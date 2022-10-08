Baked brie cheese recalled due to ongoing Listeria concerns

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Have you purchased any cheese recently? You might want to check the label, as more brands of cheese products have been recalled due to health concerns.

The company Old Europe Cheese, Inc., has expanded its voluntary cheese recall due to continued concerns over Listeria contamination. The recall now includes several baked Brie cheese products sold at multiple grocery stores.

Listeria, or listeria monocytogenes, can cause serious infections resulting in high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

In addition to products from the initial recall from September, the following products are now being added:

Culinary Tour, 8 oz. plain baked brie

Culinary Tour, 11 oz. cranberry baked brie

La Bonne Vie, 8 oz. plain baked brie

La Bonnie Vie, 11 oz. cranberry baked brie

Lidl, 8 oz. plain baked brie

Lidl, 11 oz. cranberry baked brie

Lidl, 11 oz. fig baked brie

Primo Taglio, 8 oz. plain baked brie

Reny Picot, 8 oz. plain baked brie

Reny Picot, 11 oz. cranberry baked brie

Reny Picot, 11 oz. apple baked brie

Reny Picot, 11 oz. fig baked brie

The Food and Drug Administration is advising anyone who recently bought these products to not eat them and instead to throw them away. Listeria can also survive in refrigerators and spread to other food and surfaces, so if you bought any impacted products, take extra care to thoroughly clean and disinfect surfaces, containers and food that may have come in contact with the contaminated cheese.

For questions about the recall, you can call Old Europe Cheese at 269-925-5003 , ext. 335. This number is available on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST.

If more specific information about this recall, visit the Food and Drug Administration’s website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.