Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
New Permanent Costco Closure AnnouncedJoel EisenbergSpringdale, OH
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New LocationCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
Downtown Dayton's First Friday, Fall Edition! Things to do this Friday, October 7, 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
Daily Advocate
Quarter auction for Bucklew family
GREENVILLE —On Sept. 29, Karen Bucklew, of Greenville, passed away unexpectedly in an auto accident. She was heavily involved in community activities, including Cub Scouts, Band Boosters and 4-H. Bucklew volunteered her time working with children as a 4-H advisor, and she worked hard with the Darke County Rabbit Committee to ensure that 4-H members had a memorable fair every year. Her presence in these activities will be greatly missed.
Dayton Metro Library to offer rotating schedule of food pantries at 10 locations
DAYTON — The Dayton Metro Library has partnered with The Foodbank to become an official Pantry Partner location in Montgomery County. Ten select branch locations will open a monthly rotating schedule beginning Monday Oct. 17. Adults in need of food assistance who live in Montgomery County will be eligible...
dayton247now.com
First Financial Bank launches Dayton food drive
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - First Financial Bank has joined the call to action for World Food Day 2022 by launching local food drives at its financial centers in the Miami Valley. The food drives, which will be held from October 11-21, asks for nonperishable food items to be dropped off at all First Financial locations in the region during normal business hours.
bluebonnetnews.com
Dayton city manager to remain as DCDC director
An effort to remove Dayton City Manager Steve Floyd as executive director of the Dayton Community Development Corporation failed to gain momentum at Monday night’s DCDC board meeting. The board tabled a motion on the terms of the interlocal agreement and it will be revisited at a future meeting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
daytonlocal.com
Things to do in Dayton this weekend | Oct 14-16, 2022
FRIDAY, OCT 14 - SUNDAY, OCT 16. TEDxDayton returns to the Victoria Theatre this Friday featuring local speakers with presentations designed to inspire awe, wonder, and curiosity. Oktoberfest at The Greene this Saturday featuring with cold beer, German food, and live music from local "dancey rock" band Spungewurthy. Thomas Rhett...
dayton.com
Dayton Funk Center delivers in creative ways as it pursues home for museum
Goal is sharing history of Dayton funk with the world. After being forced to vacate its spot in the Fire Blocks District in 2019, the Dayton Funk Music Hall of Fame has been without a physical location but that hasn’t stopped David R. Webb. The president and CEO of...
wyso.org
License reinstatement program boosts child support payments
The coronavirus led to a steep drop in child support payments. That’s why the Montgomery County Child Support Enforcement Agency offered a program to encourage parents to get caught up during Child Support Awareness Month in August. The new program helped those who are behind on child support payments...
dayton.com
17 family-friendly fall activities from pumpkin picking to hayrides to enjoy the season
The Dayton region is packed with seasonal fun. Picking the perfect pumpkin or wandering through a challenging corn maze, enjoying a hayride or a mouthwatering seasonal dessert, family fun is plentiful in fall. And while haunted houses illicit shrieks and screams, fall can also be the season of smiles and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dayton.com
Special trick-or-treat events planned at Dayton-area museum, malls, churches
Saturday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 1100 Spaatz St., Wright-Patterson AFB, OH 45433. A trunk or treat day with fun and spooky activities for kids of all ages - Troops & Treats at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.
dayton.com
Man walking from Fairfield to Great American Ball Park did it in 7 hours
Eric Judd created a GoFundMe account, wants to raise at least $5,000 for the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields. For the second consecutive year, a Butler County man made the 20-plus-mile trek on foot from his home to Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati in support of the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields.
Celina Police Department to hold ‘Shop with a Cop’ program in December
The Celina Police Department’s ‘Shop with a Cop program’ is the recipient for the 2022 Mercer Savings Bank Giving Mission sponsored through the Grand Lake Law Enforcement Association, according to the Mercer Savings Bank website. The Shop with a Cop program allows any child under the age...
Beavercreek seeks submissions for new park name
Residents of Beavercreek can submit name suggestions through the city's website. The deadline to submit is Friday, Oct. 28.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox 19
Lakota school board stops public comment at meetings amid superintendent controversy
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio - The school board that oversees one of the largest districts in the Tri-State, Lakota Local Schools, voted 4-1 Monday night to stop the public comment portion of its meetings amid an ongoing controversy involving its superintendent. School Board Member Darbi Boddy was the lone vote against...
Local legends to be inducted into Dayton Region Walk of Fame today
DAYTON — Six area people and groups will be honored today and inducted into the Dayton Region Walk of Fame. The Dayton Region Walk of Fame Class offers a mix of individuals with outstanding achievements in the categories of arts, culture, education, invention, science, military, community service, significant personal achievement, entertainment, media and philanthropy.
Sidney Daily News
Cancer center officially open
Sarah Jones, left to right, Wilson Health Cancer Center Manager; Dr Robert McDevitt, chief medical officer at Wilson Heath; Mark Klosterman, CEO Wilson Health; and Dr Tarec Sabagh, oncologist at Wilson Health, cut the ribbon officially opening the new cancer center on Oct. 5. Shelby County Commissioner Tony Bornhorst tours...
dayton.com
Creative kraut, crafts bring crowds to Waynesville for Sauerkraut Fest
WAYNESVILLE — Big crowds enjoyed crisp fall temperatures and sunshine Saturday for the kickoff of the 52nd annual Sauerkraut Festival in Waynesville. North Main Street was bustling with vendors, food tents and festival-goers. Waynesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kelly Miller said she anticipates record-breaking attendance for the festival that touts six-figure crowds for the weekend.
dayton.com
Artist search underway for public memorial to honor Dayton mass shooting victims
An artist search is underway for a public memorial for the victims of the mass shooting more than three years ago in Dayton’s historic Oregon District. The 8/4 Memorial Committee is seeking artists, artist teams, designers or architects to design a public artwork to serve as a remembrance of the tragic events of Aug. 4, 2019, when a shooter killed nine people and wounded 27.
Warren Co. Career Center lockdown lifted following threat
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A lockdown at the Warren County Career Center has been lifted after a threat was made on the main campus. Police were called to the trade school on OH-48 in Lebanon around 11:30 a.m. The Warren County Career Center sent a statement that said: Around noon today, we were made […]
Troy native, area firefighter posthumously honored
TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Troy native and former Harrison Township Fire Department member was posthumously honored this weekend on October 8 and 9. According to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), Clay R. Westfall is being remembered this weekend at the National Fallen Firefighters’ Memorial at the National Fire Academy Campus in Emmitsburg, Maryland. […]
The dangers of a scrap yard fire in your community
Scrap yards present their own challenges when it comes to fighting fires. They usually contain highly flammable materials that can burn for hours, stressing resources, increasing demand for manpower, and water.
Comments / 0