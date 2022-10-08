BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In an effort to get more students to the polls Brazos County Commissioners have turned to Texas A&M Transportation Services as the solution. The commissioners court met on Tuesday and approved an interlocal agreement with Texas A&M University. In the agreement the county would pay $5,000 to the university to utilize it’s buses for 36-hours during the early voting period. The buses would be used to transport voters from the Memorial Student Center to College Station City Hall where they can cast their ballots.

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO