing the service while officials explored contracting a private company. Fort Wayne City Council members approved both requests unanimously Tuesday. The first increase is set for July 1st, when single-family households will see their solid waste bills rise from $12 a month to $15.80.
WANE-TV
Crash report reveals new details in Mayor Henry crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana Officer’s standard crash report denied by the city but obtained by WANE 15 detailed new evidence in the crash that resulted in the arrest of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry Sunday. The report says the driver who was hit by Henry’s...
WLFI.com
Records: Indiana mayor's blood alcohol was twice state limit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state's limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry's blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he...
WTHR
Teens fall through stairs of old Indianapolis building during 'exploration day'
The teens, from Fishers and Indianapolis, were exploring old buildings. Little did they know, one of the buildings had "significant" structural issues, IFD said.
wyrz.org
IMPD Investigates Shots Fired at Undercover IMPD Officer While in Unmarked Vehicle
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, shots were fired at an undercover officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) who was in an unmarked undercover police vehicle at the time. The information provided is preliminary and subject to change. Shortly before 1:00 a.m., an IMPD North District Violence Reduction Team...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne Police Department adds new furry friend to their team
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is gaining a new addition to its department: a therapy dog named Tinsley. Tinsley is a nine-month-old Blue Heeler Australian Cattle Dog and his purpose in the department is to help officers struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.
wfft.com
Man arrested, facing multiple charges related to September incident
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A man was arrested Wednesday morning around 7:40 and is facing charges related to an incident in September. Police say Adrian Collins was arrested near the intersection of Fourth Street and Spy Run Avenue and booked into the Allen County Jail. Collins faces charges stemming...
wfft.com
Man from Tuesday's crash on Maplecrest identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified the man found dead after driving his car off Maplecrest Road on Tuesday. The man has been identified as Terry Jay Tomei, Jr., 37, of Monroeville. The cause of death is impalement injuries of the head and neck...
wtvbam.com
GoFundMe fundraiser started for two young men murdered in Angola last weekend
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN – A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created for two Angola men who were shot to death this past weekend. Fernando Fernández Reyes and Francisco Vásquez were found fatally shot just after 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning in the 400 block of North Elizabeth in Angola.
WANE-TV
Trio carrying guns at Greenwood Park Mall receives 1-year ban
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Several individuals have been banned from the Greenwood Park Mall after police say they were carrying guns inside the property Saturday afternoon. Police responded to the mall around 3 p.m. after getting a report of individuals carrying firearms in the mall’s food court area. Officers...
WANE-TV
ISP: Suspect in garden-tool attack dies while being detained; state police investigating
GREENSBURG, Ind. (WANE) – An investigation is underway into the death of a man who was detained by police in southeastern Indiana after officers were called to a garden-tool attack earlier this week, according to Indiana State Police. Greensburg Police officers were called to a home in the 300...
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD: One shot in gas station parking lot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says one person was shot in the parking lot of a gas station at the intersection of S. Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Police say the victim then ran across the street to the Cash America...
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne adds 30 new pickleball courts to community parks
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation has teamed up with Fort Wayne Pickleball Inc. to add 30 new pickleball courts to the city’s community parks. A ceremony was held Tuesday morning at Hamilton Park. Pickleball is an up-and-coming sport that combines tennis, badminton, and...
