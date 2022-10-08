ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
406mtsports.com

Montana State gets commitment from 3-star RB Scottre Humphrey

BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team’s latest commitment is a three-star running back from the Seattle area. Scottre Humphrey announced his college choice on Monday night. The Bobcats were one of multiple Big Sky Conference programs to offer him, and many factors helped them win the recruiting battle.
406mtsports.com

Q&A: Montana State RB Lane Sumner 'really glad' to return from injury

BOZEMAN — Lane Sumner has rushed for at least 100 yards in every game he’s played this football season. The only issue: he’s missed more games than he’s played. Sumner, a redshirt sophomore running back at Montana State, ran for 176 yards in the season-opening Gold Rush game against McNeese State on Sept. 3. The next week in a non-tackling practice drill, Sumner dislocated his left elbow, just like MSU fullback RJ Fitzgerald did almost exactly a year earlier in that season's Gold Rush game.
406mtsports.com

Melstone's Bryce Grebe commits to Montana State, rejoins brother

BOZEMAN — A few hours after Brody Grebe walked off the Bobcat Stadium field, his brother decided to join him. Bryce Grebe announced his commitment to the Montana State football team on Saturday night. The Melstone senior will become teammates with Brody, a sophomore who starts at defensive end, and has a chance to share the field with his brother again. The two have played lots of basketball and a season of high school football together.
Idaho State Journal

Why ISU coach Charlie Ragle missed his team's game against Montana State

When Charlie Ragle chatted about his absence from his Idaho State club’s game last weekend, a blowout loss to No. 4 Montana State in Bozeman, he sounded frustrated. Disappointed. Discouraged. “It’s gut-wrenching,” Ragle said. “You prepare all week, and you’re the leader of the ship and not to be there, I just feel bad. I feel like I owe my guys an apology, the fans. I apologized to my wife and kids. It’s disheartening.” ...
406mtsports.com

Montana Tech announced 2022 Oredigger Hall of Fame Class

BUTTE – Montana Tech Director of Athletics Matt Stepan announced the 2022 Oredigger Hall of Fame Class today. The newest members to the Tech Hall of Fame are Neil “Tony” Butori, Lori (Stamy) Quinn, Melissa (Ritter) Swanson, and the 1988 Volleyball Team. Hall of Fame Weekend is...
montanasports.com

Andrew Verlanic reinstated as Deer Lodge head football coach

DEER LODGE — The Powell County High School school board unanimously voted 7-0 to reinstate briefly suspended head football coach Andrew Verlanic during a Monday evening meeting. The motion came following a one-hour closed session between Verlanic and the school board in which both parties discussed the fallout from...
406mtsports.com

A Badger in Butte, America

Just six months ago, I was a college student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (Go Badgers!). At UW, I studied at the School of Journalism and Mass Communication while writing for the student newspaper, The Badger Herald. I covered various sports for the Herald, including football, basketball and wrestling and took on the Sports Editor role my senior year. Covering football games at the legendary Camp Randall stadium was a dream come true and inspired me to continue my sports reporting journey beyond college.
406mtsports.com

Sidelines with Synness: Jeremy and Annie Williams win state O-Mok-See titles

This week Sidelines highlights the local-area O-Mok-See club’s state meet results, and a first-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier. Jeremy and Annie Williams led the District II riding club with a pair of state high points titles at the recent Montana Saddle Club Association’s O-Mok-See championships in Townsend. Clubs making up District II at state were Western Valley Wind Riders, Helena Valley Blues and Anaconda Saddle Club.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
