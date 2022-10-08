Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Lady Raiders Sweep Cardinals at Chadron
CHADRON – The Sidney Lady Raider volleyball team used big early leads in each set Tuesday night to defeat Chadron for the fourth time this season. Sidney, fresh off a Western Conference Tournament championship over the weekend, improved to 23-5 on the season with a 25-14, 25-15, 25-18 win over the Cardinals.
News Channel Nebraska
Area golfers show well at girl's state golf championships
GERING, Neb. - Nebraska City girl's golf placed two in the top 30 of the Class B state championships on Tuesday at Monument Shadows Golf Club in Gering. Sophomore Isabelle Johnson (97, 90) finished 24th after improving her score by seven strokes from day one to day two while finishing +43 over par. Teammate Ella Welsh (94, 96) finished tied for 26th with a +46 score.
News Channel Nebraska
Lovegrove runs away from field; Broken Bow claims 3rd straight Class C team crown
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Four Broken Bow golfers finished with top-15 medals, helping the school finish with a team state title in the Class C girls' golf state championships. Lincoln Christian's Olivia Lovegrove ran away from the field, blistering the course with a 1-under 143 over 36 holes. She recorded the only under-par round of the event on Monday, notching a 2-under 70. She followed that with a 1-over 73 on Tuesday, helping her finish 13 shots ahead of runner-up Camryn Johnson of Broken Bow.
Kearney Hub
New haunted spot, Farmer Brown's Field of Screams, near Kearney
KEARNEY — Farmer Brown’s Field of Screams is 160 acres of terror. Visitors begin their journey with a hayrack ride to the Psycho Path, a hike of terror through the river along the Oregon Trail. Other points of interest include the Van Down by the River, the Hellbilly...
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: The Sand Bar
PLEASANTON, Neb. (KSNB) - When Tate Lewis took over ‘The Sand Bar’ 10 months ago, it wasn’t unfamiliar territory for the Pleasanton native. “It’s a place that I’ve always enjoyed,” said Lewis. “I’ve always loved being a part of everything they did. When I got a chance to buy it and own it and put my spin on it, I didn’t hesitate.”
Kearney Hub
Comeback kid: Kearney man living life after losing a leg
KEARNEY — Three years ago, when a mysterious infection cost Jason Wasmund nearly all of his left leg, he refused to put the brakes on his life. He has just eight inches of thigh bone left. One doctor doubted at first whether Wasmund would be able to walk again, but Wasmund proved that doctor wrong. His journey is a true comeback story.
KSNB Local4
Kearney Police found two lost juveniles
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Update: Kearney Police found both males, and are now returning them home. Original story: The Kearney Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating two missing juveniles. According to police they were last seen in the area of 22nd Street and 7th Avenue. Both...
News Channel Nebraska
New orthopedic surgeon and nurse practitioner join Kimball Health Services
A highly skilled orthopedic surgery team is joining the Kimball Health Services medical staff, signaling the beginning of an entirely new service line at the Kimball hospital. Dr. Jeffrey MacMillan, MD, and Karen Wenner, APRN, DNP, his assistant and business partner, will begin their practice at KHS on Nov. 1, bringing with them the capability of doing total knee, shoulder and hip replacement surgeries in Kimball.
knopnews2.com
Portion of county road to be given back to private owners
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Lincoln County Commissioners passed a motion Monday to give a portion of Sommerset Road south of North Platte back to property owners who originally owned the land. The road was initially take to be a part of the Nebraska State Highway System, but was later given...
knopnews2.com
McCook man charged with child enticement
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A man from McCook was arrested by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday for attempting to lure a child under the age of 14 into his vehicle. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle south of North Platte...
News Channel Nebraska
Authorities investigating mountain lion sighting in north Sidney
SIDNEY - The Sidney Police Department confirmed a mountain lion sighting one block east of the North Elementary school early Monday morning. Police Chief Joe Aikens said the cougar was spotted on a resident's security camera at approximately 1 a.m. on the 1400 block of Elm Street. The resident who...
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in North Platte shooting, one arrested
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- A 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being reportedly shot in North Platte. The North Platte Police Department said officers and the North Platte Fire Department were dispatched to the area of 4th St. and Eastman on Saturday around 11:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.
News Channel Nebraska
Court documents outline central Nebraska woman's alleged murder-for-hire plan
ELWOOD, Neb. -- New court documents outline how undercover agents unearthed a plot they said was put together by a central Nebraska woman to hire someone to kill five people. A probable cause affidavit for 39-year-old Valerie Miller, of Elwood, describes how she allegedly made plans to meet up with an undercover investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol.
News Channel Nebraska
Council approves two-hour parking for portion of downtown Sidney
SIDNEY - The Sidney City Council approved a two-hour parking time limit for a portion of downtown during their first meeting in October Tuesday night at City Hall. The new two-hour parking spots are on the east side of 10th Ave., from King St. to Jackson St., in front of Anderland Realty, PlainsWest CASA and the old Andrew's Trains building.
