Mayfield (ankle) is seeking a second opinion on his injury in the hopes of playing Week 6 versus the Rams, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Mayfield is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the 49ers, and he's set for an MRI on Monday. If a high-ankle sprain is confirmed it seems all but unavoidable that Mayfield misses some time, but the quarterback is reportedly seeking a way to remain in the starting lineup Week 6. Given that Sam Darnold (ankle) is not on track to return from IR this week, it would fall to P.J. Walker to start versus Los Angeles if Mayfield is ultimately unable to go.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO