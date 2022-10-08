Read full article on original website
yankodesign.com
This bench and coffee table is an interesting place for transient people and things
Not all seats are meant to encourage people to lounge for hours, and not all tables are designed to be permanent homes for stationery or decorations. There is furniture that is meant to be a brief oasis of rest for a person on the move or a temporary holding ground for stuff in transit. Benches, stools, side tables, and even coffee tables are examples of such furniture with impermanent functions, providing a comfortable pit stop that doesn’t require a longer commitment of time and effort. Just because people and things often pass them by doesn’t mean they don’t need to be attractive and interesting, and this combination of a bench and a coffee table is one such curious twist that seems to contradict its very name.
10 best modular shelving units to maximise your living space
Clutter-free living starts with decent storage, allowing us to free up important floor space while keeping our best-loved belongings safely tucked away yet easily accessible.If you’re working with an uneven wall or you’re looking to kit out an attic room, modular shelving allows you to create an (almost) bespoke solution that works around those unconventional dimensions: think triangular loft spaces that require wall-hung storage between the eaves, or period homes that could do without furniture drawing attention to slanting ceilings.Rarely will a free-standing bookshelf reach the full width of your living space, but with modular shelving, you can create a...
yankodesign.com
Light is a minimalist watch concept that has a bit of 80s TRON charm
Watches were originally invented to be able to tell the time whenever and wherever we are, but they have evolved to become fashion pieces and lifestyle choices over the decades. Even without considering smartwatches that can have a multitude of different faces, watches now come in a variety of designs that do more than just tell the time. In fact, there are some designs that make it harder to tell the time at a glance but are so eye-catching, attractive, or intriguing that it’s difficult to give them a pass. This minimalist watch concept design does make it a chore to guess even the hour beyond 3, 6, 9, and 12, but its play on the contrast between dark and light gives it a particular visual character that some sci-fi and pop culture fans might associate with TRON’s iconic design.
Parachute Home Launches Living Room Furniture Collection on the Heels of Their Bed Frame Success
After eight years of transforming our bedrooms and bathrooms, Parachute Home is now launching a 15-piece living room collection. This release marks the brand’s first foray into the world of furniture beyond the bedroom. The Los Angeles–based home brand found success last year with its inaugural furniture line of upholstered bed frames, wooden nightstands, and sculptural benches, so broadening its offerings to include sink-right-in sofas, statement coffee tables, and lamps was an obvious next step.
yankodesign.com
Bath essentials brand, Casamera are now entering the sleep industry with state-of-the-art blankets and slippers
The sleek blanket and home slippers come with Casamera’s iconic waffle-weave pattern, giving you soft comfort while keeping you warm in the winters and cool in the summers. I don’t imagine bath towels and blankets have too many overlaps. Sure, they’re supposed to be comfortable and breathable, but a bath towel is also made to exfoliate and absorb water… and a blanket, to regulate temperatures. However, it seems like Casamera’s design and research team may have stumbled upon the perfect blanket design, and hint – the inspiration came from their league of superfans who requested the brand to create a blanket with the same iconic weave.
I’m an interior design pro – 5 mistakes that make your home look cheap, including how you hang your curtains
EVER wondered if you were inadvertently making your home look cheap?. One interior design pro set the record straight on which home design faux-pas could be cheapening your home. Reynard Lowell is a design enthusiast and digital content creator. He took to YouTube to share his top five home design...
tinyhousetalk.com
Casa Mia Tiny House with a Two Bedroom Second Floor
The 34′ Casa Mia shines with its two-bedroom loft that allows for full walking headroom, making it much more like a second floor. You climb the staircase from the kitchen and first enter the smaller bedroom, which has a full wall of separation from the following room that can fit a king bed.
Clever dog rearranges furniture and makes herself perfect double bed
A brainy pooch rearranged living room furniture to create the perfect, cosy double bed for herself to sleep in. Footage shows Polly, a greyhound, deciding that one dog bed was not enough for her to curl up on, dragging two beds together from opposite sides of the room. Owners Yvonne...
DIY dad! Father-of-three reveals incredible kitchen transformation for £4,000 after he crafted his own cabinets from MDF and installed a kitchen island
A father has revealed his incredible kitchen transformation for just £4,000 - after he crafted his own cabinets from MDF and installed a kitchen island. Adam Stephens, 40, from Surrey, made his own cabinets and kitchen island out of raw materials and fitted them himself to save money during the pandemic.
yankodesign.com
Sleek luxury chess set gives a minimal twist to this traditional game
I’m not really a chess fan. While I did enjoy bingeing The Queen’s Gamit and I would occasionally keep up with news about grand masters (since a lot of my countrymen seem to be great at it), you won’t catch me playing a game on a lazy Saturday afternoon or even watching people play it on YouTube or Facebook. What I do appreciate are those chess sets that have been intricately carved and created. This one that we’ve spotted will appeal to the minimalist chess fan, at least those that can spare almost $3,000.
yankodesign.com
These minimal handcrafted wooden lighting designs feature a split in the timber
Australi-based Sabu Studio designed a series of lighting designs called ‘Onu’. The Onu series features a pendant, as well as a floor light – beautiful handmade specimens crafted from wood. Both the designs showcase a ‘split’, which in turn functions as the star feature of the products.
yankodesign.com
Ignite Desk separates work and personal life in a simple yet effective way
It’s probably arguable that many of us spend the majority of our waking moments in front of desks and tables, whether it’s for work, play, or anything in between. The desk, in particular, has long been associated with working, studying, or other kinds of activities that require a flat surface, and the desk’s core design hasn’t changed much until recently. Limited room space has given birth to modular desk designs, while work-from-home arrangements caused multi-purpose desks to flourish. Even as the world settles down into the cadence of a “new normal,” the need to separate work from other activities at home hasn’t gone away. This customizable desk has a design that respects that separation of concerns, and it implements this in a beautifully minimalist manner.
yankodesign.com
This gel-filled vest can instantly heat you up on command, helping you deal with cold temperatures
The Entropy Vest comes from the creators behind the award-winning Petit Pli, a children’s garment that was designed to grow with its little wearer. The vest, however, tackles a rather different problem. Designed for adults, the Entropy Vest is meant to be worn under clothing and comes with a special heat-storing chemical gel that can release heat on command, helping insulate its wearer from extreme cold.
TODAY.com
Save up to 70% on furniture and mattresses during Prime's Early Access Sale
Whether you're refurnishing your current home or preparing to move onto your next adventure, it's no secret that buying furniture and the like is a big financial undertaking. If you're looking to buy right now, you're in luck! You can score quality furniture and mattresses at a discounted rate during the Prime Early Access Sale, an event created by Amazon.
yankodesign.com
The Dyson pet grooming kit makes your pet’s after-bath ritual peaceful and stress-free
I’m a cat mom of two, and my furry babies are probably my entire world. As much as I love snuggling up with them, or preventing them from knocking down an item or two in my home out of sheer boredom – grooming them and keeping them clean rates number one on my priority list. Although cats love to keep themselves clean, they hate letting others clean them. If you’re a pet parent, and you’re looking for a handy product to break down and ease up your pet’s cleaning process – then the Dyson Pet Grooming Kit is the product for you.
yankodesign.com
House prototype in Spain combines 3D printing and clay techniques
The latest trend in architecture and product development is 3D printing. On its own, you still probably cannot create something like an entire house but if you combine it with other techniques, like the age-old material of clay, then you can come up with something that’s both sustainable and beautiful. Some postgraduates from Spain have combined these two practices and come up with their country’s first prototype that uses 3D printing and is made from clay.
35 Things Basically Everyone Experienced During Their Childhood But Never, Ever Talks About
Be honest: you basically did all of these.
Which Furniture Store Has The Cheapest Bookshelves?
When looking for budget-friendly home decor and storage solutions, it is good to know which furniture store sells the cheapest bookshelves.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 products that will provide your pet with the ultimate happy pet life
As much as I love spending time with my own cats, I’m honestly running out of ways to keep them entertained and prevent them from knocking down an item or two in my home, out of sheer boredom. If you’re pretty much in the same precarious situation as me, then this collection of pet products promises to come to your rescue! From a Dyson pet grooming kit to an action camera for pets – these product designs will take good care of your pet, and keep them active and content! You can take a little breather, while they wrestle around with these newfound fun products! These are the pet products you need in your home.
yankodesign.com
Analogue joysticks for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 turn the folding smartphone into a Game Boy
The Red Dot Design Concept Award-winning case for the Galaxy Z Flip4 takes the folding phone and turns it into the world’s first gaming foldable. Cleverly designed with joysticks and controls that tuck within each other when folded, this Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 accessory still lets you use the phone as is, retaining all its smartphone functionality, albeit with a rather sizeable gaming upgrade!
