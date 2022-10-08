ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Trump PAC spending big to save Herschel Walker amid abortion allegations

By Jon Levine
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GzXvN_0iRZrtz900

Former President Trump is opening up his wallet to save Herschel Walker, whose Senate campaign has been reeling from allegations he paid for a woman to abort his child.

Trump endorsed the one-time NFL star early in Georgia’s GOP Senate primary and Walker’s showing next month will be a big test of the former president’s continued influence with voters.

Make American Great Again Inc., a Trump-backed Super PAC, injected $750,000 into ad spending in the Peach State in support of Walker, Politico reported Friday .

An ad for the group now airing leans heavily into culture war issues and attacks against Walker’s opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock.

“From D-Day to drag queen story time , America has lost its way. Radical Democrats are indoctrinating our children to hate America — opening our borders and crushing working people with taxes,” the ad’s narrator says. “Raphael Warnock votes with Biden 96% of the time. Chaos at the border, crime in our neighborhoods, a collapsing economy — Biden, and Warnock did that. Take our country back.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cc45U_0iRZrtz900
Make American Great Again Inc., a Trump-backed Super PAC, gave $750,000 into ad spending in support of Walker.
The Washington Post via Getty Im
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tMwUz_0iRZrtz900
“From D-Day to drag queen story time, America has lost its way,” the ad said.
YouTube / MP

After first denying the allegations — and threatening to sue the Daily Beast, which broke the story — Walker has hedged.

“I’m not saying she did or didn’t have one [an abortion]. I’m saying I don’t know anything about that. I don’t know,” he told NBC News . Walker’s son Christian has also publicly denounced his campaign.

“I know my mom and I would really appreciate it if my father Herschel Walker stopped lying and making a mockery of us,” he said in an Oct. 3 tweet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lscjv_0iRZrtz900
The ad delved into culture war issues and attacked Walker’s opponent, Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Getty Images

Republicans have largely closed ranked around Walker. The Georgia Senate race is one of the most closely watched in the 2022 midterm cycle. Both parties say the outcome will play a critical role in deciding which party controls the Senate for the remainder of President Biden’s term in office.

