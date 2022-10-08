VALE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several law enforcement departments are on scene in Vale at what officers are calling a “full-blown SWAT deployment.”. Officers told WBTV they were originally called out to a home off Keeneland Trail for a domestic dispute Tuesday morning. When they arrived, a woman was found to be inside the home but would not come out. One person was able to leave the house.

