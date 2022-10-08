ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakridge, OR

Crews work to secure southern edge of the Cedar Creek Fire

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Crews are working to secure part of the Cedar Creek Fire that broke containment lines over the weekend. It happened along the southern edge, near Lucas Lake, due to dry fuels and higher temperatures. On Monday, firefighters used aircraft to drop water in the area, and...
UPDATE: DCSO responds to house fire in La Pine on Boundary Road

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: Authorities report that all evacuation levels are being dropped and that residents who were evacuated can now return to their homes. Officials say that some roads will remain closed as fire crews continue to work in the area. Original Story:. A house fire in...
Three arrested in Springfield neighborhood shooting

The Springfield Police Department has released details of a murder investigation started when a man was shot in a Springfield neighborhood October 4. Springfield Police say patrol officers responded to the 6100 block of Graystone Loop just before 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4 for a man with a gunshot would.
Oregon Ducks roll into their bye week

Oregon football has reached their bye week, with a record of 5 – 1, including 5 straight wins after their ugly week one loss to Georgia. But even though it seems the Ducks have turned it around there is still more they can improve on in this off week.
