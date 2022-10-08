Read full article on original website
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant celebrating 50th anniversary
El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant is celebrating their 50th year anniversary. Rebecca went down to the San Antonio staple to get a taste of some of their delicious food and drinks. El Chaparral Mexican Restaurant. 15103 Bandera Road. Helotes, Texas. (210) 695-8302.
Celebrities takeover the first Queens & Kings Horror Festival this weekend!
SAN ANTONIO – The very first Queens & Kings of Horror Festival will be debuting just in time for the Halloween season!. On Oct. 15 and 16, the Queens & Kings of Horror Festival will be at the Wonderland of the Americas, showcasing a blend of classic and modern-day “Scream Queens” and “Slasher Icons,” in addition to ten celebrity guests.
Many local leaders came together to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day at SAC
SAN ANTONIO – Many local leaders came together at San Antonio College to celebrate what's also known as Indigenous Peoples' Day. Members of the Tehuan band of Mission Indians of San Antonio along with the Society of Native Nations and Tribal Communities shared their cultures, songs, dances, and teachings.
San Antonio named as one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving
SAN ANTONIO - This is not a good list to be on. San Antonio is one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving, analysis shows. In fact, four of those five are Texas cities: Austin, El Paso, and Houston join San Antonio. Las Vegas comes in...
It's Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day
SAN ANTONIO – Monday is Columbus Day or Indigenous Peoples' Day, and because of that many students are off. Students in the Northeast ISD are off, along with SAISD, Judson, and Alamo Heights. Unfortunately, students in Northside ISD are in class. Post offices and banks will also be closed.
Uvalde families gain retired agents in their corner to help them fight for change
SAN ANTONIO - Several recently retired law enforcement officers are joining the Uvalde families to fight for transparency and accountability. For months, the families of the Uvalde victims have battled for accountability. Now, they have a couple of experienced troops on their side. "Antonio Hubbard. Retired deputy Special Agent in...
Man found with broken leg after being hit along North Side road
SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver on the North Side. The accident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Monday along Jones Maltsberger Road and Pinewood Lane. Police said a man was found lying on the side of the road with a...
Jocelyn Straus, local philanthropist and community leader has died at the age of 91
SAN ANTONIO - Jocelyn Straus, a local philanthropist and community leader has died in her home at 91. Jocelyn Levi Straus was one of San Antonio’s most successful community leaders and master fundraiser. She voluntarily raised millions of dollars to enhance the economic and cultural growth of San Antonio and South Texas.
Pregnant woman hears loud pop before fire destroys her rented home on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO - A pregnant woman made it out safely as her rented home went up in flames late Tuesday night. The fire started around 10:30 p.m. at a home off Fenfield Avenue near Southwest Military Drive on the Southwest Side. The woman told San Antonio Fire Department officials that...
LULAC denounces shooting of teen by San Antonio Police officer, holds chief responsible
SAN ANTONIO - Reaction is coming in after a San Antonio Police officer was charged in the shooting of a teenager in the parking lot of a North Side McDonald's. James Brennand, 27, turned himself in around 7 p.m. Tuesday to face two felony counts related to the shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu on Oct. 2. Brennand is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. There are two charges as both Erik Cantu and a passenger were in the car the night of the shooting.
Massive mulch fire shuts down South Side road in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A massive mulch fire has shut down South Side Road in New Braunfels. The New Braunfels Fire Department said the fire started around 1 a.m. Tuesday off Solms Road near Wald Road and Interstate 35 South. Fire officials said that two large mulch piles were found...
Two young people shot while skating at North Side skate park, suspects on the run
SAN ANTONIO – Police say two men are fighting for their life after being shot while skating at a park on the North Side of the city. Officers received a call at around 7:51 p.m. on the 1500 block of Fresno St. for a shooting in progress. When officers...
REWARD: Man threatens Target employee with pepper spray as he walks out with mountain bike
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for suspect who threatened someone at a Target store with pepper spray. The robbery took place around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 12 at the Target off Northwest Loop 410 near Blanco Road on the North Side. Police said the man stole some merchandise, including...
Man shoots other man in stomach with shotgun following argument
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot in the stomach following an argument in Far Northeast Bexar County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday at a home off Oval Meadows near Gibbs Sprawl Road. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said two men got into...
3-car accident shuts down Highway 90 near Lackland Air Force base
SAN ANTONIO - A head-on crash, involving three cars, shut down a Southwest Side highway early Tuesday morning, preventing access to Lackland Air Force base. The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. along U.S. Highway 90 and Military Drive. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies said three cars were involved in the accident....
REWARD: Police seeking suspect who ran over man riding a bicycle
SAN ANTONIO – The police are asking for public help in locating a suspect who ran over a man riding a bicycle. The incident happened Sept. 26, 2022, at around 1:32 a.m. on Enrique M. Barrera towards the West Side of town. According to officials, the victim, Henry Arizola,...
'Every breath is a struggle,' Teen on life support after being shot by police officer
SAN ANTONIO - A teenage boy is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times last week by a San Antonio Police officer while eating a hamburger with a female friend in the parking lot of a North Side McDonald's. The shooting took place around 10:30 p.m. on Oct....
Fired police officer released from jail after shooting teenagers in McDonald's parking lot
SAN ANTONIO - The fired San Antonio Police officer who shot a San Antonio teenager several times in a North Side McDonald's parking lot was arrested on Tuesday. This follows protests calling for just that. James Brennand, 27, turned himself in around 7:00 pm Tuesday night to face two felony...
Woman tells police she's being chased, found minutes later shot in the head
SAN ANTONIO – Police say a woman was shot in the back of the head while driving on the city’s Northwest Side early Monday morning. At approximately 3:34 a.m. police received a call from a woman who said she was being chased by someone. A few minutes later, a call was made by a passerby about an accident near the intersection of Fredericksburg and Gardina Road.
Charges filed against former officer who shot teen in McDonald's parking lot
SAN ANTONIO - Former San Antonio police officer James Brennand has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant in connection with the shooting of 17-year-old Erik Cantu, according to a press release. Brennand was terminated on Oct. 4. According to San Antonio Police Chief William...
