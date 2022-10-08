Read full article on original website
Prescott Valley Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Burglary Suspects
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two auto burglary suspects. On October 5, 2022, between 12:00 PM and 2:00 PM, two males committed two separate auto burglaries in the parking lot of Mountain Valley Park located at 8600 E. Nace Lane in Prescott Valley.
Prescott Valley man injured in crash that left Kansas sheriff’s deputy dead
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (3TV/CBS 5/KWCH/Gray News) — An on-duty Kansas sheriff’s deputy was killed late last week in a crash involving an SUV driven by a man from Prescott Valley. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter was killed in the crash that happened around...
Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Willow Creek Road
On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 5:57 p.m., Prescott Police Officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle in the 3100 block of Willow Creek Road. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that a 55-year-old Prescott resident was riding her motorcycle southbound on Willow Creek...
Man dead after exchanging gunfire with YCSO deputies Friday night
A man is dead after he reportedly was shot in an exchange of gunfire with Yavapai County Sheriff's deputies late Friday night.
3 GCU students killed in crash involving wrong-way driver
A Phoenix woman and her dog were attacked by pit bulls while walking in their neighborhood at 19th Ave and Campbell road. Animal control is still looking for the pit bull’s owner. |. Three Grand Canyon University students have died after police say a wrong-way driver crashed into their...
2 killed in multivehicle crash on Interstate 17 north of Phoenix
PHOENIX – Two people were killed and four others were injured in a multivehicle collision on a freeway north of Phoenix early Monday, authorities said. The three-vehicle crash closed northbound Interstate 17 past New River at Table Mesa Road shortly before 4 a.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
YCSO Seek’s Public Help On Missing Juvenile
Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in locating Mercedes Acosta. Mercedes ran away from the area of Don Carlos in Prescott Valley at around 7pm on October 9, 2022. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, grey sweatpants, and flip flops. Please contact Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office or Yavapai Silent Witness if you have any information on the whereabouts.
Three Grand Canyon University students killed in wrong-way crash near Phoenix
Three Grand Canyon University students were killed in a wrong-way crash north of Phoenix Monday morning, according to the school. The students were all freshmen at GCU. The three teens —Abriauna Hoffman of Clarkston, Washington, 18-year-old Magdalyn Ogden of Clarkston, Washington, and 19-year-old Elaine Balberdi of Kula, Hawaii — were in one of the vehicles that were hit.
Three Injured in Off-Highway Vehicle Rollover in Walker – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office
Last night at approximately 9 pm Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) rollover at the 5-points intersection off Big Bug Mesa Road and Poland Road in Prescott. An OHV with four adult occupants rolled over on its side, resulting in multiple injuries. One woman whose...
Police: Fentanyl found in Phoenix baby after being found unconscious by parents
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix baby boy is recovering after being found unconscious due to what officials believe was an overdose of fentanyl on Sunday. Phoenix police responded around 2 p.m. to an apartment complex near 79th Avenue and McDowell Road after parents found their infant unconscious. When officers arrived, they found him still unconscious and struggling to breathe. Officers gave the boy Narcan to stabilize him until medics took him to the hospital. During routine tests, hospital staff discovered fentanyl in his system. Police say the boy is recovering and should survive.
2 Phoenix men badly injured in a shooting next to a restaurant, police say
PHOENIX - Two men were badly injured in a shooting next to a Phoenix restaurant on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 8, the police department said. The shooting happened near 9th Avenue and Dobbins Road. That's where two men were found with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital...
Officer injured during fight at Mesa doughnut shop
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A police officer was injured after trying to stop a fight at a Dunkin’ Donuts in Mesa Saturday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m. Mesa police received a call about a person trying to fight customers inside a Dunkin’ Donuts near Power and McDowell road. They found the person involved and tried to make an arrest when a struggle began. One of the officers injured his shoulder in the fight with the suspect. Police say their officers used a taser to restrain the person. They were then able to arrest the suspect and took them into custody.
Phoenix antique store employees chase after theft suspects, owner calling it a 'scene out of a movie'
PHOENIX - Theft, video evidence, and a chase ending in an arrest – that’s how a Phoenix business owner describes what happened at her antique store. Antique Gatherings owner, Amanda, says as a business owner, she expects shoplifting to happen, but what she didn't expect was seeing the suspects come back, and then running after them to get an arrest.
Two hospitalized after multiple vehicle crash in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A multiple-vehicle crash sent two people to the hospital Saturday afternoon. The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lane of the U.S. 60 near the Val Vista exit in Mesa. Police say the accident involved three vehicles and a pedestrian. First responders arrived at the scene and took two people to the hospital. The status of their injuries is unknown.
Federal agents arrest 3 men, seize about 430,000 fentanyl pills in Avondale
PHOENIX – Three men, including two from the Valley, face the possibility of life in prison for their alleged roles in a fentanyl trafficking ring, federal authorities said Tuesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said Avondale’s Carlos Alberto Castro-Ruiz, 27, Phoenix’s Alexander Ortega-Islas, 22, and...
Phoenix junkyard fire calls for large response from firefighters
PHOENIX - Many were wondering what sent a black plume of smoke into the air in Phoenix on Sunday, Oct. 9. The Phoenix Fire Department says it was a junkyard fire that called for a three-alarm response, meaning extra crews were needed to knock the fire down. The blaze broke...
NB I-17 reopens near New River after wrong-way crash leaves 2 dead, 4 others seriously hurt
NEW RIVER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash involving three vehicles has closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 17 on the north end of the Valley early Monday morning. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash involved a wrong-way driver. That alleged wrong-way crash survived the crash and was being treated at an area hospital. And troopers later confirmed that two people in one of the other vehicles died. Three others were transported to an area hospital. Investigators are still working on learning if impairment was a factor in the crash.
Man dead after early morning shooting in Avondale
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after an early morning shooting on Saturday in Avondale. Avondale Police officers said they got a call about a shooting in a neighborhood near Elwood Street and El Mirage Road around 3:17 a.m. When officers showed up, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
Pedestrian killed in crash near 16th Street & Osborn Road
A man is dead after being hit by a car near 16th Street and Osborn Road. Police do believe that impairment was a factor.
Comments / 4