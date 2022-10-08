Read full article on original website
Related
azpm.org
Mexico sues 5 AZ gun shops
The government of Mexico is suing five Arizona gun shops — three in Tucson and one each in Yuma and Phoenix. In the suit, which officials say was filed in Tucson federal court Monday, Mexico alleges that the firearms dealers “participate systematically in the trafficking of weapons.”. Mexico...
12th annual Scary & Safe Trick-or-Treat event coming soon
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) announced that the "Scary & Safe Trick-or-Treat" event is on Halloween night. The post 12th annual Scary & Safe Trick-or-Treat event coming soon appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances continue to increase for the weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A drying and warming trend will be the main story for the rest of this week. Lingering shower and thunderstorm activity will be limited to the western portions of the CWA in higher terrain of Riverside and Imperial Counties for today. Otherwise, focus will continue to be on the evolution of what is to come this weekend, where the return of isolated to scattered showers and storms look likely at this point.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona Governor plans to fill border wall gaps in Cochise County with shipping containers
After plugging holes in the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Yuma with shipping containers, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is now looking to do the same in Cochise County. One hundred and thirty double-stacked shipping containers now cover more than 3,800 feet of the previously open border, filling the gap between Yuma County and Mexico.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Oct. 6-Oct. 9
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9. 4:18 p.m.: A power line was damaged near Silsbee Road and Hacklemen Road. The pole was broken at the bottom and the structure was leaning; no power lines were touching the ground.
Local teacher and coach not formally charged
A local JV football coach and teacher booked on one count of aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation was back in court on October 10, 2022 but was not formally charged. The post Local teacher and coach not formally charged appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Man fatally shot in El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was found with a gunshot wound by the El Centro Police Department (ECPD) on Monday, October 10 around 12:45 a.m. According to the El Centro Police Department, the man was found on the 2300 block of South Fourth street in El Centro and had a gunshot wound.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny, clear week ahead, but potential strorms could be in play for weekend
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA,KECY) - The Desert Southwest will see quieter weather for much of the work. week. Beneath a ridge of high pressure, sunshine will warm us back above normal. By Thursday and Friday, the lower deserts, including Phoenix and Yuma, will reach the mid to upper 90s. Any isolated.
RELATED PEOPLE
thedesertreview.com
SR-78 lane closures near Glamis begin today
EL CENTRO — CalTrans maintenance crews will close Star Route 78 (SR-78) near the community of Glamis, from Gecko Road to Ted Kipt Road Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for pavement work, according to a press release. Work is expected to continue through mid-November. Eastbound...
Two arrested for attempting to smuggle over 60 pounds of fentanyl through Yuma
Two people were arrested after state troopers found over 60 pounds of suspected fentanyl were found in a car near Yuma, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS).
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Volleyball Falls Twice in Yuma
The Yavapai College volleyball team headed south this weekend for its final regular season road games with two matchups scheduled against the Arizona Western College Matadors. On Friday night, AWC swept the Roughriders before another scheduled matchup on Saturday afternoon in which AWC prevailed in four sets. The pair of losses pushes YC’s overall record to 4-11 and conference record to 2-5.
wufe967.com
Arizona woman faces sentencing in ballot harvesting case, lawyer asks for leniency
The lawyer for an Arizona woman who pled guilty to ballot abuse is asking a judge for leniency in sentencing her. Guillermina Fuentes, 66, pled guilty to one count of ballot abuse on June 2 and admitted to collecting four early voting ballots during the 2020 election and then giving them to Alma Juarez, who dropped them off at a polling place.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedesertreview.com
Cidney Roper crowned Brawley Cattle Call Queen
EL CENTRO — Although the suspense of who would take home the titles of the 66th Brawley Cattle Call Queen contest was not as heightened as usual, the glamour and talent of the four ladies vying for Queen, Teen Queen, Junior Queen and Little Miss was abundantly present. Cidney...
thedesertreview.com
EC police ask public's help in murder investigation
EL CENTRO — Officers from the El Centro Police Department responded to the 2300 block of South Fourth Street, Monday, October 10, around 12:45 a.m., regarding a report of gunshots, according to a ECPD press release. When the officers arrived, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound....
Comments / 0