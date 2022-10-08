Read full article on original website
Pandora Presents DISNEY PRINCESS – THE CONCERT
DISNEY PRINCESS – THE CONCERT TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE. We have a Family Four Pack of tickets to giveaway away. Keep reading for show details and how to win!. Disney Princess – The Concert, presented by Disney Concerts, has released a first look of the show from its world premiere in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The clip, which premiered on People.com this morning, is available here.
Gee-Pop and The Fizz
A musical, comedy show featuring everyone’s favorite “Once Upon a Time” grandparents, Gee-Pop and the Fizz! Every Thursday at 11:00am. Admission is included in entry to Port Discovery, which is $21.95 per person for individuals one and over. Members and children under one enter for free. Purchase tickets online at www.PortDiscovery.org.
Roca Berry Farm: Family 4-Pack of Ticket Giveaway
We have a BIG giveaway this week: a family four-pack of tickets to Roca Berry Farm!. These are "Golden Tickets" that can be used on any daytime admission-weekday or weekend. To register to win click here. We will draw a winner on Tuesday, October 18th. Our family loves Roca! They...
The Witches are Back for Halloween Fun at the Hard Rock!
GET READY FOR HALLOWEEN FUN WITH THIS SPECIAL ALL AGES EVENT. The Sanderson Sisters return for a morning of music and fun. Get a photo with the witches, plus prizes, trivia, costume contest, treats for all kids 12 & Under. FIND MORE INFO AND TICKETS HERE.
Shmooze Plaster Crafts Haunted Halloween Painting!
Haunted house painting at Shmooze Plaster Crafts! Join us in our blacklight room for a spooky good time! This creepy canvas features a haunted house backlit by a glowing sky. No experience needed! Adults 21+ only. Use the link or call us at 561-200-0737 to register today!
Scary in Chicago! 13th Floor Haunted House & Old Joliet Haunted Prison
Exclusively for Macaroni KID subscribers: Use discount code KID15 to receive 15% OFF TICKETS to these haunted Chicago-area attractions:. Purchase early as tickets are expected to sell out!. Dates: Now through November 5, 2022. Discount: GET 15% OFF TICKETS WITH DISCOUNT CODE KID15. Age Recommendation: Due to the graphic nature,...
Sunday Funday at Seven Springs Autumn Fest
We had the best Sunday Funday at Seven Springs Mountain Resort Autumn Fest 2022 this past weekend. We headed up to the mountain originally to hear one of our favorite local bands Radio Tokyo perform on the Main Stage. We weren't totally sure what Autumn Fest was all about, but once we got there the only thing I was disappointed about was that we didn't get there earlier in the day because there were so many fun things to do!
The Watcher’s true villain isn’t the secret stalker – it’s the creepy dad at its centre
There’s plenty to be scared of in The Watcher, Netflix’s latest collaboration with Ryan Murphy. Based on a true story, the thriller follows a family whose move from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs quickly becomes nightmarish. There’s a disturbing brother-sister neighbour duo who invite themselves onto (and into) the property as it suits. A spiky married couple across the street who have no qualms meddling in their garden. And a mystery stalker who sends them frightening letters, informing them that they’re constantly being watched and alluding to danger up ahead. Sharp scene cuts and surprise musical swells...
Winnie the Pooh at the Lied-Discount Ticket Code!
Just for Macaroni Kid readers! Get best available tickets to Winnie the Pooh on Sunday, October 16 at 4:00pm or Monday, October 17 at 10:00am for just $29 adult/$14 youth. Disney's iconic Winnie the Pooh, Christopher Robin, Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Owl (and Tigger too!) have come to life in a beautifully crafted musical stage adaptation with stunning, life-sized puppetry. Featuring the Sherman Brothers' classic GRAMMY® Award-winning music with further songs by A.A. Milne, this new journey into the Hundred Acre Wood comes straight from its record-breaking premiere in New York.
Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch is back with Fall Family Fun
Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch is back with Fall Family Fun. Halloween Town Arizona opens October 13 at Chandler Fashion Center. Halloween Town Pumpkin Patch is back for its fourth year in Arizona. The family-friendly pumpkin patch offers carnival rides and games, festive foods, family photo opportunities, a mini hay maze, face painting, arts & crafts, and of course, a pumpkin patch.
Experience Cool Yule
Recently a mom asked for a holiday photography recommendation, specifically, something close by. "I'm not driving 30 minutes for a 10 min shoot". And I felt that. Because honestly, that's a hard pass for most of us. After getting everyone dressed and ready, spending more time driving than at the destination for a (let's be real) not #1 exciting activity for the kids, does not sound appealing. But what if when you got there it was-- fun? What if there were crafts and games, snacks and music? What if there was letter writing to Santa and a place to make reindeer food? What if there was craft beer, hot chocolate, mocktails and you could make an afternoon of it? What if there was NO WAITING in a long line at the mall? Let's chat about Cool Yule.
Frightful Fun at Six Flags Great Adventure Fright Fest
We were invited to Fright Fest at Six Flags Great Adventure and had an incredible time enjoying all of the spooky and frightful fun. There is so much happening that it is hard to fit it all into one visit. It's the perfect way to pair up exhilarating seasonal adventures with time on some of our favorite amusement rides throughout the park.
Dr. Pepper Park Presents Guns 'n Roses Tribute Experience: Nightrain
Saturday, October 15th at 6 PM. Purchase tickets at Dr. Pepper Park!. Shuttle service begins from the Carilion Riverwalk Parking Garage at 5:45pm. The Bank of Botetourt box office opens on site at 6:00pm. Will call is located where tickets are sold at the entrance. Opening band plays from 6:15pm-7:30pm.
