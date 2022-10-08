Read full article on original website
FDA Approves Furosemide Injection for At-Home Treatment of Congestion in Chronic Heart Failure
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved furosemide injection 80 mg/ 10 mL (FUROSCIX) for the at-home treatment of congestion in patients with chronic heart failure. Announced on October 10 in a statement from scPharmaceuticals, the approval adds to the armamentarium available for prescribers managing worsening heart failure,...
Acute Viral Hepatitis Incidence Rate Decreasing Since 1990
The estimated annual percentage change was signficiantly associated with a baseline age-standardized incidence rate of less than 5500 per 100,000 individuals. Trends for acute viral hepatitis (AVH) have generally decreased since 1990, according to new research. A team, led by Guoqing Ouyang, Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, Liuzhou People’s Hospital affiliated...
Annual Stimulant Prescriptions Have Doubled In Adolescents Since 2008
A retrospective analysis of controlled drug dispensation shows conflicting rates of prescriptions to teenagers and young adults. Prescriptions for controlled stimulants among adolescents and young adults have increased significantly in the US since 2008. In a new research letter assessing the recent trends of controlled medication prescriptions for young Americans,...
Anti-VEGF Therapy for ROP May Be Associated with Incident Pulmonary Hypertension
New data indicate a statistically not significant increase in the rate of treatment for PH, but investigators stress its potential clinical importance. Anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) therapy for retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) was associated with a statistically not significant increase in the rate of treatment for pulmonary hypertension (PH), compared with laser treatment.
Rare Disease Report Podcast: Newborn Screening Awareness and Novel Diagnostic Tool
Catherine Nester, RN, and Dr. Stephen Kingsmore, discuss the pivotal role of newborn screening in diagnosing rare diseases along with the impact that BeginNGS can have on the future of rare disease medicine. Newborn screening is a crucial aspect of diagnosing and subsequently treating rare disease, because genetic components are...
Racial Disparities in Healthcare Observed in Patients With Alzheimer’s, Related Dementias
Research suggests disparities between racial and ethnic groups exist among patients with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. A recent study highlighted disparities in patient-reported healthcare quality between racial and ethnic groups for patients 65 years or older with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias (ADRD). The disparities between groups...
Study Highlights Major Causes, Management of Allergic Contact Dermatitis Cases
A recent cohort study of 20 emergency departments assessed allergic contact dermatitis cases. A retrospective study examined the major causes and management strategies of allergic contact dermatitis (ACD) cases in 20 emergency departments (EDs) throughout the city of Melbourne, Australia. Around 4900 different chemicals have been pointed out as the...
SCD: Unmet Needs, Prevalence, and Burden of Disease
Biree Andemariam, MD: I wanted to then now ask Mattthew Heeney. That’s a bit of an unmet need, right, in sickle cell disease? Now, let’s talk about unmet needs. But also, talk about the prevalence and the burden of sickle cell disease. What do we know about that? Both in the US and globally.
Tralokinumab Treatment for Atopic Dermatitis Not Associated With COVID-19 Severity
A recent study confirmed the safety of tralokinumab with regard to COVID-19 and related vaccinations. Research suggests that tralokinumab treatment for patients with severe atopic dermatitis (AD) does not interfere with SARS-CoV-2 vaccinations or increase COVID-19 severity. Tralokinumab is an IgG4 monoclonal antibody used as a therapy to neutralize interleukin...
Improvement in Dermatomyositis Observed in Patients Given Intravenous Immune Globulin
Researchers evaluated the use of IVIG for patients with the rare autoimmune disorder dermatomyositis. A recent study found that a significant number of patients given intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) for dermatomyositis saw improvement. Prior to the study, the use of IVIG had not been extensively evaluated in patients with dermatomyositis,...
Phase 3 STELLAR Trial Indicates Efficacy of Sotatercept for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
Sotatercept added to background therapy demonstrated significant improvement in exercise capacity compared to placebo. Today, positive top-line results were announced from the Phase 3 STELLAR trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of sotatercept for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The investigational activin receptor type IIA-Fc (ActRIIA-Fc) fusion protein...
Several Pollutants Linked to Increased IBS Incidence Rate
An increase of 1 microgram/m3 in PM2.5 or 1% in toxic releases equates to an increase in the IBS incidence rate of about 0.02 cases per 100 person-years. Various pollutants increase the incidence rate of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in communities. A team, led by Philip N. Okafor, MD, MPH,...
Insulin Use May Predict the Development of Diabetic Retinopathy
Multivariable models suggest the leading markers of incident DR and progression to PDR were duration of diabetes and use of insulin. Among people with type 2 diabetes (T2D) attending diabetic retinopathy (DR) screening in Denmark, markers including insulin use were important predictors for the development of present, incident, and progressive DR.
