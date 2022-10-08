ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 different ways Marvel could reboot the X-Men in the MCU

While the Fantastic Four already have a rebooted movie on the slate, Marvel Studios has yet to confirm that a relaunch of the other lucrative property it nabbed from Fox is also in the works. And yet we know that Kevin Feige and his crew are eager to introduce the X-Men onto the scene behind closed doors as we’re already starting to see mutantkind enter the fray, following that shock twist about Kamala Khan’s powers in Ms. Marvel and Hugh Jackman being confirmed to return for Deadpool 3.
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch reveals how he saved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ as a Disney Plus hero’s future is assured

Happy Monday, Marvel mavens. We kick off this new week with some intriguing reveals about the MCU’s recent past as well as a welcome promise about its future. First of all, Benedict Cumberbatch has opened up about his own contribution to Multiverse of Madness that totally changed the film, while the leading man of one of the studio’s Disney Plus series confirms that they are definitely not done with this franchise. Let’s get cracking…
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star hopes his character is hated by fans just as much as another MCU villain

Soon, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be upon us. It features new characters, including, like most Marvel movies, a distinctive villain to play its central superhero off against. In the case of Black Panther’s long-awaited sequel, however, the man to step in Namor’s shoes has his work cut out for him if he wants to meet the bar raised by his predecessor.
‘The Batman’ star promises their spinoff will be ‘tasty and unusual’

It seems that DC Comics’ live-action endeavors are dealing with their own Crisis on Infinite Earths; indeed, only the DC Extended Universe can find itself in competition with the very characters it seeks to bring to life on the big screen, with Matt Reeves’ acclaimed film The Batman well on its way to kicking off a shared DC Comics universe of its own.
Jamie Lee Curtis may have just spoiled ‘Halloween Ends’ at NYCC

Jamie Lee Curtis has said her farewells to the Halloween franchise after 44 years in the role as she previewed the upcoming Halloween Ends — as well as potentially spoiling it. Curtis got her breakout role from the original Halloween in 1978 and has gone on to become a...
Jamie Lee Curtis has the perfect expletive-filled response to all those ‘Halloween’ memes

With Halloween Ends set to arrive simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock this Friday, all eyes are on franchise veteran Jamie Lee Curtis, who has already hinted that the final entry in David Gordon Green’s horror trilogy will likely mark her final appearance as memorable final girl Laurie Strode. And with less than a few days left to go, Curtis has some gut-busting “final” words for Halloween meme-lovers around the world.
‘Yellowstone’ is bringing romance to the ranch for this character in season 5

Paramount’s Yellowstone promises significant changes for our favorite characters in season five — and one of them will soon be bringing roses and romance to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. That’s right, everyone’s favorite kid — Carter, needs to start brushing up on his best swoon-worthy glances and knee-weakening...
One of the most hated figures in ‘Star Wars’ history is finally ready to tell their side of the story

Ahmed Best probably popped open the champagne when he learned he’d gotten a lead role in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Fans had waited sixteen years for a new big-screen Star Wars adventure, George Lucas was back in the driving seat, and the 25-year-old Best was lined up to play a character that would break new grounds in CGI technology. Unfortunately for him (and us) said character was the excruciatingly annoying Jar Jar Binks.
‘Madame Web’ set photos confirm yet another major Spider-Verse character will appear

Morbius might have been a hot meme-spawning mess and the upcoming El Muerto has already been the butt of a lot of jokes, but even the most ardent critics of Sony’s Spider-Man universe have to admit that Madame Web is looking pretty cool. As filming continues on the streets of Boston, which is doubling up for New York City, more and more set photos and videos have arrived to tease what could be a huge live-action Spider-Verse event.
Even the biggest ‘Rings of Power’ fans wouldn’t mind if one key subplot was quietly abandoned

Fans are still coming to terms with the rapidly approaching conclusion to season one of Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first season of the fantasy series had its ups and downs, but largely delighted viewers with a taste for its specific brand of storytelling. Its sky-high budget and complex plot, not to mention the many locations it is filmed at, demand serious time and effort, however, which likely means a lengthy wait between seasons one and two. Most fans of the series aren’t too disappointed by this fact, but they are hoping the showrunners take the time between seasons to assess some of the less popular subplots from Rings of Power‘s debut season.
‘Ant-Man 3’ star ominously warns we’re getting ‘the warrior version’ of Kang the Conqueror

Compared to what Josh Brolin had to do as Thanos, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s last big bad got off easy compared to what’s in store for Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror. Whereas the Mad Titan was a motion-captured villain who had one goal in mind, his successor as the franchise’s newest major threat has to pull off a multitude of different performances.
Brie Larson channels Wednesday Addams just ahead of Halloween

Spooky season is upon us, and Brie Larson has blessed fans with a Halloween-inspired look on her social media. The Captain Marvel star is no stranger to sharing her best looks on her Instagram, with her latest reminiscent of Wednesday Addams and suitably gothic ahead of horror’s night of nights. In a black top and red lipstick, she gives a real Phoebe Bridgers in a skeleton onesie vibe in her latest post.
The Westeros faithful are in awe of a stunning ‘House of the Dragon’ performance

Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode eight. With two episodes to go until season one of House of the Dragon reaches its conclusion, the HBO Game of Thrones prequel series keeps producing rave reviews and winning the hearts of fans across the board. The man at the center of it all, Paddy Considine who plays King Viserys I Targaryen, is being especially celebrated for his performance in the latest chapter of the show.
