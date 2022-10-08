ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Surfer Bitten By Shark on California Beach

By Tia Bailey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aivSX_0iRZrs6Q00

A surfer in California was bitten by a shark on the beach. He survived the encounter by kicking at the shark until it let go.

The man, 31-year-old Jared Trainor, was on his board at Centerville Beach when he was knocked off of it. The shark attached its jaws to his right leg and part of his surfboard, he shared with Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County.

While he was underwater, he grabbed the shark’s body in one hand, and kicked the shark’s head until it let go of him. Trainor was then able to make it back to the beach, where another surfer called 911 for him.

“I don’t remember the initial contact,” he said to the publication. “It kind of happened so quickly.”

He received intense bite marks on his thigh and leg fro the encounter. Medical professionals had to staple his leg back up, which went about 19 inches up his leg.

The Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department shared the incident onto their Facebook page.

“At 1530hrs (3:30pm) FVFD was dispatched to a report of a shark or seal bite at Centerville beach. Unit at scene did confirm that the bite was from a shark. The patient was transported by City Ambulance to a hospital.To our recollection of our membership, we have not had an incident like this. This is a reminder that there are many hazards to be aware of when you are at the beach. Please be safe,” they wrote.

Trainor is recovering from the attack.

Fisherman Almost Loses Limb After Shark Bite

A spearfisherman went though a similar experience over in Australia. Robbie Peck nearly lost his arm because of the bite.

Peck was fishing off of the west coast of Australia when he speared a fish. After he speared the fish, an unknown species of shark came up to him and bit him. He was then transported to a hospital.

A spokesperson for Royal Flying Doctor Service told Australian Associated Press Peck suffered from several injuries, including his arm being “almost severed.”

Peck’s wife Emily shared a statement about the attack. “Just that sinking feeling in your gut and I swear all of the blood just drained from my face,” she said. “It’s not a phone call you ever want to get. You expect the worst straight away when you hear shark attack.”

Thankfully, Peck was reported to be in stable condition, according to CBS News.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

California Man Speaks Out After Great White Shark Attack During ‘Sharktober’

Jared Trainor heard the local stories, about how the folks in this California coastal town referred to October as “Sharktober.” That’s because of shark attacks. Everyone there knows not to surf along this stretch during the month. And Trainor told Fox News Digital that he was considering the warning when he parked at the beach last Sunday. He still wanted to surf the waves off of the Ferndale, Calif. beach. A friend even called him to suggest another surfing spot.
FERNDALE, CA
Outsider.com

Spearfisherman Nearly Loses Arm in Serious ‘Shark Bite Incident’

A spearfisher had a close call when he was attacked by a shark off Australia’s west coast, as reported by officials and local media. CBS News reports that the individual nearly lost his arm in the attack. A “serious shark bite incident” occurred offshore from Port Hedland, according to a news release from Western Australia’s Department of Primary Industries.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Tourist Jumps Over Rail at Grand Canyon National Park, Local Man Goes Off on Him: VIDEO

One of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon is truly something you have to see to believe. The canyon tells the story of nearly two billion years of Earth’s geological history. Over that unfathomable span of time, the Colorado River has carved away layer after layer of rock, creating a canyon 277 miles in length, up to 18 miles in width, and more than 6,000 feet at its deepest point.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Humboldt County, CA
Accidents
State
California State
County
Humboldt County, CA
Humboldt County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Shark attack leaves surfer seriously injured in Northern California

A 31-year-old surfer in Northern California is recovering after a shark attack that left gruesome bites on his right thigh and leg.Jared Trainor was knocked him off his board during a Sunday outing to Centerville Beach, he told the Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County. The animal had his right leg and board clamped in its jaws, he said.Underwater, the experienced surfer grabbed the shark's body with one hand and kicked at its head with his free leg until it let him go and swam away, he said. Trainor returned to the beach where another surfer had a cell phone they...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Surfer#Shark Attack#Australia#Accident#Times Standard
Thrillist

Thousands of Yeti Coolers Are Washing Up on the Alaskan Shore

Cooler connoisseurs rejoice! Thousands of pricey Yeti coolers are washing up on the shores of Alaska after a cargo ship unintentionally sent a few cases overboard. All told, 109 cooler containers dropped into the sea near Washington's Olympic Peninsula last year. Now, residents of the Last Frontier are setting off...
ALASKA STATE
Business Insider

Thousands of cruise ship passengers are being forced to spend extra days at sea after 3 Florida ports closed due to Hurricane Ian

Florida-based cruise ships are extending their trips after Hurricane Ian forced three ports to close. The cruise ships are spending more time at sea visiting extra destinations. Around five ships and 20,000 passengers are affected, per The Points Guy. Florida-based cruise ships are extending their schedules after Hurricane Ian forced...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alligator Leaps From the Water, Chomps Florida Man’s Brand-New Drone

A Palm Beach, Florida real estate agent recently learned just how dangerous and agile alligators can be when he lost his brand new drone to a hungry gator in one fell swoop. Robert Rosetto is getting his 15 minutes of fame after posting a video of the fatal fly-by on his Instagram account. In the footage, he hovers the craft over a lake while a gator curiously and calmly watches. The giant reptile then leaps straight from the water and snatches it with an audible crunch.
PALM BEACH, FL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Boston Angler Is Absolutely Dumbfounded by Ocean Sunfish

To be fair, if you’ve never seen an ocean sunfish before, they can catch you by surprise. With bizarre fins and even stranger behavior, it can seem like a distressed marine animal… or maybe even an alien, which is why these two Bah-ston anglers absolutely flipped out when they found one bobbing below the water’s surface.
BOSTON, MA
historynet.com

When Will Lake Mead Give Up Its B-29?

At half past noon on July 21, 1948, a Boeing B-29 descended onto the surface of Lake Mead, the Nevada reservoir behind Hoover Dam. In a gentle descent at just above its 220-mph cruise speed, the Superfortress skipped once for about 200 yards, hit again, tore off three of its four engines, and began its slow descent to the lake bottom. The five-man crew boarded two life rafts and was soon rescued, the sole injury a crewman’s broken arm.
NEVADA STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

570K+
Followers
63K+
Post
223M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy