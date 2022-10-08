ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colgate Edges Field Hockey, 2-1

HAMILTON, N.Y. (October 11, 2022) – Colgate College scored both goals in the opening quarter and made them stand the rest of the way in posting a 2-1 victory over Stonehill College in a non-conference field hockey matchup at Tyler's Field this afternoon. Highlights. Stonehill sophomore Shannon Conte played...
