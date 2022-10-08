Surfer Bitten By Shark on California Beach

A surfer in California was bitten by a shark on the beach. He survived the encounter by kicking at the shark until it let go.

The man, 31-year-old Jared Trainor, was on his board at Centerville Beach when he was knocked off of it. The shark attached its jaws to his right leg and part of his surfboard, he shared with Times-Standard newspaper in Humboldt County.

While he was underwater, he grabbed the shark’s body in one hand, and kicked the shark’s head until it let go of him. Trainor was then able to make it back to the beach, where another surfer called 911 for him.

“I don’t remember the initial contact,” he said to the publication. “It kind of happened so quickly.”

He received intense bite marks on his thigh and leg fro the encounter. Medical professionals had to staple his leg back up, which went about 19 inches up his leg.

The Ferndale Volunteer Fire Department shared the incident onto their Facebook page.

“At 1530hrs (3:30pm) FVFD was dispatched to a report of a shark or seal bite at Centerville beach. Unit at scene did confirm that the bite was from a shark. The patient was transported by City Ambulance to a hospital.To our recollection of our membership, we have not had an incident like this. This is a reminder that there are many hazards to be aware of when you are at the beach. Please be safe,” they wrote.

Trainor is recovering from the attack.

Fisherman Almost Loses Limb After Shark Bite

A spearfisherman went though a similar experience over in Australia. Robbie Peck nearly lost his arm because of the bite.

Peck was fishing off of the west coast of Australia when he speared a fish. After he speared the fish, an unknown species of shark came up to him and bit him. He was then transported to a hospital.

A spokesperson for Royal Flying Doctor Service told Australian Associated Press Peck suffered from several injuries, including his arm being “almost severed.”

Peck’s wife Emily shared a statement about the attack. “Just that sinking feeling in your gut and I swear all of the blood just drained from my face,” she said. “It’s not a phone call you ever want to get. You expect the worst straight away when you hear shark attack.”

Thankfully, Peck was reported to be in stable condition, according to CBS News.