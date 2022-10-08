ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Gisele Bundchen Photos Surface Showing Her Without Wedding Ring

By Blake Ells
 4 days ago
Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady divorce rumors have been swirling for months. Recently, reports surfaced that the couple has hired divorce lawyers. Tom Brady posted a video about TB12 recently, and it appeared that he ditched his wedding ring. Now, it seems that Gisele Bundchen has done the same, according to new photos.

People recently reported that Gisele Bundchen has been working with a divorce lawyer for “weeks.”

“Gisele has been talking to a divorce lawyer for a while but to my knowledge had not filed anything and is still talking to Tom about their issues,” a source told the publication. “This is not something that just happened today.”

The source said that hiring an attorney isn’t a good sign, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that either of them will follow through.

“Many people talk to lawyers but don’t go through with it when the realities of money set it,” the source said. “But in this case, both sides have plenty, and it isn’t one sided. So it could be a different situation.”

Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren’t off to a great start. They’re 2-2 heading into their game on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons at home. For now, that’s enough to be tied atop the division with the Falcons. But obviously, that tie will be broken on Sunday. Brady very publicly missed nearly two full weeks of training camp as he went on vacation with Gisele Bundchen. He also met up with his ex-wife and their kids for a birthday.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady Issues Are Deeper Than Football

It all sort of seemed to unravel when Tom Brady went to Tampa Bay. But it definitely began to unravel when he “un-retired.” Another report from Page Six says that their issues go beyond football, though.

“The problems are not due to his decision to play football again – sometimes things are complicated,” the source said. She said that rumors of that being the reason are “sexist.”

“Obviously, I have my concerns,” she said in an interview with Elle. “This is a very violent sport and I have my children and I would like him to be more present. I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for them. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Tom Brady has a huge television contract awaiting him upon retirement. It’s hard to believe that his career extends beyond this season. Maybe the couple can ride it out until January or February with better days ahead. But this decision to return for another year certainly took a hard shot at their marriage.

#Buccaneers#The Atlanta Falcons
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

