Recently a mom asked for a holiday photography recommendation, specifically, something close by. "I'm not driving 30 minutes for a 10 min shoot". And I felt that. Because honestly, that's a hard pass for most of us. After getting everyone dressed and ready, spending more time driving than at the destination for a (let's be real) not #1 exciting activity for the kids, does not sound appealing. But what if when you got there it was-- fun? What if there were crafts and games, snacks and music? What if there was letter writing to Santa and a place to make reindeer food? What if there was craft beer, hot chocolate, mocktails and you could make an afternoon of it? What if there was NO WAITING in a long line at the mall? Let's chat about Cool Yule.

EXTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO