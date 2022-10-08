Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
Related
Lions player taken off in ambulance responds to Patriots LB’s prayers
New England Patriots players were praying for Saivion Smith after the Detroit Lions defensive back was taken off the field in an ambulance Sunday. Now, there’s some good news: He responded to one of those prayers on social media. On Twitter, Smith responded to Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson, who...
3 trades Patriots should consider making before the deadline
The New England Patriots have had a shaky start to the season thus far, but things could be worse. With Mac Jones on the roster, things are promising at the quarterback position. Even if Jones isn’t an elite QB, he has shown that he can hang in the league as a mid-tier starter at worst. With that being said, since Jones is on a rookie contract, the Patriots should take advantage and make a move to bolster the roster, while the opportunity to do so is affordable.
Lions coach Dan Campbell is wrong. Detroit hasn't hit rock bottom and the sky isn't falling
Dan Campbell was emotional again after a 29-0 loss to the Patriots, but the Detroit Lions' forecast isn't as dire as it seems.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots, Odell Beckham Jr. Signing Rumors Keep ‘Pulling Us Back In’
FOXBORO — Autumn in New England is typically defined by brilliant foliage, pumpkin and apple picking and … rumors connecting the New England Patriots to wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. Amidst Bechkam’s acrimonious exit from the Cleveland Browns in late-October/early-November2021, many projected New England as a potential destination...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Blowout Win Over Lions
The New England Patriots’ game plan against the Detroit Lions worked to perfection. Facing the NFL’s highest-scoring offense, the Patriots pitched a shutout, stopped the Lions on all six of their fourth-down conversion attempts, scored a defensive touchdown, won the turnover battle and got a monster game out of running back Rhamondre Stevenson (25 carries, 161 yards), all while third-string rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe played mistake-free football behind a dominant offensive line.
Dungeon of Doom mailbag: On Dan Campbell’s job security and how Brad Holmes has left him hanging
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL through five games. Detroit has lost three straight, dropping to 1-4 heading into its bye week. And it hasn’t just been about the losses. The Lions lost two weeks ago while scoring 45 points,...
NFL Analysis Network
Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker
The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
MLive.com
Why the Detroit Lions benched longtime starting cornerback Amani Oruwariye
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Amani Oruwariye is playing like one of the worst cornerbacks in the league this season. By ProFootballFocus’ measure, he has been the worst cornerback in the league this season. With promising young cornerback Jerry Jacobs due back at the bye, and Jeff Okudah certainly not coming off the field, Oruwariye’s days in the starting lineup seemed like they could be numbered.
RELATED PEOPLE
Detroit Lions: The Athletic suggests trade to help save season
What trade does The Athletic suggest the Detroit Lions make?Should the Detroit Lions trade for Brian Flores?. Things have not gone as planned for the 2022 Detroit Lions as they are off to a 1-4 start as they head into their bye week. Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell said he...
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft: Where the Lions would be picking after Week 5
Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season is officially a wrap and our Detroit Lions suffered their fourth loss of the season by losing 29-0 to the New England Patriots. With the loss, the Lions are now 1-4 on the season, and they are currently in last place in the NFC North as they head into their bye week.
Patriots should make Pat Patriot helmets permanent, retire Gronk’s 87 | Matt Vautour
I’ll ask the question we’ve all been wondering:. Why not make New England’s Pat the Patriot throwback helmet their standard helmet again? It would look good. It would be popular and it would certainly sell a bunch of merchandise. The Flying Elvis logo is neither beloved nor...
There’s more to Patriots practice squad OL Sebastian Gutierrez than viral pizza story
FOXBOROUGH — A well-intentioned Facebook post, a local North Dakota news story, and a viral response had the headlines across the United States within a matter of hours. ”Patriots sign pizza shop employee Sebastian Gutierrez for offensive line”. Yes, Gutierrez had picked up some shifts at Uncle Maddio’s Pizza...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bill Belichick gets sentimental after coaching 400th game with the Patriots
"It’s been just awesome to see so many players and coaches come through here." Bill Belichick reached another milestone on Sunday. The NFL legend coached his 400th game with the Patriots in Week 5, which ended up being a 29-0 shutout win over the Lions. Following the win, Belichick...
Tri-City Herald
Celtics Waive Former First-Round Pick
As the Celtics gear up for opening night next Tuesday, Oct. 18, against the Sixers, they must trim the roster down to a maximum of 15 players by Monday at 5 pm EST. View the original article to see embedded media. While Boston has one more preseason game left, a...
Comments / 0