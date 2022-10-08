Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Come sail away! NY State agency to auction off sailboats
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The New York state Office of General Services will be auctioning off some sailboats later this month. The 20 boats were part of SUNY Maritime College sailing team's 2012 fleet, declared as surplus. The auction is October 18 on Staten Island. The boats will be...
How Creepy! What Did the DEC Release into This Upstate NY River?
The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation recently released over 1,000 fish into the Genessee River towards Rochester, New York. At first glance you would think these "fish" were brown colored sharks. They also appear to have jagged backs, almost like a dinosaur. Maybe that's just to the untrained eye, but...
westsidenewsny.com
Sheriffs’ Showdown returns to Watkins Glen
On Thursday, October 13, Sheriffs from 27 counties throughout New York State will compete in the Sheriffs’ Showdown 2 at Watkins Glen International racetrack. All proceeds from this friendly competition on wheels benefit the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute Summer Camp on the shores of Keuka Lake in Penn Yan. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. General admission is free and concessions will be available.
Western NY city named most neighborly place in U.S.; 2 other Upstate cities make list
Rochester, N.Y. — It’s a beautiful day in Upstate New York, home to the most neighborly city in the United States. Rochester has been rated the most neighborly city in America in 2022 in a study done by Neighbor, a storage space marketplace. Two other Upstate cities also made the list: Poughkeepsie was ranked No. 8 and Albany, the state’s capital, was rated No. 23.
Popular DeWitt restaurant closes after running out of space and battling inflation
DeWitt, N.Y. — A wildly popular restaurant in DeWitt is closing for good Friday because the owner says he ran out of space while battling inflation and supply issues. The Peachtree Sandwich Company, known for its house-cured bacon, smoked brisket and homemade focaccia bread, will serve its final meal this week. Owner David Anastasio said he was getting too big for his long and narrow spot in the shopping plaza at 4461 E. Genesee St. and didn’t want to sign a long-term lease. He also suffered issues with staffing, rising food costs and getting ingredients and packaging, he said.
nyspnews.com
Pittsford woman arrested for DWI
On October 8, 2022, Troopers out of SP Albion arrested Jennifer L. Darling, 45, of Pittsford, NY for Driving while Intoxicated. On October 8, 2022, Troopers responded to a vehicle and traffic complaint on Holley Byron Road in the town of Clarendon in which Darling was the operator. While interviewing Darling, an odor of alcoholic beverage was present. Darling was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Albion, where she refused to submit to a chemical test.
WNY avoids national spike in gas prices
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall while the national and state averages are once again increasing, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.69, which is down 3 cents from the...
stepoutbuffalo.com
3 Trip-Worthy Coffee Spots Hiding in Livingston County for Your Next Fall Adventure
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. Western New York is full of locally owned coffee shops to fall in love with (and trust us, we have). From the city to the suburbs, we are lucky to...
whcuradio.com
NYSEG says prepare now for rising energy costs this winter
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – NYSEG warning customers of increased costs this winter. The company predicts the average residential customer in Central and Eastern New York, including Ithaca, will pay about $48 dollars more per month as the weather turns cold. That projects to a 45% increase from December through March compared to last winter. Customers who receive gas from NYSEG will also see an increase. They’re encouraging people to explore all resources, including making your home more energy efficient, and budget billing. Budget billing divides your yearly cost out to twelve equal payments to reduce price volatility.
westsidenewsny.com
Seymour Library Director bids farewell
Thank you to the Town of Clarkson, Town of Sweden and the Village of Brockport communities for allowing me to lead Seymour Library and grow in both my career and through increased life experiences. I came to the Library as Director in December 2020, mid-pandemic, and inherited a community gem in need of bouncing back. With a dedicated staff and hardworking Library Board we have set Seymour Library up to succeed and move past the idle time of the epidemic. The past two years have been filled with many joy-filled events and it is bittersweet I will not be here to see through several initiatives coming soon to the Library. A highlight I am proud of is the Silver Anniversary Celebration honoring the East Avenue Library location this past December. Our community gathered along with civic leaders and staff to remember and celebrate the past 25 years of Seymour Library. Together we created a Seymour Library Time Capsule (on display at the Library) to be opened in 2046. I do hope to be a part of that future celebration unveiling the capsule.
13 WHAM
Damaged or peeling plates? Here's how to get them replaced for free
New York State (WRGB) — ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) - Are your license plates damaged or peeling?. Officials from the Department of Motor Vehicles say that if your plates have become damaged due to "delamination" -- or the top layers peeling off, you can have the plates replaced, free of charge.
Police: Girl, 13, rescued after falling down gorge in New York state park
CASTILE, N.Y. — A 13-year-old girl was rescued Saturday after she fell 150 feet into a gorge at a New York state park on Saturday, authorities said. According to a Facebook post by the New York State Park Police, officers responded to a call received from Letchworth State Park about a patron who was injured after falling into the gorge.
The Three Most Popular Last Names in New York State
There are few things to be more proud of than your last name. Your family is first and foremost and of course, your favorite sports teams and hometown, but a last name is one of those identifying things about any person and if someone ever makes fun of a last name, it sparks emotions inside of us.
13 WHAM
Local dairy farmers concerned about changes to overtime pay threshold
Rochester, N.Y. — Local farmers are upset about a new order that decreases the threshold for overtime pay in New York state. State Labor Commissioner Robert Reardon called it a step toward equity for all farmers across the state, but some local farmers said it's the wrong way to make that happen.
There’s Only One Place in New York You Can Drive Under the Erie Canal
There's only one place in New York where you can actually drive UNDER the Erie canal. The Medina Culvert, built in 1823, is the only spot along the entire historic waterway where traffic can drive under the Erie Canal. It's located in Ridgeway, New York in Orleans County if you want to take this scary trip.
DMV offering New York state drivers free peeling license plate replacements
The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder is reminding New York drivers that they can replace their license plate if it is peeling, free of charge.
Yum! Where Is Crumbl Cookies Opening A Location In Central New York?
The bakery chain that deems themselves the "best cookies in the world" has locations in both Buffalo and Rochester, but we haven't seen Crumbl Cookies open any closer that that to us here in Central New York. Is that changing soon?. The popular cookie chain had my heart when I...
Gillibrand announces $60 million federal investment in LIHEAP for New York State
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As winter approaches, many residents may be wondering how they can plan to pay their heating bills. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has secured $1 billion in emergency supplemental low-income home energy assistance funding, with $60 million specifically helping New York State. “As these days get shorter and the weather gets colder […]
13 WHAM
Visitors enjoy beautiful fall day at Powers Farm Market
Perinton, N.Y. — Monday was a holiday and a picture-perfect fall day to enjoy a day off from work and school for many people in our area. Crowds packed Powers Farm Market, looking for the perfect pumpkin and taking in the beautiful fall weather. Visitors enjoyed hayrides, petting and...
Upstate New York Is Home to the Second Cleanest Lake in the USA
Did you know that one of the cleanest lakes in the entire United States is located right in the Finger Lakes Region?. I once heard someone say that they won’t swim in lakes because the water tends to be murky and they can’t see the bottom which completely creeps them out. However, I imagine they might change their mind about lake swimming if they were to visit one Finger Lakes Region lake.
