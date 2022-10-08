Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
406mtsports.com
Montana State gets commitment from 3-star RB Scottre Humphrey
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team’s latest commitment is a three-star running back from the Seattle area. Scottre Humphrey announced his college choice on Monday night. The Bobcats were one of multiple Big Sky Conference programs to offer him, and many factors helped them win the recruiting battle.
406mtsports.com
Notebook: Montana State QB Tommy Mellott expected to start against Northern Colorado, Callahan O'Reilly wins weekly award
BOZEMAN — After sitting out wins against UC Davis and Idaho State, Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott has been cleared from concussion protocol and is back at practice, head football coach Brent Vigen announced Monday. Vigen said the plan is to start Mellott against Northern Colorado this weekend, even...
406mtsports.com
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: QB intrigue at Montana State, big upcoming game for Montana
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores and Lucas Semb mainly talk about Montana State's quarterback situation and Montana's big game coming off a bye. The episode starts with a discussion of MSU's 37-6 homecoming win over Idaho State (0:53) before diving into MSU's QB...
406mtsports.com
Q&A: Montana State RB Lane Sumner 'really glad' to return from injury
BOZEMAN — Lane Sumner has rushed for at least 100 yards in every game he’s played this football season. The only issue: he’s missed more games than he’s played. Sumner, a redshirt sophomore running back at Montana State, ran for 176 yards in the season-opening Gold Rush game against McNeese State on Sept. 3. The next week in a non-tackling practice drill, Sumner dislocated his left elbow, just like MSU fullback RJ Fitzgerald did almost exactly a year earlier in that season's Gold Rush game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
406mtsports.com
Melstone's Bryce Grebe commits to Montana State, rejoins brother
BOZEMAN — A few hours after Brody Grebe walked off the Bobcat Stadium field, his brother decided to join him. Bryce Grebe announced his commitment to the Montana State football team on Saturday night. The Melstone senior will become teammates with Brody, a sophomore who starts at defensive end, and has a chance to share the field with his brother again. The two have played lots of basketball and a season of high school football together.
406mtsports.com
Ellie Denny, sister of Christine, becomes Carroll's first 2023 signee; Helena High standout Alex Bullock gives commitment
HELENA — Carroll’s women’s basketball team jump-started its 2023 recruiting class in the last two weeks, signing a player with a familiar last name and picking up a verbal commitment from another. Ellie Denny, younger sister of former Saints All-American Christine Denny, signed on the final day...
Why ISU coach Charlie Ragle missed his team's game against Montana State
When Charlie Ragle chatted about his absence from his Idaho State club’s game last weekend, a blowout loss to No. 4 Montana State in Bozeman, he sounded frustrated. Disappointed. Discouraged. “It’s gut-wrenching,” Ragle said. “You prepare all week, and you’re the leader of the ship and not to be there, I just feel bad. I feel like I owe my guys an apology, the fans. I apologized to my wife and kids. It’s disheartening.” ...
406mtsports.com
Montana Tech announced 2022 Oredigger Hall of Fame Class
BUTTE – Montana Tech Director of Athletics Matt Stepan announced the 2022 Oredigger Hall of Fame Class today. The newest members to the Tech Hall of Fame are Neil “Tony” Butori, Lori (Stamy) Quinn, Melissa (Ritter) Swanson, and the 1988 Volleyball Team. Hall of Fame Weekend is...
RELATED PEOPLE
406mtsports.com
Curt’s Replays: Looking back at Capital and Helena High's state golf team titles
The Capital High boy’s recent State golf championship is just the fifth title on the links in local AA history. This week Replays takes a look back at those five preps crowns, all of which were guys’ teams. 1980 Helena High. “It’s now or never,” HHS golf coach...
montanasports.com
Andrew Verlanic reinstated as Deer Lodge head football coach
DEER LODGE — The Powell County High School school board unanimously voted 7-0 to reinstate briefly suspended head football coach Andrew Verlanic during a Monday evening meeting. The motion came following a one-hour closed session between Verlanic and the school board in which both parties discussed the fallout from...
406mtsports.com
Goals from Lyla Streets and Olivia Collins lift Gallatin girls soccer to win over Bozeman
BOZEMAN — Emery Streets received a pass on the right sideline, turned and ran in the direction of the scoreboard showing a tied match. The Gallatin sophomore threaded her pass through and over the back line of Bozeman’s defense. She found the foot of senior teammate Olivia Collins,...
406mtsports.com
Bozeman boys soccer completes comeback on crosstown Gallatin, earns first seed in playoffs
BOZEMAN — Bozeman High entered Tuesday needing a win to stay atop the Eastern AA standings or risk dropping to third place. In the final game of the regular season, the stakes were already high and made even higher given the Hawks were hosting crosstown rival Gallatin. The Raptors...
IN THIS ARTICLE
406mtsports.com
A Badger in Butte, America
Just six months ago, I was a college student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison (Go Badgers!). At UW, I studied at the School of Journalism and Mass Communication while writing for the student newspaper, The Badger Herald. I covered various sports for the Herald, including football, basketball and wrestling and took on the Sports Editor role my senior year. Covering football games at the legendary Camp Randall stadium was a dream come true and inspired me to continue my sports reporting journey beyond college.
Fuel Fitness president resigns 'immediately' after Butte, Helena gym closures
Michael Burks stated in a news release he resigned as president and removed himself for the day-to-day operations of the company.
406mtsports.com
Sidelines with Synness: Jeremy and Annie Williams win state O-Mok-See titles
This week Sidelines highlights the local-area O-Mok-See club’s state meet results, and a first-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier. Jeremy and Annie Williams led the District II riding club with a pair of state high points titles at the recent Montana Saddle Club Association’s O-Mok-See championships in Townsend. Clubs making up District II at state were Western Valley Wind Riders, Helena Valley Blues and Anaconda Saddle Club.
Billings friends, family remember Bozeman teacher
A Bozeman high school teacher passed away after he was hit by a truck while riding his bike to work last week. Kelly Fulton has close ties to Billings.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
realtree.com
Montana Man Discovers Mountain Lion Frequenting His Backyard at Night
After noticing two dead deer covered in debris under a tree in his Montana backyard, Gene Crowe decided to install a game camera to see what animal was responsible. When he checked his camera, he caught images of a large mountain lion prowling about on his Willow Creek property. “I’m...
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
What do you usually order when you go to a nice restaurant with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice steak with some vegetables on the side, then you are definitely in the right place because that's all this article is about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are well-known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
NBCMontana
Auditor, late recluse of Butte mine yards, called 'Richest Dog on Earth' in book
BUTTE, Mont. — For 17 years, he lived alone in the mine yards at Montana Resources, the open pit copper and molybdenum mine in Butte. He survived in a barren landscape near the toxic Berkeley Pit. But his life was free and filled with friends. His name was The...
Historic Butte Mansion is Most Haunted in the State of Montana
According to House Beautiful, the most haunted house in Montana is located in Butte: the Copper King Mansion, which is now a bed and breakfast. According to some visitors, they've experienced a "ghostly presence" in the home's ballroom. The home was built by William Andrews Clark, who, at the time,...
Comments / 0