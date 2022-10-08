Read full article on original website
Related
captimes.com
Editorial | Mandela Barnes will be a great U.S. senator for Wisconsin
The fundamental issue facing Wisconsin voters in the race for the U.S. Senate on Nov. 8 is whether they want a working-class senator who wants to represent the people of this state or a millionaire senator who serves only himself. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, born and raised in Wisconsin and...
captimes.com
Letter | Johnson misleads on Barnes' protection tab
Dear Editor: Ron Johnson has seized on a report listing $608,528 spent by the Wisconsin Dignitary Protection Unit for security for Wisconsin's lieutenant governor, Mandela Barnes, for the past three years. Johnson states that Barnes "abuses state resources and taxpayer hard-earned dollars" by demanding this protection and "using the State...
captimes.com
State Debate: BadgerCare expansion, Barnes' peanut butter ad, flat income tax all get aired today
In a WisOpinion column, Bill Kaplan points out that there is bipartisan support for expanding BadgerCare. He writes that a recent poll by the American Cancer Society showed that 70% of Wisconsin voters would like to see the Medicaid coverage expanded in the state. He adds that GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels has been silent on the issue.
captimes.com
Tony Evers doubles down on opposition to Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban
Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday doubled down on his opposition to Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban, saying he would not sign legislation updating the law to include exceptions for victims of sexual assault or incest, and instead insisted the law needs to be repealed. “I believe women do have the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
captimes.com
Wisconsin partnered with bosses to pay workers’ child care. Can it last?
Alesha Rodriguez is getting a year of free child care for her 3-year-old son, thanks to a partnership between the state government and her employer, Fitchburg Farms garden center. She’s one of hundreds of workers across the state who have qualified for the Department of Children and Families’ Partner Up!...
captimes.com
Wisconsin officials say Flex Lanes improve Beltline travel time, warn against speeding
Wisconsin’s Department of Transportation has noticed a major improvement to travel times on Madison’s Beltline since opening Flex Lanes in July — by 30%, to be exact. Madison's Beltline is one of the most widely used highways in the city. The new Flex Lanes allow drivers to use the inside median shoulders as an additional travel lane during peak travel periods.
captimes.com
Report: Increased state funding for special education would help all
A new report highlights how Wisconsin’s state funding for special education shortchanges school districts. According to the Education Law Center’s report, released Tuesday, districts around the state cover a total of $1.25 billion in special education costs beyond the 30% of costs the state reimburses. That money most often comes from the general fund.
Comments / 0