KBTX.com
Come meet College Station Police during upcoming events
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - From Coffee with a Cop to conversations with teens, the College Station Police Department has a couple of outreach events this fall. College Station Police Officer David Simmons joined News 3 at Noon to promote the events. Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and...
KBTX.com
New details released about vandalism, fire near George Bush Library & Museum
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police say the Texas A&M student accused of arson and burglary at the George Bush Presidential Library complex early Saturday morning admitted to consuming sleep medication and whiskey prior to the vandalism but it’s still unclear why he chose to target the site. Kobe...
KBTX.com
Brazos County Commissioners approves agreement with Texas A&M for use of buses
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In an effort to get more students to the polls Brazos County Commissioners have turned to Texas A&M Transportation Services as the solution. The commissioners court met on Tuesday and approved an interlocal agreement with Texas A&M University. In the agreement the county would pay $5,000 to the university to utilize it’s buses for 36-hours during the early voting period. The buses would be used to transport voters from the Memorial Student Center to College Station City Hall where they can cast their ballots.
Texas A&M student facing charges after defacing part of the George Bush Presidential Library Complex
The 20-year-old was "extremely intoxicated" when he allegedly tried to break a window and set fire to the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center.
KBTX.com
Fire under control at College Station apartment complex
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station and Bryan firefighters responded Tuesday night to an apartment fire in the 2300 block of Cottage Lane at The Cottages of College Station. The fire was reported just after 7:00 p.m. and firefighters arrived on the scene in less than five minutes. At...
KBTX.com
Firefighters respond to multiple grass fires on FM 974 in Brazos County
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters responded Wednesday afternoon to multiple grass fires along a one-mile stretch of FM 974 on the northeast side of Brazos County. The fires were reported near the Edge community along Tabor Road near Alexander Road and Della Love Road. It’s unclear at the moment what...
fox44news.com
Brazos County gets grant to fight human trafficking
Bryan, Tx (FOX44) – The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and Unbound Now Bryan-College Station announce accepting a $1.5 million grant to fight human trafficking. With this funding the Sheriff’s Office will hire specialized personnel trained specifically to combat human trafficking, now described as the fastest-growing criminal industry in the world.
19-Year-Old Juliana Garcia Seriously Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Navasota (Navasota, TX)
The troopers reported a motor vehicle accident in Navasota on Monday morning. The officials stated that the crash happened on Highway 105 east of Navasota in [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KBTX.com
College Station volleyball sweeps Montgomery
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station volleyball team beat Montgomery 25-14, 25-12, 25-18 Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. The Lady Cougars move to 25-15 overall and 7-3 in District 21-5A. Montgomery is still winless in district play. Avery Psencik led the Lady Cougars with 8 kills. Ava Martindale...
Rockdale ISD put on temporary lockout after student threat
The lockdown was lifted after police concluded their investigation.
Battalion Texas AM
Attempted arson on West Campus
Editor's Note: At time of publication, no conviction has been made, and updates will be published as available. Texas A&M student in custody after attempting arson at Annenberg Presidential Conference Center and setting fire to a car. At 3:25 a.m. Oct. 8, A&M police responded to a 911 call at...
KBTX.com
Orthodyne opens new facility at Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Belgium owned company, Orthodyne, held its grand opening ceremony in College Station Tuesday. Orthodyne started out in the 1920′s as a family owned business specializing in manufacturing wireless radio sets. Now, Orthodyne is a worldwide gas chromatography company, working to analyze equipment with the gas producers, in air separation and cylinder filling plants, as well as in laboratories.
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Sobering Center pilot program set to begin in November
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Community members met Tuesday to discuss the next steps of bringing a sobering center to the Brazos Valley. The Sobering Center Committee is set to bring a Safe Alternative For Everyone (S.A.F.E) pilot program in late November. The goal of the sobering center is to provide adults...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest A Local Man Who Is Awaiting 17 Trials On Six New Charges
A Bryan man awaiting 17 trials in Brazos County courts is arrested on six new charges. 33 year old Maurice Rollo Jr., who was jailed for the 25th time in 15 years, remained held Monday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $16,000 dollars. Arrest reports from Bryan police state that...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE MAKE TWO DWI ARRESTS FRIDAY NIGHT
Two people were arrested within minutes of each other Friday night by Brenham police on separate DWI charges. At approximately 7:31 p.m., Corporal Jimmy Ha stopped a vehicle in the 2400 block of Highway 290 East for failing to maintain a single lane of traffic. Cpl. Ha made contact with the driver and reported smelling the odor of an alcoholic beverage. He also found additional signs of intoxication.
KBTX.com
A&M Consolidated drops four set decision to Magnolia
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Lady Tiger Volleyball team dropped its third straight district match Tuesday night in a four set decision to Magnolia 22-25, 17-25, 25-23, 19-25. A&M Consolidated will step back on the court on Friday when they will travel to College Station to take on the Lady Cougars in the ‘Same Town’ Showdown. First serve is set for 5pm at Cougar Gym.
KBTX.com
Minimal damage after train and 18-wheeler collide near Mumford
MUMFORD, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler and train collided Monday afternoon, but the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed no one was injured. The crash happened in the 17000 block of S. Astin Road near Mumford. The rail crew for the train said another team was coming to assess the...
wtaw.com
Fight Involving Multiple People At A Bryan City Park Ends With Two Arrests
Four Bryan police officers responding to a fight involving multiple people last Saturday night at Sadie Thomas Park ended with the arrests of two Bryan men. 21 year old Paul Parnell, who is on probation for resisting arrest almost two years ago, is out of jail after posting bond on a new charge of obstructing officers as they were taking the other man into custody.
KBTX.com
3-vehicle crash reported on Highway 6 near Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A three-vehicle crash in Bryan is slowing traffic along Highway 6 near Briarcest Drive. KBTX has reached out to Bryan Police for more information on the crash. Pictures from the scene show an 18-wheeler and two other vehicles involved. The crash is affecting northbound and southbound...
kwhi.com
CONROE WOMAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER CRASH WITH 18-WHEELER NEAR NAVASOTA
A Conroe woman was flown to the hospital after an accident involving an 18-wheeler this (Monday) morning on Highway 105 near County Road 415, just east of Navasota. DPS reports that around 7:30 a.m., a 2019 Jeep SUV was traveling westbound, partially in the oncoming lane for an unknown reason, when it struck a 2013 Kenworth 18-wheeler traveling eastbound.
