Dayton, OH

Daily Advocate

Quarter auction for Bucklew family

GREENVILLE —On Sept. 29, Karen Bucklew, of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly in an auto accident. She was heavily involved in community activities, including Cub Scouts, Band Boosters and 4-H. Bucklew volunteered her time working with children as a 4-H advisor, and she worked hard with the Darke County Rabbit Committee to ensure that 4-H members had a memorable fair every year. Her presence in these activities will be greatly missed.
GREENVILLE, OH
dayton247now.com

First Financial Bank launches Dayton food drive

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - First Financial Bank has joined the call to action for World Food Day 2022 by launching local food drives at its financial centers in the Miami Valley. The food drives, which will be held from October 11-21, asks for nonperishable food items to be dropped off at all First Financial locations in the region during normal business hours.
DAYTON, OH
bluebonnetnews.com

Dayton city manager to remain as DCDC director

An effort to remove Dayton City Manager Steve Floyd as executive director of the Dayton Community Development Corporation failed to gain momentum at Monday night’s DCDC board meeting. The board tabled a motion on the terms of the interlocal agreement and it will be revisited at a future meeting.
DAYTON, OH
daytonlocal.com

Things to do in Dayton this weekend | Oct 14-16, 2022

FRIDAY, OCT 14 - SUNDAY, OCT 16. TEDxDayton returns to the Victoria Theatre this Friday featuring local speakers with presentations designed to inspire awe, wonder, and curiosity. Oktoberfest at The Greene this Saturday featuring with cold beer, German food, and live music from local "dancey rock" band Spungewurthy. Thomas Rhett...
DAYTON, OH
wyso.org

License reinstatement program boosts child support payments

The coronavirus led to a steep drop in child support payments. That’s why the Montgomery County Child Support Enforcement Agency offered a program to encourage parents to get caught up during Child Support Awareness Month in August. The new program helped those who are behind on child support payments...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Local legends to be inducted into Dayton Region Walk of Fame today

DAYTON — Six area people and groups will be honored today and inducted into the Dayton Region Walk of Fame. The Dayton Region Walk of Fame Class offers a mix of individuals with outstanding achievements in the categories of arts, culture, education, invention, science, military, community service, significant personal achievement, entertainment, media and philanthropy.
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Cancer center officially open

Sarah Jones, left to right, Wilson Health Cancer Center Manager; Dr Robert McDevitt, chief medical officer at Wilson Heath; Mark Klosterman, CEO Wilson Health; and Dr Tarec Sabagh, oncologist at Wilson Health, cut the ribbon officially opening the new cancer center on Oct. 5. Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst tours...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Creative kraut, crafts bring crowds to Waynesville for Sauerkraut Fest

WAYNESVILLE — Big crowds enjoyed crisp fall temperatures and sunshine Saturday for the kickoff of the 52nd annual Sauerkraut Festival in Waynesville. North Main Street was bustling with vendors, food tents and festival-goers. Waynesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kelly Miller said she anticipates record-breaking attendance for the festival that touts six-figure crowds for the weekend.
WAYNESVILLE, OH
dayton.com

Artist search underway for public memorial to honor Dayton mass shooting victims

An artist search is underway for a public memorial for the victims of the mass shooting more than three years ago in Dayton’s historic Oregon District. The 8/4 Memorial Committee is seeking artists, artist teams, designers or architects to design a public artwork to serve as a remembrance of the tragic events of Aug. 4, 2019, when a shooter killed nine people and wounded 27.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Warren Co. Career Center lockdown lifted following threat

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A lockdown at the Warren County Career Center has been lifted after a threat was made on the main campus. Police were called to the trade school on OH-48 in Lebanon around 11:30 a.m. The Warren County Career Center sent a statement that said: Around noon today, we were made […]
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Troy native, area firefighter posthumously honored

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Troy native and former Harrison Township Fire Department member was posthumously honored this weekend on October 8 and 9. According to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), Clay R. Westfall is being remembered this weekend at the National Fallen Firefighters’ Memorial at the National Fire Academy Campus in Emmitsburg, Maryland. […]
TROY, OH

