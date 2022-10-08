Thank you to the Town of Clarkson, Town of Sweden and the Village of Brockport communities for allowing me to lead Seymour Library and grow in both my career and through increased life experiences. I came to the Library as Director in December 2020, mid-pandemic, and inherited a community gem in need of bouncing back. With a dedicated staff and hardworking Library Board we have set Seymour Library up to succeed and move past the idle time of the epidemic. The past two years have been filled with many joy-filled events and it is bittersweet I will not be here to see through several initiatives coming soon to the Library. A highlight I am proud of is the Silver Anniversary Celebration honoring the East Avenue Library location this past December. Our community gathered along with civic leaders and staff to remember and celebrate the past 25 years of Seymour Library. Together we created a Seymour Library Time Capsule (on display at the Library) to be opened in 2046. I do hope to be a part of that future celebration unveiling the capsule.

CLARKSON, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO