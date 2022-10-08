Read full article on original website
Middle school youth dies after motorcycle crash
A young teenager has died following a motorcycle crash on a secondary road southwest of Taylorsville. On Sunday, October 9, at approximately 4:05 p.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a critical injury collision in Alexander County on Barrett Mountain Road. A dirt bike motorcycle was traveling south on Barrett Mountain Road, drove left of center, and collided head-on with a northbound 2016 Ford F350 pickup truck, said Master Trooper Jeffrey S. Swagger of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Two face charges for breaking into three animal shelters in one night
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people have been charged after law enforcement agencies in two counties say the two broke into three shelters on the same night and stole pit bull dogs from their kennels. According to the report from the Rowan Sheriff, two people broke into the Rowan...
Statesville man tried to steal 3 vehicles from a neighbor down the street: Sheriff
STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Statesville man tried to steal three vehicles from a neighbor down the street last week, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox.
Four displaced by house fire in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A house fire on Tuesday night left four people displaced according to fire officials. The fire was reported in the 1600 block of Lane Street just after 7:30 p.m. The Kannapolis Fire Department along with Kannapolis Police, the Landis Fire Department, and Cabarrus EMS all responded to the call.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — A 13-year-old boy died after he collided with a pickup truck in Alexander County over the weekend, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said. Troopers went to Barrett Mountain Road, west of Highway 16, around 4 p.m. Sunday for a serious crash. They discovered the dirt bike was heading south on Barrett Mountain Road when it drove over the center line, colliding head-on with a 2016 Ford F-350 pickup truck heading north.
Wanted: Man stole from Albemarle Lowe’s
ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought for stealing items from a Lowes store, Albemarle Police said Wednesday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 7 p.m. last Wednesday at a Lowe’s store on NC-24. An initial investigation revealed a suspect entered the store and stole items. Surveillance footage showed […]
Deadly NCDOT dump truck accident in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A driver was killed in an accident that involved a North Carolina Department of Transportation dump truck Monday, North Carolina State Highway Patrol announced. Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 11 a.m. Monday on Reeps Grove Church Road. 88-year-old Vale...
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a woman has died after a crash between her car and a dump truck. On October 10th, around 11 a.m., troopers were sent to an accident at the intersection of Reeps Grove Church Road and Hulls Grove Church Road.
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was killed after colliding with a dump truck in Lincoln County Monday morning, troopers said. State Highway Patrol responded around 11 a.m. to the scene on Reeps Grove Church Road and Hulls Grove Church Road. Authorities said Willie Richard, 88, of Vale, was...
Teen Dead After Alexander County Dirt Bike Crash
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a 13-year-old is dead after a crash on Barrett Mountain Road. On October 9th, just after 4 p.m., troopers arrived at Barrett Mountain Road for a serious crash. They say Skylar Chapman, 13, was driving a dirt bike, crossed...
‘Full-blown SWAT deployment’ underway at Vale home, officials say
VALE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several law enforcement departments are on scene in Vale at what officers are calling a “full-blown SWAT deployment.”. Officers told WBTV they were originally called out to a home off Keeneland Trail for a domestic dispute Tuesday morning. When they arrived, a woman was found to be inside the home but would not come out. One person was able to leave the house.
'No one is safe anymore' | Truck driver caught in gunfire during north Charlotte shooting now fighting to stay alive
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More than a week after a deadly shooting at the Pilot Travel Center in north Charlotte, police say the one surviving bystander continues to recover in the hospital. Vasyl Nesvit, 26, is a truck driver who traveled from Oregon to Charlotte to complete a delivery. Late...
Police ask for public’s help to identify bicyclist seriously hurt in crash involving truck
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Police in China Grove are asking for the public’s help to identify a bicyclist who was seriously hurt in a crash Friday morning. Officers responded around 6 a.m. to U.S. 29 between East Liberty Street and East Church Street. At the scene, they found a crash involving a pickup truck and a bicycle.
Wanted: Woman, man accused of stealing Kia SUV in Hildebran, deputies say
Bridget Bessette, 25, and Dustin Brewton, 33, are being charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen goods.
Gun pointed during road rage fit near a Waxhaw high school
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An adult is in custody after pulling a gun on another vehicle during a fit of road rage before a school drop-off Monday in Waxhaw, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said an adult was arrested Monday morning on the campus of Cuthbertson High School following a […]
Highway 52 crash causes delays for Wednesday morning drive
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A crash on Highway 52 North has caused delays for the Wednesday morning drive. It happened around 7:20 a.m. near the Clemmonsville Road exit in the northbound lanes. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says this crash may not clear until 8:30 a.m. Authoritiess have not...
Iredell-Statesville Schools testing and replacing bus engines after May 2021 fire
No children were on board when an Iredell-Statesville School bus caught fire in May 2021, and the bus driver was able to exit safely. But the incident raised concerns in the school district about the safety of its school buses with engines that had known design problems. The bus that...
Man shot to death at North Carolina bus stop
The incident happened on the 400 block of International Drive near Republic Court Northwest.
Groundbreaking for Yadkin River Trailhead happening Monday in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer will hold a Groundbreaking Ceremony for its planned Trailhead at Yadkin River Park on Monday, October 17. The event will take place on the southern end of the Wil-Cox Bridge at 2 p.m. Designed to complement the Yadkin River Park being developed...
Driver flees scene after improper left-hand turn leads to crash on I-85 in Davidson County, troopers say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Traffic hit a snag in Davidson County Monday morning after a crash. According to troopers, a 2007 Nissan was in the center lane of southbound I-85 in Davidson County when it abruptly slowed to a stop and attempted to make an improper left-hand turn into an emergency access area in […]
