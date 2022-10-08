ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hcplive.com

Acute Viral Hepatitis Incidence Rate Decreasing Since 1990

The estimated annual percentage change was signficiantly associated with a baseline age-standardized incidence rate of less than 5500 per 100,000 individuals. Trends for acute viral hepatitis (AVH) have generally decreased since 1990, according to new research. A team, led by Guoqing Ouyang, Department of Hepatobiliary Surgery, Liuzhou People’s Hospital affiliated...
HEALTH
hcplive.com

Annual Stimulant Prescriptions Have Doubled In Adolescents Since 2008

A retrospective analysis of controlled drug dispensation shows conflicting rates of prescriptions to teenagers and young adults. Prescriptions for controlled stimulants among adolescents and young adults have increased significantly in the US since 2008. In a new research letter assessing the recent trends of controlled medication prescriptions for young Americans,...
HEALTH
hcplive.com

Anti-VEGF Therapy for ROP May Be Associated with Incident Pulmonary Hypertension

New data indicate a statistically not significant increase in the rate of treatment for PH, but investigators stress its potential clinical importance. Anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) therapy for retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) was associated with a statistically not significant increase in the rate of treatment for pulmonary hypertension (PH), compared with laser treatment.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Safety#Drugs#Foodsafety#General Health#Faers#Yale School Of Medicine#Mhs
hcplive.com

Racial Disparities in Healthcare Observed in Patients With Alzheimer’s, Related Dementias

Research suggests disparities between racial and ethnic groups exist among patients with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. A recent study highlighted disparities in patient-reported healthcare quality between racial and ethnic groups for patients 65 years or older with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias (ADRD). The disparities between groups...
HEALTH
hcplive.com

SCD: Unmet Needs, Prevalence, and Burden of Disease

Biree Andemariam, MD: I wanted to then now ask Mattthew Heeney. That’s a bit of an unmet need, right, in sickle cell disease? Now, let’s talk about unmet needs. But also, talk about the prevalence and the burden of sickle cell disease. What do we know about that? Both in the US and globally.
HEALTH
hcplive.com

Tralokinumab Treatment for Atopic Dermatitis Not Associated With COVID-19 Severity

A recent study confirmed the safety of tralokinumab with regard to COVID-19 and related vaccinations. Research suggests that tralokinumab treatment for patients with severe atopic dermatitis (AD) does not interfere with SARS-CoV-2 vaccinations or increase COVID-19 severity. Tralokinumab is an IgG4 monoclonal antibody used as a therapy to neutralize interleukin...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
hcplive.com

Phase 3 STELLAR Trial Indicates Efficacy of Sotatercept for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension

Sotatercept added to background therapy demonstrated significant improvement in exercise capacity compared to placebo. Today, positive top-line results were announced from the Phase 3 STELLAR trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of sotatercept for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). The investigational activin receptor type IIA-Fc (ActRIIA-Fc) fusion protein...
SCIENCE
hcplive.com

Several Pollutants Linked to Increased IBS Incidence Rate

An increase of 1 microgram/m3 in PM2.5 or 1% in toxic releases equates to an increase in the IBS incidence rate of about 0.02 cases per 100 person-years. Various pollutants increase the incidence rate of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) in communities. A team, led by Philip N. Okafor, MD, MPH,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
hcplive.com

Insulin Use May Predict the Development of Diabetic Retinopathy

Multivariable models suggest the leading markers of incident DR and progression to PDR were duration of diabetes and use of insulin. Among people with type 2 diabetes (T2D) attending diabetic retinopathy (DR) screening in Denmark, markers including insulin use were important predictors for the development of present, incident, and progressive DR.
