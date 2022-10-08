ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

3 trades Patriots should consider making before the deadline

The New England Patriots have had a shaky start to the season thus far, but things could be worse. With Mac Jones on the roster, things are promising at the quarterback position. Even if Jones isn’t an elite QB, he has shown that he can hang in the league as a mid-tier starter at worst. With that being said, since Jones is on a rookie contract, the Patriots should take advantage and make a move to bolster the roster, while the opportunity to do so is affordable.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’

FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination...
NESN

What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Blowout Win Over Lions

The New England Patriots’ game plan against the Detroit Lions worked to perfection. Facing the NFL’s highest-scoring offense, the Patriots pitched a shutout, stopped the Lions on all six of their fourth-down conversion attempts, scored a defensive touchdown, won the turnover battle and got a monster game out of running back Rhamondre Stevenson (25 carries, 161 yards), all while third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe played mistake-free football behind a dominant offensive line.
NFL Analysis Network

Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker

The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
MLive.com

Why the Detroit Lions benched longtime starting cornerback Amani Oruwariye

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Amani Oruwariye is playing like one of the worst cornerbacks in the league this season. By ProFootballFocus’ measure, he has been the worst cornerback in the league this season. With promising young cornerback Jerry Jacobs due back at the bye, and Jeff Okudah certainly not coming off the field, Oruwariye’s days in the starting lineup seemed like they could be numbered.
Tri-City Herald

Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick

As the Celtics gear up for opening night next Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, they must trim the roster down to a maximum of 15 players by Monday at 5 pm EST. View the original article to see embedded media. While Boston has one more preseason game left, a...
