Ohio Super 25: Cleveland Heights, Hudson move up for Week 9; Moeller puts No. 1 on the line vs. St. Edward
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A potential state championship preview in Division I looms Saturday as St. Edward heads to Cincinnati to take on Archbishop Moeller, which not only is Ohio’s No. 1-ranked team in Division I and in cleveland.com’s Super 25, but also knocked off the Eagles last year in the regular season.
High school football Week 9 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes (Poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The fastest 10 weeks of the year is quickly coming to an end. With the playoffs right around the corner teams everywhere are using the season’s final two weeks to tune up and make sure they are ready. There are a number of intriguing matchups this...
What they’re saying about the Bengals’ dramatic loss vs. the Ravens: Social media reaction
BALTIMORE, Md. -- The Ravens threw the first punch against the Bengals on Sunday Night Football in pursuit of their first home win of the season. The Bengals saw the game slip away when Ravens kicker Justin Tucker nit a 43-yard field goal on the game’s final play, giving Baltimore a 19-17 win.
MLB announces start times for ALDS Games 3, 4, 5 between Guardians and Yankees
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game 3 and Game 4 (if necessary) of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees will both take place in prime time this weekend at Progressive Field. Major League Baseball on Tuesday revealed the starting times for both games just...
Why Bengals’ trick play against the Ravens was doomed from the start
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati’s “Philly Special” didn’t live up to its namesake in a 19-17 loss to the Ravens. The Eagles made the gadget play famous by scoring a touchdown in Super Bowl LII against the Patriots and the city even built a statue honoring the moment.
Browns trading for Falcons Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones after giving up 440 rushing yards in 2 weeks
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns didn’t waste any time salvaging the wreck of their 30-28 loss to the Chargers in which they gave up 238 yards rushing. After the game, Browns general manager Andrew Berry, who spent some time talking to starting middle linebacker Jacob Phillips in the locker room, set in motion a trade with Atlanta for Pro Bowl middle linebacker Deion Jones.
Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees Game 1: Watch American League Division Series live for free (10/11/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After winning their first playoff series in six years, the Guardians continue their run in the MLB playoffs with Game 1 of the 2022 American League Division Series vs. the Yankees. First pitch on Tuesday night is at 7:37 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: DirecTV...
Guardians look for answers after stumbling in ALDS Game 1: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga recap Game 1 of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and Yankees and look forward to Thursday’s Game 2. Will the threat of bad weather force Major League Baseball to move the series back a day, and how will that impact pitching rotations and logistics on both sides?
Injury updates, Taysom Hill and the run game: Zac Taylor transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Ahead of the Bengals’ matchup in New Orleans on Sunday, coach Zac Taylor talked about prepping for defenses, gave injury updates and talked about a few Bengals going to their old stomping grounds. Here’s his Wednesday transcript:. What sticks out about the Saints defense?
Browns new LB Deion Jones designated for return from injured reserve
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns should have some help at linebacker on Sunday when Bill Belichick tries to exploit the holes in their running game. New linebacker Deion Jones, acquired in a trade Monday with the Falcons, was designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday (shoulder injury), and will be on the practice field Wednesday with his new team. If all goes as planned, he’ll be on the field Sunday to help the Browns stop running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for 161 yards in a 29-0 shutout of the Lions on Sunday.
The Bengals’ defense has allowed 16.4 offensive points per game through five outings — they’re still 2-3
BALTIMORE, Md. — The final drive of Sunday’s thriller between the Bengals and Ravens was an apt example of the Bengals’ season to this point. Their defense had been stellar, once again, all game long against Lamar Jackson and Co. and kept the Ravens’ offense out of the end zone for nearly 45 minutes of game time from early in the second quarter through the end of the night. They did so again with less than two minutes on the clock, keeping Baltimore away from the end zone on its last possession of the game.
Cleveland Browns players need to heed Lombardi’s admonition that winning is not a sometime thing
The Browns should heed the words of coach Vince Lombardi, for whom the Super Bowl championship trophy is named. He said “You’ve got to pay the price. Winning is not a sometime thing. You don’t win once in a while. You don’t do things right once in a while. You do them right all the time. Winning is a habit. Unfortunately so is losing.”
Browns getting Deion Jones ready to play: Berea report
BEREA, Ohio -- New Browns linebacker Deion Jones met with the media for the first time today, the same day when he was designated to return from injured reserve. The Browns acquired Jones earlier this week. Will Jones play on Sunday when the Browns host the Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium?...
Browns preparing for Patriots QBs Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones (limited); bracing for AFC Defensive Player of Week Matt Judon
BEREA, Ohio — The Browns don’t know if they’ll face Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who threw three touchdown passes on them in last year’s 45-7 victory, or fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe, who beat the Lions 29-0 in his first NFL start last week. Jones, who’s missed...
Who is most to blame for the Browns’ defensive issues after 5 games? (poll)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns came into this season with what was expected to be one of the better defenses in the NFL. But five weeks in, that’s been far from the reality. They rank 23rd in scoring defense (25.0 points per game) and 28th against the run (138.2 yards per game). In addition, they’ve also forced only four turnovers.
Key aspect of Cleveland’s Say Yes college program in jeopardy: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. More than 1,300 graduates of Cleveland schools have enrolled in college or career training programs because of Say Yes to Education. It’s a remarkable program, which sends students of Cleveland families to college for free.
Deion Jones: Get to know the Browns’ newest linebacker
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns made a swift move immediately after giving up 238 rushing yards in a 30-28 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. In an effort to try and bolster the defense, they traded for former Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones from the Falcons along with a swap of picks.
Cleveland Cavaliers promotional schedule released for 2022-23 season
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Cavaliers 2022-23 promotional schedule is out, with bobbleheads, shirts, hats and other items among the giveaways. Here’s a look at several nights with giveaways scheduled during the 41-game home season:
