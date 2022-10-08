Florida Gators top Missouri in another Billy Napier nail-biter

The Florida Gators played another tight game at home against Missouri on Saturday. It's a trend with this team. [ JOHN RAOUX | AP ]

GAINESVILLE — Florida fans should get used to games like the Gators’ 24-17 Homecoming win over Missouri.

Not the result, necessarily, but the way it looked. At the midway point of the Billy Napier’s first season, it’s clear that these Gators (4-2, 1-2 SEC) are good enough to hang with almost anyone in the country and bad enough to let almost any team hang with them. They’ll alternate between dazzling plays and disastrous ones — a product of inexperience, a new staff and fine but not elite talent.

It’s not just quarterback Anthony Richardson, but it starts with him. He was at the helm of one of the worst first-half offensive performances in recent Gators history. And considering how bad the Will Muschamp and Jim McElwain eras were, that’s saying something.

UF ran only 18 plays and accumulated three first downs through two quarters. Its lone touchdown was a pick-six by Jaydon Hill. The Gators’ 65 yards of offense were believed to be their lowest since amassing 61 against the Tigers (2-4, 0-3) in a 42-13 blowout loss eight years ago. UF had almost as many yards on Hill’s interception return (49) and one punt return by Xzavier Henderson (48).

The worst play came in the second quarter when Richardson was under pressure. He tried to get rid of the ball but ended up fumbling. The effort was admirable, but the result was familiar. He lost a similar fumble in his first career start last year against Georgia and another two weeks ago in the loss at Tennessee.

This turnover, confirmed by a replay review, gave Missouri the ball at the UF 32. The Tigers kicked a field goal to head into halftime tied at 10.

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson had another up-and-down game for the Gators. [ JOHN RAOUX | AP ]

Richardson made up for it, as he often does, with some dynamic plays. He saw a hole on fourth and 2 in the third quarter and took it. He eluded Missouri’s Josh Landry, sped ahead and gained 32 yards to set up Montrell Johnson’s go-ahead touchdown run.

Early in the fourth quarter, he rolled right and threw a perfect 9-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Pearsall. It was an NFL-caliber throw from a quarterback with NFL potential.

Richardson threw a fourth-quarter interception with a high throw to Pearsall that Missouri’s Jayln Carlies deflected for Daylan Carnell to pick off with 2:57 left. It gave the Tigers a chance to tie or win before the defense made its final stand.

The rest of the team was similarly inconsistent. At times, the Gators’ performance resembled the one they displayed last year at Missouri in an overtime defeat that cost Dan Mullen his job. The run defense was bad then, allowing the Tigers’ Tyler Badie to rush for 102 yards in the second half. It has been bad this season, too (106th nationally in yards per rush allowed), and it was bad Saturday as the Tigers rushed for 100 yards in the first half alone. Too many missed tackles and open lanes.

On one fourth-quarter drive, UF allowed Missouri to convert on third and 22 and third and 15 before Nathaniel Peat sped in for an easy 18-yard touchdown rush.

But there was progress, too. A lack of discipline, from thrown shoes to false starts, fueled Mullen’s slide and resulted in nine costly penalties in this matchup a year ago. UF’s first accepted penalty Saturday came with four minutes left.

Things got chippy after Pearsall’s touchdown catch, with an intimidating stand-off and a shove or two. Two years ago, that turned into a brawl. Not this time; the situation diffused.

The defense bent plenty Saturday, but Hill kept it from breaking, first with his pick-six in the first half, then with a red-zone interception in the second. It was the latest milestone in a remarkable comeback from Hill, who was expected to start last season before missing all year with a torn ACL.

Two missed field goals kept the Gators from putting the game away earlier.

With the win, UF snapped a six-game SEC losing streak.

Entering Saturday, three of UF’s first four games against Division I-A opponents were decided by one score. The lone exception was a 10-point loss to Kentucky, which iced it with a field goal in the final two minutes.

UF hosts No. 25 LSU next week.

This story will be updated.

• • •

