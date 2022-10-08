ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Cleveland.com

Browns trading for Falcons Pro Bowl LB Deion Jones after giving up 440 rushing yards in 2 weeks

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns didn’t waste any time salvaging the wreck of their 30-28 loss to the Chargers in which they gave up 238 yards rushing. After the game, Browns general manager Andrew Berry, who spent some time talking to starting middle linebacker Jacob Phillips in the locker room, set in motion a trade with Atlanta for Pro Bowl middle linebacker Deion Jones.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns new LB Deion Jones designated for return from injured reserve

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns should have some help at linebacker on Sunday when Bill Belichick tries to exploit the holes in their running game. New linebacker Deion Jones, acquired in a trade Monday with the Falcons, was designated for return from injured reserve Wednesday (shoulder injury), and will be on the practice field Wednesday with his new team. If all goes as planned, he’ll be on the field Sunday to help the Browns stop running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who rushed for 161 yards in a 29-0 shutout of the Lions on Sunday.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

The Bengals’ defense has allowed 16.4 offensive points per game through five outings — they’re still 2-3

BALTIMORE, Md. — The final drive of Sunday’s thriller between the Bengals and Ravens was an apt example of the Bengals’ season to this point. Their defense had been stellar, once again, all game long against Lamar Jackson and Co. and kept the Ravens’ offense out of the end zone for nearly 45 minutes of game time from early in the second quarter through the end of the night. They did so again with less than two minutes on the clock, keeping Baltimore away from the end zone on its last possession of the game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Browns players need to heed Lombardi’s admonition that winning is not a sometime thing

The Browns should heed the words of coach Vince Lombardi, for whom the Super Bowl championship trophy is named. He said “You’ve got to pay the price. Winning is not a sometime thing. You don’t win once in a while. You don’t do things right once in a while. You do them right all the time. Winning is a habit. Unfortunately so is losing.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns getting Deion Jones ready to play: Berea report

BEREA, Ohio -- New Browns linebacker Deion Jones met with the media for the first time today, the same day when he was designated to return from injured reserve. The Browns acquired Jones earlier this week. Will Jones play on Sunday when the Browns host the Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium?...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

