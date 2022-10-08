ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Mexico sues 5 AZ gun shops

The government of Mexico is suing five Arizona gun shops — three in Tucson and one each in Yuma and Phoenix. In the suit, which officials say was filed in Tucson federal court Monday, Mexico alleges that the firearms dealers “participate systematically in the trafficking of weapons.”. Mexico...
TUCSON, AZ
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances continue to increase for the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A drying and warming trend will be the main story for the rest of this week. Lingering shower and thunderstorm activity will be limited to the western portions of the CWA in higher terrain of Riverside and Imperial Counties for today. Otherwise, focus will continue to be on the evolution of what is to come this weekend, where the return of isolated to scattered showers and storms look likely at this point.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Yuma, AZ
Yuma, AZ
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office: Oct. 6-Oct. 9

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9. 4:18 p.m.: A power line was damaged near Silsbee Road and Hacklemen Road. The pole was broken at the bottom and the structure was leaning; no power lines were touching the ground.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Local teacher and coach not formally charged

A local JV football coach and teacher booked on one count of aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation was back in court on October 10, 2022 but was not formally charged.  The post Local teacher and coach not formally charged appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
Man fatally shot in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A man was found with a gunshot wound by the El Centro Police Department (ECPD) on Monday, October 10 around 12:45 a.m. According to the El Centro Police Department, the man was found on the 2300 block of South Fourth street in El Centro and had a gunshot wound.
EL CENTRO, CA
SR-78 lane closures near Glamis begin today

EL CENTRO — CalTrans maintenance crews will close Star Route 78 (SR-78) near the community of Glamis, from Gecko Road to Ted Kipt Road Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for pavement work, according to a press release. Work is expected to continue through mid-November. Eastbound...
EL CENTRO, CA
Yavapai College Volleyball Falls Twice in Yuma

The Yavapai College volleyball team headed south this weekend for its final regular season road games with two matchups scheduled against the Arizona Western College Matadors. On Friday night, AWC swept the Roughriders before another scheduled matchup on Saturday afternoon in which AWC prevailed in four sets. The pair of losses pushes YC’s overall record to 4-11 and conference record to 2-5.
YUMA, AZ
Cidney Roper crowned Brawley Cattle Call Queen

EL CENTRO — Although the suspense of who would take home the titles of the 66th Brawley Cattle Call Queen contest was not as heightened as usual, the glamour and talent of the four ladies vying for Queen, Teen Queen, Junior Queen and Little Miss was abundantly present. Cidney...
EL CENTRO, CA
EC police ask public's help in murder investigation

EL CENTRO — Officers from the El Centro Police Department responded to the 2300 block of South Fourth Street, Monday, October 10, around 12:45 a.m., regarding a report of gunshots, according to a ECPD press release. When the officers arrived, they located an adult male with a gunshot wound....
EL CENTRO, CA

