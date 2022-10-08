ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Player Ratings - Layton Stewart Inspired Liverpool U21's Hit Five Past Wolves

By Alex Caddick
 4 days ago

Liverpool U21's earned an emphatic 5-0 Premier League 2 victory of Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon, an incredible hattrick from Layton Stewart and a late brace from Oakley Cannonier proved too much for Wolves to handle.

Liverpool U21's side continued how they left off after an impressive 4-1 over Rangers in the UEFA Youth League in midweek, this time going one better, hitting five past Wolverhampton Wanderers. An incredible Layton Stewart hattrick was complemented by an Oakley Cannonier brace as the reds cruised to an impressive Premier League 2 win.

Player Ratings

Fabian Mrozek - 7

Liverpool's goalkeeper made some comfortable saves and claims, a relatively quiet day for him, but a clean sheet nonetheless.

Luca Stephenson - 6

Solid game for Stephenson who came in for injured Issac Mabaya, played his part in an all-around impressive defensive performance.

James Norris - 6

Offered good width with the team consistently seeking him as an outlet, and also displayed some good communication throughout the 90 minutes.

Jarell Quansah - 7

Made a series of great tackles and was a physical presence at centre half from start to finish, also a great outlet from set pieces.

Lee Jonas - 8

Made a great start to the game which went a long way in settling the reds during a highly contested first half. Passing range was brilliant, many positives to take away from his performance.

Dominic Corness - 7

Relatively quiet start but made all the right decisions in the game, carried out some good interceptions and displayed good vision to grab an assist.

Melkamu Frauendorf - 6

Didn't shy away from his defensive duties as a winger, great work rate for an attacker. Didn't cause too many issues in the final third before being replaced by Luke Chambers after the hour mark.

Bobby Clark - 8

Few missed place passes early on but got progressively better as the match went on,  showed outstanding tenacity and grabbed an assist after hunting down the ball and squared for Oakley Cannonier.

Layton Stewart - 10

Came alive in front of goal like all good strikers should. Smart first finish, a skilful chest and half volley for his second and a ludicrous long-range effort to catch the keeper off his line for the match ball. Enough said.

Jake Cain - 7

Made countless good runs from deep, applied good pressure and grabbed an assist for the opening goal. Solid display from the skipper.

Mateusz Musialowski - 6

A sharp start and a good early effort on goal, but didn't have much of an impact on the game as he and the coaching staff perhaps would have liked but a good shift. Was replaced by Ben Doak after 80 minutes.

Substitutions -

Luke Chambers - 6

Done well upon replacing Frauendorf after the hour mark, safe, secured and assured and proved to be a good substitution for Barry Lewtas.

Oakley Cannonier - 9

I can't quite believe a player has earned a rating so high after just over 10 minutes on the pitch, but here we are. A beautiful curled-in effort and a poachers finish got the substitute a brace. Natural finisher

Ben Doak - 6

Had a confident start after coming on for Musialowski in the 83rd minute, didn't quite have enough time to cause as many issues as midweek in the UEFA Youth League, but left a good impression with his assured cameo.

