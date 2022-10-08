Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
CAL FIRE stops vegetation fire in the Bowman area on Tuesday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — Firefighters stopped a vegetation fire in the Bowman area of Tehama County, Calif. on Tuesday. According to CAL FIRE officials, their firefighters were dispatched to a fire burning near Rolling Ridge Rd. and Big Pines Rd. The said the fire was contained to under an...
krcrtv.com
BREAKING: CAL FIRE responds to attic fire in Hurleton
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 10, 5:30 PM:. CAL FIRE officials in Butte County said their firefighters have knockdown on the attic fire on Grand Oak Drive near Hurleton. Officials said their crews will remain on scene for another hour working overhaul operations. Additionally, CAL FIRE said no...
actionnewsnow.com
Emergency crews responding to two vehicle crash on the Skyway
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit and the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash that slowed traffic on eastbound Skyway. According to CAL FIRE, a small fire broke out on the side of the road at the time of the crash. The was extinguished by a group of passing drivers at the scene before officials arrived.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Big Rig Involved in Double Rollover Accident Near Yuba City
State Route 30 Accident Involving Big Rig Closes Down Roadway. A major injury occurred in a big rig accident involving two vehicles in Meridian, west of Yuba City, on October 10. The collision happened along State Route 30 just west of Tarke Road around 7:23 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the entire roadway was blocked by the collision, and two vehicles had flipped over.
krcrtv.com
Police Activity in Chico; residents asked to avoid Rio Lindo Avenue
CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 10, 4:55 PM:. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) confirmed Rio Lindo Avenue has reopened to locals following a temporary closure due to unspecified police activity. They thank the public for their patience. -- BREAKING, OCT. 10, 4:40 PM:. Officers with the Chico...
Nevada City girl dies after being injured in car crash
The Latest — Tuesday, Oct. 11: 8:20 p.m. The California Highway Patrol said the 5-year-old girl died after being taken to UC Davis Medical Center. Original story below: NORTH SAN JUAN, Calif. (KTXL) — A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition at UC Davis Children’s Hospital in Sacramento following a solo vehicle collision in Nevada […]
actionnewsnow.com
Person crossing red light hit by vehicle in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A person was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Chico on Tuesday morning. The Chico Police Department said it responded to East Avenue and Cohasset Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a report that a person was hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived,...
5-year-old girl left with major injuries in rural Nevada County crash
NEVADA COUNTY – A five-year-old girl has been left in critical condition with major injuries after a crash in rural Nevada County on Tuesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just after 9 a.m., a pickup truck drifted off the side of Tyler Foote Road near Oak Tree Road. Exactly why the driver, 32-year-old Tyler Baggett from Nevada City, allowed his truck to drift is unclear. The truck crashed down a hillside embankment and then clipped a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn. First responders found that the driver was able to get out of the wreck – but the young girl was trapped inside. Firefighters extricated the girl as soon as they could and noted that CPR was necessary. She was then flown to the UC Davis Children's Hospital in Sacramento. At around 2 p.m., the child succumbed to her injuries, the CHP says. While the crash remains under investigation, CHP says neither drugs nor alcohol were factors.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Paradise Motorcycle Accident Results in the Rider’s Death
Accident on Northbound Skyway Caused When Rider Veers Into Traffic. A fatal motorcycle accident was reported in Paradise recently. The rider was going along Skyway northbound between Pentz and Clark roads when his motorcycle veered into traffic that was oncoming, according to officers with the Paradise Police Department. The fatal accident occurred at about 5:00 p.m. when the rider collided with an SUV.
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist flown to hospital in fiery crash Sunday morning
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A 23-year-old man who was riding a motorcycle was flown to the hospital after he was thrown off his motorcycle in a crash on Sunday morning, according to the CHP. Officers said Marcos Parra, of Williams, was riding his motorcycle south on Highway 99W around 11...
krcrtv.com
Colusa Co. man hospitalized with major injuries after fiery Glenn Co. motorcycle crash
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. — A Colusa County man was sent to the hospital with major injuries following a motorcycle crash with two other vehicles in Glenn County on Sunday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say 23-year-old Marcos Parra, of Williams, was driving his motorcycle south on...
actionnewsnow.com
'Miracle Kid' bounces back from 2 rattlesnake bites
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A 4-year-old from Tehama County is out of the hospital after he was bit by a rattlesnake two times. The incident happened Thursday evening near the boy's driveway in Cottonwood. His family tells Action News Now, he was playing when he was bit by a baby rattlesnake that emerged from under a rock. The family has asked that the boy's name not be used to protect his privacy.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rollover Accident Kills Grass Valley Man
A Grass Valley man died in a rollover accident on October 7 when his SUV flipped. The fatal accident occurred along State Route 49 near Streeter Road around 8:00 p.m. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers responded to the accident where they found the deceased driver, identified as a local resident, age 51.
actionnewsnow.com
Prosecution continues against man charged with stabbing 2 men in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A judge has found enough evidence to hold a man to answer charges in connection with two stabbings within three days in Butte County last month, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Chance Vincent, 27, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon for...
actionnewsnow.com
Deadline set to move houseboats temporarily stored at Lake Oroville parking lots
OROVILLE, Calif. - All vessels that are temporarily stored in the parking lots at Lake Oroville State Recreation Area public parking areas must be removed before March 1. The Oroville Lake Marinas LLC says the parking was never meant to be a permanent solution following a record low in water levels.
actionnewsnow.com
Police: 4,300 Chico customers' data stolen in skimming scheme, 2 arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police busted a massive identity theft ring that stole card information from thousands of customers at local stores. Police told Action News Now, an estimated 4,300 customers in Chico had their card information stolen through one skimmer the suspects placed at a store checkout. The investigation...
krcrtv.com
Outage Alert: Over 1,500 residents without power south of Lake Oroville
Oroville, CA. — 1,535 homes in Oroville have lost power around 5:00 PM this evening. According to the PG&E Outage Map, the outage will be resolved by 9:15 PM tonight. The cause of the outage is currently unknown, but PG&E says they currently have a crew working to assess the outage. The outage affecting residents south of Lake Oroville, along Forbestown Road and Miner's Ranch Road.
mendofever.com
Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
51-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident In Nevada County (Nevada County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Friday in Nevada County. Officials confirmed that a 51 year old man died due to the motor vehicle accident.
krcrtv.com
Homeless man faces up to 11 years in prison for stabbing spree in Butte County last month
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A Butte County Judge has found sufficient evidence to hold 27-year-old Chance Andre Vincent to answer for stabbing two different people in Chico and Oroville, over a 52-hour period, last month. The first stabbing happened outside of a convenience store in the Oroville area on...
