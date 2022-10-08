ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baked brie cheese recalled due to ongoing Listeria concerns

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — Have you purchased any cheese recently? You might want to check the label, as more brands of cheese products have been recalled due to health concerns.

The company Old Europe Cheese, Inc., has expanded its voluntary cheese recall due to continued concerns over Listeria contamination. The recall now includes several baked Brie cheese products sold at multiple grocery stores.

Listeria, or listeria monocytogenes, can cause serious infections resulting in high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

In addition to products from the initial recall from September, the following products are now being added:

  • Culinary Tour, 8 oz. plain baked brie
  • Culinary Tour, 11 oz. cranberry baked brie
  • La Bonne Vie, 8 oz. plain baked brie
  • La Bonnie Vie, 11 oz. cranberry baked brie
  • Lidl, 8 oz. plain baked brie
  • Lidl, 11 oz. cranberry baked brie
  • Lidl, 11 oz. fig baked brie
  • Primo Taglio, 8 oz. plain baked brie
  • Reny Picot, 8 oz. plain baked brie
  • Reny Picot, 11 oz. cranberry baked brie
  • Reny Picot, 11 oz. apple baked brie
  • Reny Picot, 11 oz. fig baked brie

The Food and Drug Administration is advising anyone who recently bought these products to not eat them and instead to throw them away. Listeria can also survive in refrigerators and spread to other food and surfaces, so if you bought any impacted products, take extra care to thoroughly clean and disinfect surfaces, containers and food that may have come in contact with the contaminated cheese.

For questions about the recall, you can call Old Europe Cheese at 269-925-5003 , ext. 335. This number is available on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. EST.

If more specific information about this recall, visit the Food and Drug Administration’s website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

